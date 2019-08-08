AltaGas H1 2019 Update: Improved Balance Sheet, But Earnings Lag

RIPET terminal came online in late May, setting a major milestone for AltaGas. However, benefits to the bottom line from the turnaround have yet to be seen.

Thesis

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) has made sizable improvements from its 2018 YE position. Improvements in debt outstanding are seen as positive, but ultimately the company will need to begin producing more consistent earnings. As asset sales near their completion, strong profit margins will be required to make further improvements in balance sheet. With new projects coming online in the first half of 2019, the prospects are hopeful but may not justify holding the company’s shares.

Introduction

AltaGas has been fairly busy in 2019, as the company has made significant steps in its non-core asset sale initiative, having announced $1,300MM of the estimated total $1,500-2,000MM. Allowing the company to reduce its heavily indebted balance sheet position by over $2,00MM YTD, and in turn partially addressing the concerns of many investors regarding financial stability. In addition to the sale of some assets, management has begun generating a return on some of its newer core assets, including the RIPET terminal which came online in May, and has begun shipping to Asia.

The first half of 2019 has been a smoother ride for AltaGas investors, as shares have begun to exhibit a steady upwards trend after bottoming out following a sharp decline to end 2018. The initial shock of the WGL purchase has largely faded, and investors are showing a moderate approval of the turnaround efforts. With share prices beginning to trade within our previously suggested fair value range, it poses the question whether now is an opportune time to liquidate any holdings of Alta, or hold out for more potential upside.

This article will review AltaGas’ financial results from the first half of 2019, and compare them up against a previous analysis. Success or failure of the firm will be judged on how key initiatives previously highlighted are being implemented, and how these ultimately impact the company’s financial standing, earnings, and cash flow. The conclusion will wrap up with a reaffirmation of the previous target price, or suggest an alternative. The previous article can be found on my page, or here.

Improved Financial Position, on Back of Asset Sales

The deterioration of AltaGas’ balance sheet has been commonly discussed, as a spree of acquisitions funded through borrowing had steadily accumulated, capping off with the purchase of WGL Holdings to end 2018. Debt jumped by a staggering ~200% (~$3,400MM to $10,400MM), as the balance sheet swelled from a size of approximately $11,000MM to just under $23,000MM. Management made reducing the outsized debt a main initiative to begin 2019 and has started making meaningful headway.

(Source: AltaGas Q2 2019 Conference Call Presentation)

Although this improvement comes as a good sign, it has also brought about deterioration in the company’s current account ratios. As the main target for debt reduction was the long-term liabilities, the short-term holdings have not seen much improvement. With the liquidation of receivables, inventory, and assets held for sale to pay down long-term debt, AltaGas has increased its working account deficit by a fairly sizable margin.

(Source: AltaGas Q2 2019 MD&A and Financial Statements)

This draws into question a potential liquidity risk for AltaGas, and its ability to fund operations on a short-term basis. With a low cash position, management will need to rely upon credit facilities to meet near-term obligations in the operations of the business. Although the deficit is fairly sizable at current levels, the company’s credit facilities are significantly large enough to put to bed any concerns surrounding financial commitments for AltaGas, at least in the short term.

(Source: AltaGas Q2 2019 MD&A and Financial Statements)

With over $4,000MM in available facilities to draw from, AltaGas should have no issues funding operations and expenditures into the near future. Continual reliance on debt, however, has weighed on the company in the past as debt service costs spiked, and internally generated cash became insufficient to meet all expenses and expenditures. Improvements in the financial position to date have come largely on the back of non-core assets sales that management began executing in 2018 with the prospects of turning around operations and focusing on only the highest return for capital investments.

With $1,300MM announced in asset sales, the company appears to be on pace to achieve its 2019 target of $1,500 - $2,000MM. The completion of these sales will help in the continued decline of the net debt position; however they will not entirely stabilize AltaGas’ financial position. The efficient employment of its core assets will need to begin generating sufficient earnings and cash flows to allow the company to make further improvements.

Improvements to Bottom Line May Take Time to Materialize

Second-quarter results showed an improvement in YoY earnings as the company posted a profit of $0.15/ share, but ultimately the results for the first half of 2019 have not shown significant improvement. First-quarter results posted a large gain; however, this was almost entirely driven by the completion of a portion of its asset sales. Strong improvements in the bottom line will be required from AltaGas to continue making progress towards strengthening its financial position. The turnaround is still in a relatively early stage, however, and long-term conclusions are difficult to draw at this point.

RIPET, the company’s west coast NGL terminal, has only begun making shipments to Asia, and thus has yet to begin significantly impacting AltaGas’ bottom line. Higher utilization of the asset may not be realized for some time, and greater improvements may not materialize until 2020 or into 2021. This may be a strong catalyst for greater earnings, as management has highlighted what it believes to be significant advantages of the project. If these prove true, the asset could provide a significant improvement to AltaGas’ earnings prospects; the end result, however, is yet to be seen.

(Source: AltaGas Q2 2019 Conference Call Presentation)

Success from RIPET could also prove beneficial to AltaGas in addressing cash flow concerns, as the first half of 2019 still saw the company fall short of generating enough cash from operations to meet expenditures and dividends. With $630MM in CFO falling short of the $709MM to fund CapEx and dividends, the company was required to draw on its credit, partially assisting in the deterioration of its working capital account. Long-term investors would like to see AltaGas become less dependent on debt and create a more self-sustaining model based off of internally generated cash flows.

It is encouraging for investors following AltaGas to see the company successfully follow through on the early to middle stages of its non-core asset sales. The fallout from the heavy accumulation of debt had begun to weigh on the company’s bottom line, and improvements in its financial position will prove fruitful for AltaGas in the long run. Although improvements have been made there is still clearly quite a ways for the company to go. Even after the completion of its asset sale program the company will still have significant debt outstanding; this will require a greater employment of its core assets to generate cash flow and ultimately stronger earnings.

The RIPET project coming online proves an important milestone for the company and will be something to monitor more closely moving forward. With the project still in its very early stages of operation, investors will need to be patient in analyzing the full impact the facility will have on AltaGas’ bottom line. With it investors will hope for a return to stable earnings that will allow the company to continue making improvements to its financial position. With its asset sale program closing in on its target, cash flow will need to improve in order to reduce the company’s dependency on debt to fund expenditures.

Above all, the return to stability for both the company’s financial results and its stock price will be a welcoming sign for investors. Current dividends, paid on a monthly basis, provide an adequate return but improvements in how they are funded still need to come. Future prospects for the company are relatively bright but risks are still very present. This brings us to the question whether the turnaround in AltaGas’ stock has pushed the price into a fair trading range.

Conclusion & Valuation

We will lean on the previous valuation analysis done, which can be found here. We will reaffirm our previous price target range, but will narrow it to CAD $20-22 per share based on a Price to Book Value and Price to Sales ratios of 0.8 and 1, respectively. The company’s financial position is still greatly in question; although near-term liquidity does not pose any concerns, the long-term health of the company will require greater inroads to be made in reducing the debt position. The company’s ability to begin generating greater cash flow from invested capital will determine if further success can be achieved.

Investors particularly bullish on AltaGas’ new projects could make an argument for further price gains to be had for the stock. With the asset sale program largely on track, greater operational efficiency and utilization of core assets - two areas management has indicated as keys to success - could bring about strong earnings. Belief in management’s ability to capitalize on these initiatives could lead one to justify a fair value with a higher Price to Book Value or Sales, potentially in the range of 0.9-1 and 1.1-1.2, respectively, leading to a fair value price just north of CAD $23 or $24 per share. Although this conclusion could be justified, the current risks facing AltaGas, which are largely the same as before, would provide a greater justification to take a more conservative approach.

CAD $21 per share would be an arguable fair price to receive for AltaGas shares. Those particularly bullish on the company’s future prospects may decide holding on is more appropriate and continue to receive the modest 4% dividend. Considering, however, the state of the overall Canadian energy sector, investors may be wiser to rotate out of an AltaGas holding, as ones looking for exposure to this particular industry could find other shares trading at far greater discounts, with healthier financial positions and earnings track records. AltaGas does offer a nice prospect in that it operates in the middle of a midstream energy play and a utilities stock. Investors interested in this dual focus may associate a slight premium for it, but ultimately cheaper energy stocks are out there for those willing to look. The gains potentially realized from the effort to do so could prove far greater than what AltaGas has to offer.

