Here's How Low Apple Could Fall During A Trade War Correction

I intend to opportunistically buy Apple for my retirement portfolio at $170 or below. This is a very volatile stock and should only be owned in the equity portion of a diversified and properly constructed portfolio, with money you won't need for 3 to 5 years.

A realistic range for correction bottoms (including during a trade war recession) is $110 to $170. Apple's historical fair value is about $165.

Apple's earnings might take a 1% to 12% hit in 2020, depending on how bad the trade war gets.

It's also one of the most trade sensitive tech names you can own, and prone to violent trade war corrections.

Tariff man is back and trade-sensitive companies like Apple (AAPL) are taking it on the chin.

(Source: Ycharts)

But long-term investors know that even Wall Street darlings like Apple can plunge hard and fast during market corrections. Anyone buying Apple at the end of 2018 (for $157) saw a 47.3% CAGR total return since then, even factoring in the recent pullback.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Those who were "greedy when others are fearful" back during the January 2019 trade war/iPhone freakout have seen 60% CAGR total returns and 80% before the recent escalation of the trade war. In other words, Apple bulls who opportunistically buy this quality blue-chip when the market hates its stock, can lock-in not just very safe and exponentially rising income, but potentially Buffett-like 15% to 25% CAGR long-term total returns.

So here's what you need to know about the latest escalation in the trade war, how it affects Apple, and how low this stock could realistically fall in the coming weeks or months. I'll also explain how I plan to opportunistically buy more Apple for my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings.

The Trade War Is Escalating And No Deal Is Likely Coming Soon

On August 1st, President Trump tweeted that 10% tariffs would go up on all remaining Chinese imports on September 1st. The stock market reacted with six straight days of declines (6% total pullback), resulting in the worst August start for the S&P 500 in 17 years.

Andrew Collier of Orient Capital Research calls Trump’s latest tariffs a “sword at the throat” of the U.S. economy rather than China’s. China's response has been to devalue the Yuan, which will partially offset the new tariffs (Yuan is now at 11-year lows and the international version traded in Hong Kong is at record lows).

This potentially risks the trade war escalating into a currency war, which is largely what caused global trade to collapse in the 1930s and worsened the Great Depression.

Unlike the tariffs up to now, which were mostly intermediate and industrial goods, the final round will hit consumers directly.

70% of shoes are made in China

40% of clothes are made in China

88% of toys are made in China

most consumer electronics (like iPhones) are assembled in China

And despite what Trump may say about China paying these tariffs, that's not what numerous studies show. According to Stephen Redding, a Princeton University economist "All of the U.S. tariffs have been passed to U.S. importers, U.S. retailers, U.S. consumers."

A 2018 study by the National Bureau of Economic Research also confirms that the US is paying 100% of this trade tax.

“In traditional economics, the tariff would be shared by consumers in the U.S. and Chinese exporters...but when we went into the data, so far the entire tariffs have been passed through (to Americans)." -Stephen Redding.

Princeton estimates that the average US household is now paying $832 more per year due to the tariffs currently in effect. Oxford Economics estimates the new 10% ones will push that to $900, and the Peterson Institute for International Economics estimates full 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports would bring the bill to $1,270 per year (about 2.5% of median household income).

The good news is that this effectively just undoes the Trump tax cuts. The bad news is that 78% of Americans, according to a 2017 CareerBuilder survey, are living paycheck to paycheck, so such a blow could hurt a lot of people.

Worst of all, the Chinese devaluation, combined with the end of agriculture imports from the US, likely signals no trade deal is coming soon.

Here's Paul Christopher's, the head of global market strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute, explaining his bank's take on the issue:

“We think China’s moves today (Yuan devaluation) signal that they are prepared to use a variety of measures and push these negotiations well into 2020...There’s not going to be an easy deal here for the U.S.” - Paul Christopher (emphasis added)

Okay, so the 4th trade war escalation is bad and increases the risks to both the economy and corporate earnings.

But what does it mean for Apple? Well, most likely the stock will keep falling in the short term. But what does that mean for dividend-focused value investors? A potentially good buying opportunity certainly, but to know when is the right time to buy Apple, first we need to get a reasonable estimate of what it's worth today.

What Apple Is Worth Today

My new valuation model was inspired by my fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale, SA's valuation guru and the founder of F.A.S.T Graphs. Mr. Carnevale is a big proponent of the Ben Graham school of intrinsic value, specifically that over the long term (5+ years), the market always correctly "weighs the substance of a company."

Thus, my valuation model is based on up to 10 historical valuation metrics, which include similar fundamentals (including realistic future growth rates) and applies consensus estimates to average valuations investors have paid for a company in the past.

Right now, the long-term consensus on Apple's earnings and cash flow growth is 11% CAGR over the next five years. That's a reasonable estimate given the company's strong growth in high margin services and epic buyback program. 10% growth is what Apple has achieved since 2012, which is why I use that time period for my historical fair value estimates.

Apple Historical Value Analysis

5-year average yield: $186

7-year median yield: $186

7-year average yield: $172

7-year average PE ratio: $167

7-year average P/operating cash flow: $161

7-year average price/free cash flow: $176

7-year average price/EBITDA: $150

7-year average price/EBIT: $142

7-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $150

Average Historical Fair Value: $165

Current Price: $199

Approximate Discount To Historical Fair Value: -19%

5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential (from $199): 6% to 13%

Current Rating: Hold

Now it's important to remember that this analysis can't precisely pinpoint Apple's intrinsic value. The most we can say is that given current fundamentals and long-term growth potential, Apple's true worth is between $142 and $186. I use $165, the average of the historical fair values, to create price levels that correlate to reasonable, good, strong and very strong buy points.

reasonable buy (at full value): $165

good buy (10% margin of safety): $149

strong buy (20% margin of safety): $132

very strong buy (30% margin of safety): $116

That's based on Apple's 9/11 quality score (blue-chip level and what most dividend aristocrats have). Mind you, you don't have to necessarily use those precise price levels (say for setting limits) because Apple's actual fair value is between $142 and $186.

My goal is to recommend reasonable approximations of fair value that will likely deliver not just very safe and exponentially growing dividends but also great total returns over time.

Price Yield 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential $199 (current price) 1.6% 6% to 13% Fair Value ($165) 1.9% 10% to 17% Good Buy ($149) 2.1% 12% to 19% Strong Buy ($132) 2.3% 14% to 21% Very Strong Buy ($116) 2.7% 16% to 23% Potential Bear Market Bottom Conservative case ($170) 1.8% 9% to 16% Potential Bear Market Bottom Severe Case ($110) 2.8% 17% to 24%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

How can we estimate a likely bear market bottom? While perfect precision is impossible, we can use historical data to potentially come close, and help you make a reasonable plan for when to buy Apple opportunistically during a trade war correction (as I plan to).

How Low Apple Could Realistically Fall During A Trade War Correction

During the modern post-Steve Jobs era of slowing iPhone sales, booming services, dividends, and buybacks, Apple has averaged a 14.6 PE, which the market says is what Apple's earnings are worth for a company growing at double digits.

During this era (last seven years), we've seen some very low PE ratios at Apple's correction bottoms.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

What about the rising recession risk, which thanks to the 10y-3m yield curve falling to -40 basis points (as I write this) equates to about 46% 12-month recession risk if it persists for a full month?

On February 27th, 2009 (near the Great Recession bottom), Apple's PE hit 15.6, indicating that iPhone concentration risk fears have resulted in the company commanding lower multiples during recent corrections.

Thus, I consider 9.8 to 13.4 to be realistic correction/bear market low PEs for Apple. To estimate how low Apple might realistically plunge during a worst-case trade war recessionary scenario, we need an idea of how badly its earnings might be hurt during a short recession (trade war recessions never last long since they can be called off at the stroke of a pen).

Back in May, Credit Suisse estimated that, due to 20% of 2018 revenue being from China, each 5% decline in China sales would hurt Apple's 2019 EPS by $0.15 (1.3% of 2019's current consensus of $11.45).

On August 2nd, Dan Ives, of Wedbush Securities wrote a note saying the latest 10% tariffs were a "gut punch for Apple" and estimates they could raise US iPhone prices and reduce phone sales in America by 6 to 8 million.

Ives estimates that Apple could, over the next two years, move 5% to 7% of iPhone production to India and Vietnam. But its massively complex supply chain, built up over decades, can't turn on a dime. The company is going to see EPS and cash flow take a hit for as long as the trade war continues and the final tariffs on its products stay in effect.

On the other hand, some analysts are not as pessimistic about Apple's trade war earnings. Famed Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities believes that in the short to medium term, Apple's preparations for a possible trade war escalation will avoid US iPhone price increases and a significant decline in sales.

Mr. Kuo said in a recent note that Apple has planned ahead for the protracted trade war and should be able to offset the costs even with higher import costs.

“The market is worrying that prices of Apple’s major hardware products for the U.S. market (including iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and AirPods) will rise and there will be negative impacts on shipment forecasts...However, we believe that Apple had made proper preparations for it...If the U.S. government starts to hit $300 billion worth of Chinese goods with a 10% tariff, we forecast that, in the mid-short term, Apple will absorb most of the additional costs due to tariffs, and the prices of hardware products and shipment forecasts for the U.S. market will remain unchanged." - Ming-Chi Kuo (emphasis added)

What's more, Mr. Kuo believes that any hit to Apple's earnings and cash flow from margin compression will be temporary, with the company shifting production away from China within two years.

Cowen analyst Krish Sankar wrote in an August 5th research note that he estimates that, depending on how well prepared Apple is for the tariffs of 10% to 25%, its EPS could fall in 2020 by $0.09 to $1.51. That's a range of 1% to 12% earnings decline next year off FactSet Research's reported $12.81 consensus EPS for 2020. Barron's is reporting $12.68 EPS consensus for next year.

Scenario Apple's 2020 EPS Likely Stock Price Bottom Best Case $12.72 13.4 PE = $170 Mid Range $11.95 11.6 PE = $139 Worst Case (trade war recession/bear market) $11.17 9.8 PE = $110

(Sources: FactSet Research, Cowen, F.A.S.T Graphs)

Now I must make very clear that I'm not a market timer, nor am I saying that "Apple is guaranteed to drop to $110 to $170." Rather I'm saying that a reasonable historical analysis, based on what 10% to 25% final China tariffs are likely to do to 2020's earnings, and then applying a reasonable 9.8 to 13.4 correction low PE range, indicates that Apple COULD fall to $110 to $170, depending on how bad the trade war gets and whether or not we get a recession.

I personally consider $170 close enough to fair value (I don't split hairs over 2% differences) that I plan to double my initial Apple position of $5,000 which I purchased at $174.

Should Apple continue falling I would keep doubling down, at $149, $132, and $116. My goal isn't to catch the exact bottom, and it's possible the trade war correction (if that's what it becomes) might scare Trump enough to call off the 10% tariffs entirely.

In other words, this article is meant as a planning note for Apple, a wonderful company that might soon be trading at not just a fair price but a wonderful one. A price that could allow for up to 24% CAGR total returns after the trade war ends, and should Apple return to its historical 10% growth rate.

There are no certainties on Wall Street, only probabilistic investments you can make. I consider buying Apple at $170 or below a low-risk, high probability move for a safe dividend that will grow each year, and that is likely to result in strong double-digit total returns.

BUT anyone considering buying Apple needs to remember that, like any stock, it can become extremely volatile at times.

Apple Total Returns From January 2012 To July 2019

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = Apple

In the post Jobs modern era (what I'm modeling), Apple has crushed a red-hot S&P 500. But in seven years in which the broader market hasn't had a bear market, Apple has plunged as much as 40% off its highs. And no, that peak decline wasn't in 2018 and had nothing to do with trade war fears.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = Apple

It was during the 2013 "iPhone sales are slowing!" bear market for the company. But in 2016's recession scare-induced correction, the stock tanked nearly 30% and then plunged 30% during the late 2018 correction.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = Apple

Apple has averaged a beta of 0.5 over the past seven years meaning it's been half as volatile as the S&P 500. But that's merely on a long-term statistical basis. The company has suffered no less than three bear markets since 2012, two of which took 26 months to get back to record highs.

And in terms of short-term volatility, Apple is prone to freak-outs (which smart investors with discretionary savings buy opportunistically). Here are all the 1-month 10%+ corrections Apple has had since 2012.

October 2012: -10.8%

January 2013: -14.4%

June 2013: -11.8%

January 2014: -10.8%

December 2015: -11.0%

November 2018: -18.1%

December 2018: -11.7%

May 2019: -12.4%

I've bolded the trade war freak-outs, which show just how volatile Apple can be. Owning this company is not for the faint of heart, but requires a dedication to, in the words of Warren Buffett (Apple is over 20% of Berkshire's portfolio) buying a "wonderful company at a fair price" or better.

And as always, all of my stock recommendations are only meant for the equity portion of your diversified and properly constructed portfolio, which must always use appropriate risk management for your individual needs.

