Don't Hold Cash, Buy JPST Instead For Its Low Risk 2.6% Yield

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSE:JPST) is a leading fund in the short-term bond segment targeting fixed-income securities with a duration between three months and one year. While the 1-year treasury rate is currently 1.8% and representative of a "risk-free yield," go ahead and take the plunge into JPST for a larger 2.62% dividend. The fund's focus on investment-grade corporate debt with a current average duration of 0.48 means there is some risk here relative to treasuries, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a better ETF or even mutual fund with similar qualities. JPST with $7.9 billion in total assets under management is a safe and conservative investment that should be viewed as a better alternative to cash. This article highlights the characteristics of the fund and our take on how to play it.

JPST Background

What investors are getting with JPST is an exceptionally low level of risk with a relatively attractive yield with monthly income. Favorably, the fund has also been able to outperform its benchmark which is the ICE BofAML 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index. In other words, JPST with an inception date in May 2017, has been able to beat an index of 3-month treasuries on a total return basis over the period. Even more impressive, according to the chart below, JPST has gained 3.29% on a total return basis over the past year compared to 3.27% of the S&P 500 (SPY). This highlights the attractiveness of the fund in periods of market volatility which has been a theme over the past year. In periods of falling interest rates and low inflation, JPST should deliver a positive real return. The slow and steady crawl higher on the dividend-adjusted stock price chart above is the goal. The 3.29% total return over the past year isn't necessarily exciting, but it looks a whole lot better than zero from holding a straight cash.

Data by YCharts

JPST's Roles in Portfolio

There are two distinct roles that the JPST can have within a diversified portfolio. First, the monthly dividend is an attractive income source with a 2.62% yield, which according to JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has a 17-basis point yield advantage over money market funds and bank rates. Indeed, a quick online check from bankrate.com shows that the highest published money market rate currently available is 2.45%. Note that JPST's dividend yield will likely trend slightly lower along with money market rates, simply as a function of the short end of the curve trending lower pulled by the Fed rate cut. The fund holds a combination of fixed-rate and floating-rate securities. The yield advantage should continue.

August 2019 Money Market Rates. source: BankRate.com

The second function JPST provides within a portfolio is to reduce interest rate risk. For investors that have large fixed-income allocation and exposure to higher duration securities, adding or rotating into JPST reduces interest rate risk and the portfolio beta. Directly from the fund manager:

Because JPST targets a portfolio duration of less than 1 year, adding JPST to your fixed income portfolio may reduce overall sensitivity to rising interest rates.

Roles of JPST within an investor's portfolio. Source: JPMorgan

In the current environment of falling rates and an expectation of more easing by the Fed with future rate cuts, interest rate risk isn't exactly on everyone's mind as the trend is supportive to the entire curve. On the other hand, credit risk and spread duration are a concern and represent the risk of holding lower quality fixed-income securities potentially found in higher-yielding debt ETFs. In this regard, JPST does not hold any junk bonds and nearly 75% of the portfolio is in securities rated A or better.

JPST portfolio characteristics. Source: FinViz.com

The current portfolio includes 527 bond holdings diversified across sectors. The risk that one of the corporates should default is mitigated by diversification while holdings are also screened by the fund's management for attractive investment qualities. According to S&P Ratings, the historical weighted average default rate for BBB-rated securities is 0.17% per year, reaching 0.49% during the financial crisis of 2008. Keep in mind that some of those defaults historically were only "technical defaults" where a corporate may have been late on a payment but investors were ultimately made whole. The point here is that JPST is "nearly risk-free."

Analysis

There are hundreds of debt-based, exchange-traded funds each with different strategies and risk profiles. In our view, JPST is a better alternative to simply holding cash. With that said, this isn't just for extremely conservative investors but should be considered as an option when reducing overall risk in a portfolio. For investors taking a bearish view on equities and the market overall, a rotation into JPST may be appropriate until attractive risk opportunities develop.

The benefits of holding the fund will be maximized over longer periods to capture the monthly dividend. On a typical trading day the fund's market price may trade within a 2 to 3 cent range and depending on the capital to be allocated, we suggest averaging in to squeeze out every basis point of yield. Please read the fund prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.