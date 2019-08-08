Synchronoss Has Potential, But The Downside Risks Are Scary

Picking up where we left off

A couple of years ago, attracted by the free fall in share price and takeover rumors, I decided to engage in a small speculative bet in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR), a provider of cloud, messaging and digital services to telecom customers. At the time, the company had sold off heavily due to the C-suite fleeing and the unveiling of a small scandal concerning revenue booking and intercompany dealings. These malpractices ultimately led to the reinstatement of Synchronoss financials and a brief period of de-listing from the Nasdaq. Notwithstanding the issues, there was still little doubt that the company was a legit business, with real products and ties with telecoms in the US, EMEA, and Japan. Attracted by Synchronoss’ customer and product portfolio, and its established reputation in the TMT space, Siris Capital Partners first built up a 13% stake in SNCR and then approached the company with a takeover offer at $18 per share.

Investors appeared to be more disgruntled than satisfied: after all, this was a company trading at $40-50 just a year earlier. The company’s business model did not seem in question, and execs claimed to have other offers on the table. Shortly after, Siris walked away from the proposal, with Synchronoss also claiming to be the party breaking up talks, but it didn’t last. Siris wanted an agreement, Synchronoss needed one. The parties finally sealed the deal, and the Intralink unit got sold again (for a negligible gain) to Siris for $1 billion cash, freeing Synchronoss from its debt load. In exchange for letting go of a crown asset, the company received an investment from Siris Capital in the form of preferred shares worth $185 million.

Winners and Losers

The thesis exposed in my previous article eventually played out, but not as well as expected. Synchronoss regained compliance and the company started to turn itself around, but Synchronoss' issues were far more severe than those involved two years ago (including me) assumed. In 2018, the company guided and achieved barely positive adjusted EBITDA. With Siris activism and Glenn Lurie at the helm, however, the company improved at least on transparency.

Even in hindsight, it is not easy to determine whether Synchronoss shareholders benefited from the deal. Surely, Siris Capital got what it wanted - Intralink - at almost the same price Synchronoss paid for it. The additional commitment from the fund, coming in the form of convertible preferred shares, seems an attractive price considering both the downside protection (I view preferred shares as debt) and the potential upside from a Synchronoss turnaround. On the other end, it is unclear whether Synchronoss could shop for a better price elsewhere, and without a takeover, the company needed a new C-suite. Siris made sure to bring on board talented people like Lurie to try turn things around and make the most out of its investment, at the same time giving long-term common equityholders a chance to recoup losses.

Where do we stand? A new Synchronoss investment thesis

With the above history class, those new to the name should now be up to speed on where we stand today. The new leadership team has worked hard to revamp the business, although I think management has a much harder job than what Lurie gives out in earnings calls. For one, CEO stated in Q2 2018 that he did “not expect any one-time write-downs,” but then Synchronoss subsequently wrote down $109.1 million in March. Such impairment is no small impact for a company with less than $700 million in assets. Did Lurie lie? I don’t think so: he probably believed what he was saying at the time. Even so, the issue re-confirms Synchronoss' turnaround is way more problematic than initially expected, and the path to profitability uncertain. The company has launched strategic initiatives to boost its top line, but has also started restructuring efforts.

A quick comparison between IR presentations from 2016 and 2019 highlights the ongoing transformation:

Source: SNCR Investor Presentation of June 9th, 2016

Source: SNCR Investor Presentation of June 6th, 2019

In the last three years, Synchronoss has continued to nurture its DXP platform and has entered the IoT space, which I argue seems a natural choice considering that some telco carriers (SNCR customers) are heading in the same direction. Interesting to note, Synchronoss has recently partnered with Microsoft (MSFT) and its Azure platform to penetrate this promising space, but as of now, a profitable IoT revenue stream is still a long shot.

The legacy cloud business remains sandwiched between the freemium services of Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG). The rationale for carriers to utilize the white-label Synchronoss offer appears to make sense, and Synchronoss has several big names on board, including Verizon (VZ) and British Telecom (BT). Still, the segment remains under pressure with -$68.7 million revenues in 2018 vs. 2017, and I am skeptic that telcos can extract value (in the form of reduced churn rate) from such a non-core offering. The other legacy service, the messaging platform, recently gained some traction with a new deal announced in the Japanese market. Revenues from this segment did increase year on year by roughly $10 million, but it is too small to have a meaningful impact. Although from the company IR presentations it seems that product opportunities have doubled over the last three years, the bulk of revenues are still anchored to cloud services, and SNCR does not break down revenues by segment in its official reporting. From the 10-K report: "The Company has concluded that it has two operating segments and one reportable segment because the aggregation criteria and the quantitative threshold test was met".

Source: SNCR high-level P&L, company 10-K

The 2018 financials show a contraction in revenues for both fiscals 2017 and 2018, and a widening operating loss despite a drop in R&D of $11 million and SG&A of $32 million. Fortunately, cash burn is limited, since some of the cost is non-monetary D&A. Management has recently reiterated its 2019 guidance of $340-355 million revenues, which represents an almost 7% uptick from LY. If the leadership can shave some further costs while preserving its growth engine, Synchronoss could be getting a bit closer to sustainability. Nonetheless, the company's net losses have wiped out a considerable amount of equity, with a quite revealing combined result of -$10.65 per share in the last two years.

Customers at risk

It is undeniable that the telco industry, disrupted by advances in technology, has gone through significant changes in the last few years. Once-mighty companies like Frontier Communications (FTR) are on the verge of bankruptcy. Others like Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ) already left us and filed for Chapter 11. Some others, like Vodafone (VOD) and CenturyLink (CTL), had to slash their dividends and re-think their capital allocation strategies. The industry won’t disappear for sure: 5G is soon to be a reality, and the two most established carriers, AT&T (T) and Verizon, have undoubtedly made it successfully into this new digital era. The dust will settle, but that could take longer than the time Synchronoss can afford to wait.

Consolidation has left the industry with more losers than winners and Synchronoss with fewer revenues opportunities. The company remains significantly exposed to concentration risk: Synchronoss' top 5 customers accounted for 69% of its revenues in 2018, a slight decrease from 73% in the previous year but still an overwhelming majority. Verizon is the only customer above 10%, and any problems with this account would spell trouble for SNCR (but not for Verizon). It is a dangerous situation, and bulls thought Lurie could put a patch to this as the former CEO of AT&T Mobility. However, so far no significant new deals have been announced by Synchronoss with the CEO’s former employer, although that can always change. The major obstacle, in my view, is that Synchronoss' legacy services lineup at the moment caters primarily to the above-mentioned ailing players rather than AT&T. Let me clarify on this: can AT&T utilize and benefit from Synchronoss services? Yes, probably. But as the company has made clear through its M&A strategy, AT&T's growth initiatives are shooting very far from what SNCR offers.

Similarly, Synchronoss has recently mentioned about opportunities with Korean telcos in building the same cross-messaging services it has implemented in Japan. We see this as a possibility, but also one with limited upside potential. Similarly to AT&T, KT Corporation (KT) has instead routed a lot of resources towards building up a solid user base for its internet TV service (Olleh TV).

Valuation

Considering the negative earnings and the fluctuating cash flows, I am wary of applying a standard DCF valuation to Synchronoss. As reported by the company, finances are improving but the pace of the turnaround remains highly unpredictable. I do note that the company has guided for $30-40 million in EBITDA for 2019, and at the midpoint, this translates into an actual valuation of 17x EV/EBITDA. The multiple is not low by conventional standards, but profitable SaaS companies command much higher multiples in the current market. Moreover, if (and only if) the turnaround is successful, I see Synchronoss earning about 2.5x times as much in EBITDA over the medium term.

I crystallized such a bullish scenario in the below model. If Synchronoss can turn itself around by making it back to about $450 million in annual revenues and with a lean structure, the company could earn about $90 million EBITDA by 2023. The revenue CAGR is at 6.5%, in line with this year, coupled with modest gross margin expansion. However, growth could be lumpy, considering the company typically relies on 3-5 year contracts. Any new signs and renewals are set to have a significant impact on the company. The assumptions used for operating expenses are also purportedly quite aggressive. Nevertheless, with a $1 billion EV and modest share dilution, SNCR could trade at a reasonable EV/EBITDA of 11.3x and shares would still double to $16.

The upside potential is there, but I note almost everything has to go in the right direction for Synchronoss to realize it. I am not doing a valuation under bearish assumptions here simply because I believe the company is a highly speculative proposition at this point and the downside for shareholders is to zero. A potential bankruptcy and equity wipeout, while extremely implausible in the short term, cannot be ruled out over the next five years, which is the time frame of reference.

Conclusion

Synchronoss, once a fast-growing tech company, has gone through some challenging years, with most of the pain being self-inflicted. The company is trying hard to reinvent itself under the new leadership, supported by Siris Capital, an activist fund which got involved in 2017 and acquired SNCR's Intralinks unit. Even though I view such involvement as positive, real challenges remain ahead. Synchronoss has no bank debt, but I see the $200 million Siris preferred investment as a debt obligation rather than an equity venture. Currently, the market is valuing Synchronoss at 17x Fwd EV/EBITDA, which is not extraordinarily high but far from cheap for a loss-producing company. The company is not a high-flyer: while it is a service provider engaged in technology, its end-customers are slow-growing (or even struggling) telcos.

Modeling a 6.5% revenue growth over the next five years and incorporating substantial restructuring efforts, the company can offer an attractive compounded IRR of about 20% to investors (maintaining reasonable EV/EBITDA and EV/Sales assumptions), with shares doubling from $8 to $16. Considering the material downside risks, however, I prefer to stay on the sidelines, and I believe that’s the best course of action for retail investors at this point. An investment in Synchronoss seems warranted for hedge funds / institutional investors looking for a decent turnaround story. The somehow limited cash burn, coupled with the high recurring revenues from contracts in place, buys a fair amount of time to Synchronoss executives to turn the business around. The new management has worked tirelessly, but execution must continue as flawless as possible to give the company a chance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.