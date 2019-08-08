Ryder: The Bottom Isn't In Sight

For those unfamiliar with Ryder (R), it's a company that operates in the background but is quite critical to many supply chains. It provides fleet leasing and maintenance services, transportation services, and supply chain solutions, all of which are quite vague headers that do not give the company enough credit for the services it provides. Ryder provides investors with a significant amount of transparency and operates a considerable stable business, yet the stock is adversely impacted by the current U.S. macroeconomic environment. Until key issues abate, I don't expect a sentiment shift in the stock to occur, despite both the attractive valuation and impressive dividend.

Source: Fueloyal

With The Stock On The Decline, Is It Time To Step In?

This company is an outright leader in its sector, which we'll refer to as transportation, which encompasses logistics as well. It operates a massive fleet of over 272,000 vehicles, as well as operates 55 million worth of warehouse space. The slide below provides a helpful overview of the business given that it's not a run-of-the-mill, easy-to-understand operation. The first thing I want to point out here is that the company has an almost entirely domestic exposure, which makes it - and its stock - quite subject to U.S. economics.

Source: Investor Presentation

With a business that provides everything from vehicle maintenance, financing of said vehicles, ancillary support, and driving to warehousing and last-mile solutions, Ryder is a company that covers a lot of ground - no pun intended. My fear with this business is that economic gauges in the U.S. are trending entirely against it. I think two things here are important to look at: 1) Class 8 business confidence, 2) Keen investors can also look at various manufacturing gauges, as these correlate well with the prior two gauges.

Beginning with Class 8 trucks, these are quite simply the large semi-trucks that we see every day on highways and freeways that carry a significant load of cargo. The below graph showcases that the orders for said trucks have declined quite substantially on a YOY basis every month of 2019, and the severity has only increased since the start of the year. In order to provide context with respect to Ryder, the further that these orders drop, the less demand there is for the company's services for transportation and the associated support.

Source: Wolf Street

Despite the benefits for current and potential customers of Ryder to outsource their transportation and logistics, as higher costs are associated with in-sourcing, there simply isn't the business confidence in the market right now to spur more trucking orders. In the simplest of manners, we have to understand that Ryder is a stock that will respond positively to an uptick in business confidence. The below is global business confidence, and the reason that I've chosen to use a global gauge here rather than a purely domestic gauge (which still follows a similar trend) is because Ryder services a significant number of companies in the Fortune 500, many of which have businesses that are global in nature. Business confidence has been rolling over since the start of 2018.

It's accelerated this year to the downside, and the constant explanation is the trade war. The trade war itself has become global in nature, and especially with this week's sell-off, the market is finally seeing true escalation of multiple items that are negative for business. From adverse currency movements to a lack of demand commitments from China, to the threat of more tariffs, how can any business owner have outright confidence in his or her business 12-24 months down the line?

(Source: OECD)

These are two clear gauges of how the current business climate looks, and they're not at all supportive of Ryder or its stock price. Now, in a contrarian view, investors could take the thesis that should business confidence dip back towards 2012 levels, when the sovereign debt crisis was running headlines, it would be a strong Buy signal for cyclical businesses like Ryder.

Ryder has an interesting business model in that it is predominately contract-based and those contracts are long-term in nature. At the last update, the company had 86% of its revenue on contract over 3-7 year terms, with the remainder attributable to its fleet leasing and maintenance business, which is transactional-based. That translates to roughly 78% of earnings before tax that's attributable to contracts, which creates a high degree of certainty for the company. The issue is that revenue visibility and earnings before tax don't tell the story. Rather, the below is an important slide from the deck to view. Earnings are declining about 6% this year as higher costs take their toll. The earnings sync is synonymous with the rollover in business confidence, as well as with Class 8 trucking orders, which creates downward pressure on Ryder stock.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company isn't without solutions to its own cost issues, and there are short-term levers it can pull in order to generate a higher level of earnings. Ryder's own tenet is to generate positive free cash flow on a through-cycle basis, and if we see those cost levers come through on future earnings report, it makes it easier to claim that the stock is a value-based purchase. However, with the macro environment being what it is currently, and the stock not yet at its December 2018 lows, it's tough to make an argument that buying in today is a good decision.

When Should Investors Consider Ryder?

Simply put, these gauges need to see a reversal. The trend in Class 8 trucking orders need to reverse out of severely negative territory, and if that severity can lessen, we can start to make a case in the stock. An uptick in business confidence will correspond with Class 8 trucking orders, and if we see consistency in both of those metrics, we can further strengthen the case for committing capital to this name. Capturing the upside in an increase in trucking orders and a new upswing in business confidence would likely result in outperforming shareholder returns.

The earnings generation is critical for this name. From a yield perspective, the stock has a dividend paying 4.64%, which is a substantially higher yield than you'll find from most market risk equities, let alone from one that isn't a REIT. While the stock's performance has been lousy the past four months, this has at least helped to offer some downside protection and preserve some of the gains that investors may have been around for at the start of the year. The company also has an active buyback program in place, and I'd expect management to be opportunistic at these levels as it nears 52-week lows; however, this is one of the smaller buybacks I've seen.

For a company that has a $2.5 billion market value, this buyback isn't all that effective. It repurchased $31 million worth of stock in 2018 and has purchased $21 million on a YTD basis, which represents just about 2% in the last 18 accounted-for months, for an annualized yield of about 1.3%. So, while it pushes the total yield paid by the company to investors, both directly and indirectly, to about 6%, it could be more substantial - and a revision upward of the authorization or a signaling of a commitment to shareholders if conditions worsened would be a welcome development.

Putting the buyback aside, I really have to commend the dividend, as it's sustained a 10% CAGR over the last 15 years, which is nothing short of impressive. That's the kind of dividend growth story investors need to be looking for, with the only caveat being that investors need to be significantly opportunistic with respect to buying shares, more so than a standard market beta stock, because of its highly-cyclical nature. Ryder stock has been on a sustained downtrend for over a year now, and the progress that's been made on the YTD time frame has been almost entirely erased in the four months.

Source: StockCharts.com

Conclusion

Ryder, while a well-run company with strong earnings potential and a good dividend, isn't an opportune investment at this time. The trade war needs to be met with resolution before business confidence can be restored, orders pick up, and the company can see a higher level of earnings. Until such time, the stock is going to be weighed down by macro factors, particularly anything negative in terms of U.S. economics. The dividend and buyback do offer support in the short term for investors, but they're not enough to stem potential losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.