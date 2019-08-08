If you think Yogi Berra’s famous phrase, “It’s déjà vu all over again” aptly describes the current financial market, you’re not wrong. The same chimera which harassed the stock market last fall is rearing its three ugly “heads” once again. In today’s report we’ll examine those three major problems. They include a too-tight Fed, energy sector weakness, and the U.S.-China trade war. I’ll make the case that while these problems may hinder the bulls from making immediate-term headway, they’re not insoluble and will likely be addressed by policymakers in the coming weeks.

The stock market’s latest problems began in late July when the Federal Reserve disappointed investors by not meeting expectations for a half percent rate cut. Instead, the Fed underwhelmed Wall Street by cutting its benchmark rate by only a quarter percent. This was followed by several days of falling equity prices, and it brought to mind the last time the market was disappointed by the Fed in late 2018. At that time, investors were demanding that the Fed loosen its tight money policy and stop raising interest rates. When the Fed proved recalcitrant, investors began liquidating Treasury bonds and other interest rate-sensitive securities over a multi-month period. Fed Chairman Powell finally took the hint and in January vowed that the Fed would be more accommodating in the months ahead.

The Powell Fed kept its word for the most part, keeping rates unchanged for several months and even throwing Wall Street a small concession in the form of last month’s small rate cut. But half-measures can often prove more devastating than outright inaction, and the latest equity market sell-off underscores this point. The market still believes that U.S. central bank policy is too tight and investors are voicing their displeasure with the Fed’s stubbornly “high” interest rates by voting with their money. Stock prices have plummeted in recent weeks while safe-haven assets like gold have soared.

Are investors right to believe that the Fed is too tight? While the debate rages on, I would argue that Wall Street is correct to demand a lower fed funds rate. While there are many different ways of measuring whether or not Fed policy is too tight, the classic “old school” measure of monetary policy tightness is to compare the fed funds interest rate with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. Basically, when the Fed rate is above the 10-year yield for any length of time it can be said that the Fed is too tight with its policy. Conversely, when the Fed’s interest rate is significantly under the 10-year yield, money policy is assumed to be loose.

By comparing the 10-year yield with the fed funds rate, we can see that for much of the last few years, the Fed erred on the side of being too loose. In my opinion, if a monetary policy error is made, it’s almost always better to err on the side of being too loose. Tight money is a serial killer and will eventually undermine and destroy any bull market in equities and real estate. And if monetary tightness persists long enough, it will undermine the U.S. economy and sometimes usher in a recession.

Here’s what the latest fed funds/10-year yield comparison looks like. The red line represents the fed funds rate while the blue line is the 10-year yield. As you can see, the fed funds rate is conspicuously above the 10-year yield. Although the Fed’s recent rate cut did briefly put the fed funds rate closer to the 10-year yield, plunging bond yields in the last several days have once again created a sizable gap between the two rates. This strongly implies that the Fed should lower rates as soon as possible before this yield curve inversion damages the economy.

Source: St Louis Fed

Another instance of déjà vu is seen in the fact that investors are once again having serious doubts about the crude oil market. As was the case during last year’s market panic, crude oil prices have hit a rough patch over excess supply and diminished global demand. On Aug. 6, the Brent crude oil price officially entered bear market territory, falling 24% from its April peak of $58.94/barrel. Just as last year’s crude oil bear market coincided with the plunge in equity prices, this time around is no different. Shown below is the continuous contract crude oil price, which is showing the effects of a weak energy market.

Source: BigCharts

One of the biggest signs of weakness that preceded the late 2018 market panic was an increasing number of oil and energy stocks which made new 52-week lows starting last August. This time around there has also been an abnormally large number of energy sector stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE. In fact, most of the new lows on the Big Board in recent weeks have been energy stocks. This is in part a reflection to the diminished outlook for global oil demand in the wake of China’s weakening economy. The recent acceleration of the U.S.-China trade war has only served to underscore and augment this weakness.

Meanwhile, news headlines are rife with dire warnings that U.S.-China trade relations have reached the breaking point. Not only is there widespread concern that an all-out trade war is erupting which will engulf the world economy, but now there’s talk of a brewing currency war between both nations. The U.S. Treasury Department recently accused China of currency manipulation after its yuan currency fell dramatically this week. The Trump administration has also accused China of deliberately weakening its currency in order to gain an unfair trade advantage. The yuan’s devaluation occurred shortly after President Trump announced new tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports, beginning in September. Shown here is the WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB) which provides an idea of China’s currency weakness.

Source: BigCharts

While the standoff between the U.S. and China continues, at least investors can be consoled with the notion that the solution (at least temporarily) to the problem can be quickly addressed. A simple tweet from President Trump could easily suffice to reverse investors’ concerns and put a stop to the liquidation taking place in market sectors which are especially exposed to global trade policy – especially in the sensitive energy sector.

Moreover, with investors still piling into U.S. Treasury bonds like there’s no tomorrow, the Federal Reserve should be able to read the bond market’s message loud and clear. Rising bond prices and falling yields are screaming to the Fed, “Your policy is too tight!” Jerome Powell has shown himself to be a listening and compliant Fed chairman, and there’s every reason to expect he will soon accede to the market’s demand by lowering the fed funds rate once again.

Turning our attention to the immediate-term (1-4 week) stock market outlook, the following graph sheds light on the market’s current internal structure. This highlights the 4-week rate of change in the cumulative NYSE new highs and lows. It further shows that there have been a greater number of stocks making new lows than new highs of late. This is always a potential danger sign for the stock market’s near-term health. Accordingly, until this indicator shows signs of strengthening, I recommend that investors embrace a defensive posture by raising cash and keeping existing long positions on a tight leash. We specifically should see a diminution in the huge number of energy stocks making new lows before it’s time to buy again.

Source: BarChart

We also should ideally see broad market volatility subside before the next broad market buy signal is confirmed. Below is the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) in relation to its 15-day moving average. As a rule of thumb, the market is never a buy when VIX stays above the 20.00 level for several days or more. Although it closed barely under the 20.00 level on Aug. 7, we need to see the VIX fall closer to the 15.00 level and close under its 15-day MA to let us know that volatility is truly diminishing.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, investors are indeed suffering a case of “déjà vu all over again” three major problems which coincided with last year’s plunge have reemerged. However, the stock market’s latest selling event has been based mainly on investors’ emotional response to news headlines than to any structural changes in the market. As with last year's market panic, a swift response by the Fed or by President Trump can soothe investors' nerves and calm the storm. Based on the Fed's past willingness to listen to the market, investors should expect that confidence will soon be restored and that the recent decline in the major averages will be reversed in the coming weeks.

There are, however, residual signs of immediate-term weakness in the broad market. Investors should be aware that with new 52-week lows in the triple digits on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq – and with new lows outpacing new highs – the market remains vulnerable to bad news. Accordingly, investors should avoid the temptation to “buy the bottom” since an immediate-term bottom hasn’t yet been confirmed. Once we see the requisite decline in the new 52-week lows, however, a bottom will be signaled.

On a strategic note, I recommend that investors refrain from initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs until the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges diminish. Investors should also use the market’s latest internal correction to prune the laggards from their portfolios and build a watch list of stocks which are in a strong relative strength position versus the S&P 500 Index. Once we get the next confirmed immediate-term buy signal – and the SPX climbs back above its 15-day moving average – it will be time to deploy more cash into buying stocks. Until then, a defensive posture with plenty of cash is warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.