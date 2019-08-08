PAK: It May Be Cheap, But Cheap Can't Fix The Currency

The country must grow its manufacturing base to boost exports before its large growth potential is unlocked.

The country must structurally change and pay higher tax for the government and the currency to return to stability.

While it may look like a value investing opportunity, the government's financial situation continues to worsen despite bailouts.

The Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (PAK) tracks the MSCI All Pakistan Select 25/50 index, which aims to reflect the internal economy of the country. Since 2017, the fund has declined 65% in nearly a straight line as investors have allocated away from frontier markets and as the Pakistani rupee has devalued due to inflation.

Due to the decline, the fund has a post-expense ratio yield of 6.5% and an average P/E ratio of 6.4X with a P/B ratio of 0.9X. PAK is the only single-country fund I have seen with a price-to-book ratio this low. The question remains over whether the fund is an obvious fire-sale opportunity or yet another value trap.

ETF Sector Breakdown and Exposure

The ETF is relatively diversified but still highly exposed to global cyclical factors. 30% of the fund is invested in Pakistan's banks, which mirror the domestic "consumption economy" of the country well because those banks are primarily in retail banking. I expect this portion of the ETF to perform well, as it can take advantage of the country's high long-run growth potential.

That said, 27% is in materials and 26% is in energy, which benefit less from domestic growth and depend heavily on the global economy. I am bullish on those two sectors over the long run, as I expect inflation to rise and the U.S dollar to weaken, but cede those trends yet to exist and probably will for the rest of the year.

Here is the current sector breakdown for the fund:

(Source: MSCI)

Overall, this sector breakdown implies the ETF is highly exposed not only to its domestic economy as seen in the 46% allocation toward secondary industries, but also to the cyclical global economy.

A more direct method of seeing global asset exposure is through looking at "multiple least squares" coefficients for the percent daily changes for the ETF versus an array of asset classes. Here are the Betas for the fund:

(Data sourced from Google Finance)

Interestingly, the ETF is actually positively correlated with the U.S dollar and gold, which is uncommon. It is also negatively correlated to U.S bonds and positively correlated to the S&P 500, which is typical, though it offers much lower exposure to U.S. stocks than do most funds.

Fire-Sale Valuation With Faltering Economy

Of all the 45 single-country ETFs I follow, Pakistan's PAK has the lowest valuation statistics from both an earnings and book value standpoint. It also pays an extremely high 6.5% dividend yield. I may be willing to invest in a currency-hedged equity to take advantage of this valuation, but because PAK is not currency-hedged, the falling rupee poses a serious risk to investors, as the government has been devaluing the currency.

Here is a chart of the Pakistani rupee vs. the PAK ETF since 2015:

(Source: Trading View)

As you can see, the ETF has seen nothing but downside, as the government has pushed the currency down 35% over the past year and a half. The fund is also seeing increased volume since June.

Because the vast majority of the negative performance in the fund is due to currency devaluations, we will focus the remainder of our discussion on the Pakistani government's financial difficulties that have created this ongoing devaluation.

To be clear, the country is in a state of economic crisis, and the government is failing to take appropriate measures that will not put its financial markets in jeopardy. The problems stems from the country's ongoing import struggle that has resulted in a collapse in balance of payments. Here is a chart of its foreign exchange reserves (left axis) compared to balance of trade:

Note: Forex reserves are in million USD, while BoP is in million PKR.

(Source: Trading Economics)

As you can see, Pakistan has been unable to become the export economy it needs in order to achieve its economic growth potential. It has been a net importer for over a decade, and has financed those imports through excessive public debt expansion.

See the government debt-to-GDP below:

(Source: Trading Economics)

While 74% public debt-to-GDP may be small peas compared to those of the developed world, it is extremely high for a frontier economy like Pakistan that pays a 14% interest rate on its debt.

Liquidity Crisis Possibly Around the Corner

My calculations show the value of Pakistan's public debt today at 36.9 trillion PKR. The government must continue to lend at an 8.5-14% interest rate (depending on term). 54% of the country's current national debt is short-term and the rest is long-term, so we will estimate the country's average interest rate at 10%. Then they would need to pay an estimated 4.05 trillion in PKR a year in interest. The Pakistani government revenue last year was 5.2 trillion PKR.

Of course, that calculation may be slightly misleading, as the country has an inflation rate of 10%, which has continued to rise despite the government's interest rate hikes. However, it is important to note that despite the high inflation rate, the government's revenue only increased 6% last year. Perhaps the crux of the issue is the fact that less than 1% of Pakistanis pay income tax, while the government deficit is over 6% of GDP.

Before its recent IMF bailout, the country had enough foreign exchange reserves to cover a month and a half of import and financing payments. After the $6 billion USD bailout in May, that figure rose to over three months.

Details of the agreement show that the IMF requires that the government increase revenue by "4-5% of GDP" in FY 2020, which, in my opinion, may be impossible due to the nation's structural tax collection inefficiencies. Interestingly, it also requires that the government raise spending on social and cash transfer programs.

One area where I agree with the IMF is that it wants to get Pakistan to stop devaluing its exchange rate and eventually move to a free-floating rate. Devaluing an exchange rate is essentially printing money and has caused the country's inflation rate to extend possibly beyond its control.

The country has $38 billion worth of foreign currency-backed debt, which only grows as they devalue their currency. The government may want to let it fall in order to try to boost exports, but trade balances have only declined and foreign investors have learned to stop giving the country capital.

The Bottom Line

Put simply, if the currency continues to fall, then the country is at risk of going the direction of Zimbabwe or Venezuela. Investors are avoiding the PAK ETF due to its exposure to the Pakistani rupee.

Pakistani equities have very low valuations, while the country has strong long-term GDP growth potential. Pakistan will see strong growth once it builds a manufacturing export sector that produces more than textiles. As wages in India grow, I expect the factory's that left China for India to eventually leave India for Pakistan. This is still quite a few years away, though, and will not occur until the Pakistani government gets its house in order.

Although the fund has fallen very far, it seems the government may only devalue its currency further. On top of that, the PAK ETF only has $30 million in AUM, so it may be forced to close if the falling currency/equity market continues to cause investors to sell.

The core of the problem is that the country is structurally unprepared for capital investment. They need currency stability, which can only come through a large and secure tax revenue base.

Today, the fund seems to be a clear value-trap Sell. Eventually, after the government does the work to become a financial steward, it will likely be an excellent Buy. I don't see its low-valuation opportunities going away anytime soon.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events?

We will soon be launching our first marketplace service, "The Country Club". This will be a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We keep a close eye on frontier markets like Pakistan's, and will be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Please give us a "Follow" if you would like to be notified upon our launch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.