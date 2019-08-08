SciPlay Is Dirt Cheap At These Levels No Matter How You Slice It

My extremely conservative valuation of the company suggests that the shares are dirt cheap at these levels. In my view, SCPL's fair value today is at least $11.25 (with a 50% margin of safety).

Furthermore, I believe that SCPL will continue to benefit from several secular tailwinds in mobile gaming, digital gaming, and online gambling.

After all, the company's revenues, profits, and free cash flows keep growing YoY. Also, SCPL's balance sheet is very healthy, and its margins should improve due to its focus on analytics.

However, I believe that at this point, SCPL is too cheap to ignore. This is why I think it makes sense to initiate a small speculative position in the shares.

SCPL's shareholders have suffered from its botched IPO, and its pessimism still lingers in the shares. In my view, this selloff was granted, but now it's overdone.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a recently spun-off company from Scientific Games (SGMS). Unfortunately, its botched IPO has left many shareholders holding the proverbial bag, as the shares quickly declined almost 50% from its highs. In my view, this decline is entirely attributable to the market discounting the fact that SCPL is a controlled entity. Nevertheless, SCPL remains a fantastic play in the digital gaming sector. Moreover, SCPL’s valuation is dirt cheap, even under the most stringent of valuation models. Thus, I believe that SCPL is a viable speculative investment at these levels.

Overview

SCPL is, in a way, virtually a mobile gaming company that focuses on gambling games. Overall, this has been a very profitable activity for SCPL. You see, SCPL benefits from several secular tailwinds, low capital expenditures, and operational improvements (more on this later) that bolster its long-term prospects. This is why I believe that SCPL’s outlook is fantastic. As a whole, SCPL’s gaming portfolio boils down to eight digital gambling apps.

Source: SCPL’s website.

As you can see, SCPL’s games revolve mainly around slots. However, it also has a couple of other themed games:

Jackpot Party Casino: This is a slot application based on games found on well-known casinos like Wynn (WYNN) or Caesar’s Palace (CZR), to name a few.

Goldfish Casino Slots, Quick-Hit Slots, 7 Hotshot, 88 Fortunes Slots and Monopoly slots are themed casino slot games. However, all of them are mostly virtual slot games.

Bingo Showdown: This is a mobile bingo application with a western theme.

Diving Ball 3D: This is an arcade-like game, with a digital gambling angle as well.

Additionally, SCPL also has the IP for other well-known franchises. For example, SCPL has the licensing rights for brands like “James Bond,” “Monopoly,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” In my view, the upcoming 007 movie in 2020 is an excellent opportunity to make use of the James Bond licensing rights in some new gambling game. Furthermore, similar opportunities can appear in the rest of its IP. Thus, I think SCPL has plenty of opportunities to develop new games on fresh and relevant content.

A profitable genre

Source: SCPL’s prospectus.

As a whole, SCPL’s games fall within the genre known as "social casino." This genre, unlike other casino games, is focused on its social component. This means that users can make friends and share their experiences (for example, wins and losses). This also gives SCPL’s games a competitive and addictive component for its users. As a result, this dynamic creates a very engaging user experience, which translates into higher payer conversions.

Higher payer conversions are a key growth driver for SCPL’s revenues. After all, players can play SCPL’s games for free, but that doesn’t bring in any profits. SCPL’s core business revolves around players buying tokens to gamble in its applications. Since 2017, SCPL’s conversion rate has been consistently around 5.4%. Fortunately for shareholders, SCPL recently reported a decisive improvement for this metric. You see, SCPL said that its payer conversions jumped from 5.4% to 6%, which is a substantial 11.1% increase. At first, this might not seem like much. This, coupled with its MAU and DAU growth, is what allows SCPL to grow its mobile revenues at a 44% CAGR (2015 to 2018). Thus, together, these figures produce a high growth cocktail for shareholders that I believe is sustainable for the foreseeable future.

A concise strategy for delivering shareholder value

Also, SCPL’s balance sheet looks pretty robust with approximately $50 million in cash and only $116 million in total liabilities (see SCPL's 10-Q, page 7). Hence, I think SCPL’s balance sheet inspires much confidence. Furthermore, I believe SCPL’s impressive FCF of $70 million per year will help create additional shareholder value. After all, most of its cash flows will go directly to the company’s equity due to SCPL’s lack of debt.

(…) it's more about being able to utilize our analytics engine, our engagement engine, and our marketing engines. – Joshua Wilson, SCPL’s CEO.

Moreover, SCPL is focusing on gaming analytics to improve its gaming experience, engagement metrics, and payer conversions. This is evidenced by management's comments in SCPL’s last earnings call, but also by the job openings available in their website. In my view, that company's efforts on data analytics will also strengthen revenue growth over the long term. After all, this will allow SCPL to focus on experiences that are statistically proven to increase user engagement and conversions. As a result, I expect these investments in analytics will improve SCPL’s operational margins.

Source: SCPL’s website. SCPL’s hiring intentions tells us that 1) it’s growing, and 2) it’s focused on analytics and marketing to increase its revenues.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that one of SCPL’s main long-term growth drivers is its market. You see, the iGaming and eSports segment is a $20+ billion market opportunity. More importantly, the mobile gaming market itself is also growing at double-digit figures. Also, the digital gaming market itself is expected to grow at an impressive 15.7% CAGR until 2023. So, putting it all together, I think that several secular tailwinds are supporting SCPL’s long-term growth.

Source: Statista. Online gambling is also trending higher. This marks a decisive shift towards gaming via the internet, which is favorable for SCPL.

So what's the problem?

As you can see, SCPL’s outlook seems pretty good. However, SCPL has one big problem. You see, SCPL is technically a “controlled company.” This means that, while shareholders are entitled to SCPL’s economic rights, they don't have the majority of the voting power. As a result, this creates an uncomfortable dynamic. After all, the decision-makers aren't the same as those who bear the consequences of such decisions.

Source: SCPL’s prospectus. When you buy SCPL’s shares, you’re getting the equity of the “SciPlay Corporation.”

As you can see, SG Social Gaming continues to own the majority of SCPL’s voting power through class-B shares. As a result, SCPL’s class-A shareholders are still virtually subjugated to the interests of its previous parent company (SCPL was spun-off from Scientific Games). Furthermore, like any other controlled company, this creates conflicts of interest between shareholders and the controlling entity.

So, the question is, can investors trust SGMS? In my view, I think that to some extent, they seem to be trustworthy. After all, this isn't an obscure Chinese penny stock, but rather a fully regulated publicly-traded company. Thus, this by itself provides a great deal of safety and oversight for shareholders. Nevertheless, it is undeniable that SCPL’s current corporate structure puts shareholders’ interests secondary. Therefore, I believe that this structure deserves to be heavily discounted in its stock price.

Valuation

So, how steep should the discount be? In my view, I think this is something every investor will have to decide for him/herself. In fact, for many investors, these types of corporate structures can be outright deal-breakers. Still, I think that, for some more enterprising investors, a 50% discount could be compelling enough.

As you can see, SCPL’s equity appears to be dirt cheap at these levels. My valuation model implies that there's a potential upside of 10%. This is after accounting for a 50% discount due to the company being a controlled entity. Furthermore, I feel that my forecasted inputs are conservative, given SCPL's guidance of 14% to 18% revenue growth for 2019. Also, my CAPEX estimate is conservative since SCPL doesn't have to invest substantially in infrastructure to grow and sustain its operations.

Moreover, the proceeds from the IPO were used to pay for perpetual access to Scientific Games' library of content. As a result, SCPL won’t need to make sizeable investments in R&D to generate new content. So, all in all, I think SCPL’s numbers make sense at these levels and leave a wide margin of safety for new investors.

Conclusion

I understand why SCPL sold off after its IPO. After all, I believe it's fair for the stock to trade at a discount due to its corporate structure. However, SCPL is a cash machine, operating in a straightforward and stable niche (i.e., gambling apps). Furthermore, SCPL’s operations require minimal capital expenditures, which is another trait of attractive investments. Also, given the nature of SCPL’s business, it can quickly scale its operations without increasing its operating expenses substantially.

Still, I believe it is prudent to take into account that SCPL is a controlled entity. In my view, a 50% discount is reasonable. However, even after all of this is taken into account, SCPL appears to be undervalued at these levels. Thus, I think SCPL is so incredibly undervalued at this point that it is difficult to pass it up at this point. Nevertheless, investing in controlled entities is risky. This is why investors shouldn’t make SCPL their core position. However, SCPL’s potential upside more than justifies its risks. Thus, I believe a small allocation in the shares is granted at these levels.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.