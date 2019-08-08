2020 Is A Big Year For J.M. Smucker

There are better-performing peers out there right now, but we like the combination of value and quality if Smucker can continue to right its ship moving forward.

It will take time, but progress is being made and the projected FCF amount for next year should be one of the highest in years.

J.M. Smucker continues to work its way back from a steep fall that saw shares drop from the $150s, to under $100 per share over the past several years.

Pet food, coffee, and peanut butter titan The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) continues to slowly climb back from its steep decline following its high point of about $156 per share three years ago. The company's aggressive (and expensive) reshuffling of its portfolio along with stagnant core brand sales has pushed the stock as low as $93 since topping out. As an investor who misread Smucker and bought in at around $120, the past few years have been frustrating in the face of a roaring S&P 500.

When you are deep in the red, it can be difficult to set emotion aside and determine whether your misfortune is a result of poor timing, or whether the company's actual fundamentals are permanently damaged. We have outlined both sides of that question in recent months, and wanted to spend some time looking ahead to fiscal year 2020. Things are moving in the right direction with debt being paid, and 2019 ending with a solid quarter. This makes 2020 an important test for Smucker. The company must continue moving in the right direction. We outline below what we will be looking for, and why we continue to believe in Smucker's value proposition to investors.

2020 Is About Free Cash Flow

Top line growth is needed for long-term success, and we would like to see sales grow more than the 1%-2% guided for next year. But what would most effectively open up Smucker's immediate potential, would be to increase free cash flow. This is accomplished one of two ways: by increasing revenue streams coming in, and converting a higher percentage of those revenues into cash flow. We can see below that the company's recent acquisitions (especially the pet food acquisitions) have created increased expenditures that in time will draw down as synergies are created, and excess costs are cut.

Source: Ycharts

Management has forecasted FCF at between $875 million-$925 million. This is significant for a couple of reasons. First, it places projected FCF conversion at between 11.2%-11.8% for next year. This is a nice rebound after seeing FCF conversion hover below 10% for much of the past decade. Secondly, the projected FCF figure means that Smucker could generate its second highest amount of free cash flow in the past 10 years.

Continue Paying Down Debt

If we look below, we see that Smucker's dividend payout represents a minor portion of cash flow, and that management isn't actively buying back stock. If the company is able to hit the high end of its FCF projection, management would have approximately $545 worth of cash to pay down the balance sheet with.

Source: Ycharts

The debt load on Smucker is one of the largest headwinds that it currently faces. Interest expenses take away from the bottom line, as well as the company's financial flexibility. It will be a process for management to unwind this balance sheet but as debt is paid down, it will begin to add to earnings growth.

Source: Ycharts

Keep An Eye On Margins

If Smucker is going to continue building positive momentum (and reach FCF goals), margins will play a big part in that. The company's margins will be impacted by a couple of major variables. The first being the bloating of expenses that often happens immediately following large acquisitions (overlapping departments, extra employees, etc.).

Source: Ycharts

We can see that SG&A has mostly run between 19%-20% of revenues since early 2015 when the company's first major pet food deal closed for Big Heart Pet Brands. Management is actively cutting costs to bring that figure back down. If management can get that figure closer to 18% on a consistent basis, that would free up more than $100 million in cash.

In addition, almost two thirds of all COGS (cost of goods sold) are derived from commodity costs for ingredients.

Source: The J.M. Smucker Company

For example, the cost of coffee beans has dropped approximately 11% over the past three months. This helped boost segment profit by 170 basis points in Smucker's most recent quarter despite price cuts at the retail level.

Source: The J.M. Smucker Company

We won't "live and die" quarter by quarter, but we would like to see positive margin contributions from the other segments as we move forward.

Value Proposition Intact

As referenced earlier in the article, I am a personal shareholder in Smucker. So what value do I see in shares today? We like Smucker's increasingly focused portfolio, and believe that its brands still carry strong value to consumers across the board. The pet food business is very competitive, but there is no doubt that consumers are spending on pets at an increasing rate.

We expect Smucker's operating and financial numbers to improve over the next several years, and the business is already a strong cash flow generator. The company's recent 3.5% dividend increase was the company's 22nd in a row as it approaches "Dividend Champion" status.

Lastly, we find that Smucker currently offers one of the more attractive value/quality combinations available in a heated market. Even off of 52-week lows at $110 per share, the stock currently trades at 12.86X the mid-point of next year's guided earnings. The company's recent struggles and debt load justify a discount to historical norms (19X is the 10-year median PE), but long-term investors stand to benefit from a long-term rebound as fundamentals continue to improve and earn a reversion to historical multiples. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor Smucker's progress on these fronts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.