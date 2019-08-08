Intelligent Systems' Growth Is Only In The Early Innings

While the shares are not cheap and very volatile, we think that the growth of the company is only in the early innings.

The shares seem to have shaken off the short reports, even though the company is bombarded with lawsuits.

We were bullish on Intelligent Systems (INS) in two earlier articles (here and here) in the year, and it's time for a little update after a stellar second quarter.

The company has been under pressure from two short reports which were responsible for taking the stock price down from the mid-$40s to the mid-$20s, but the stock price has recovered and as we're no forensic accountants with weeks of spare time, we're not going to dive into that.

Investors seem to have shaken off the reports and we should also not forget that insiders own nearly 40% of the outstanding shares. They are also in the process of hiring more independent board members.

The company has taken legal action and that situation will play itself out (if it hasn't already, given the recovery in the stock). We tend to agree with management when it argues (Q2CC):

I would just reiterate that I continue to believe and major corporations have validated the future of CoreCard.

The basic strength of the company is the technology behind the CoreCard, a very versatile solution which can be used for basically anything: credit cards, debit cards, virtual cards, prepaid cards, loyalty cards, loans, stock trading, insurance, etc. At the heart of that is lending (Q2CC):

I'm telling to make sure that people understand, that's the secret sauce, that's the hard thing that people do. And that's the big thing that we do that a lot of other people can't do in the same way we can. So lending, whether it be credit cards, whether it be other types of lending, we have customers that are doing point of sale, lending for other very big companies around the world. So we do all kinds of lending, we also do the shuffle stuff, the prepaid, we’ll gift rewards, but lending is the bread and butter.

We delved into the company's competitive strength in a previous article, so we won't go into further details here.

And of course while the company was already doing well, gaining a huge contract, with what are almost surely Goldman Sachs (GS) and Apple (AAPL), has really put it on the map. To put things into perspective:

Data by YCharts

There is some skepticism whether the company could handle such a big account as Apple, and even management wasn't sure earlier, but they did extensive testing (Q2CC):

First, I can tell you there have been many, many hundreds of hours of testing to make sure that we can handle a very big client load that our software can handle it. It's always a combination of partners that make the complete product. For example, if you are issuing a credit card, you're going to help somebody apply. That application is usually not on our system. That's only on a third-party system.

And that went well and management also stressed that accommodating this big account has not taken even half the resources of the company.

Management believes they now have the capacity to accommodate a second big customer by the end of the year, although one has to keep in mind that the ramp of that would not be instant.

Since this is perhaps the area of most interest to investors, here is the part where management is explicitly describing the situation (Q2CC):

Well, we're talking to several possibilities at this point. And you take on folks a little at a time. You may have a potential very large customer, but the first year, they may be fairly small. So it's not quite on off. It's more of a volume transition. But if I had to answer it more like an on off, I'm going to say it toward the end of the year, but that doesn't mean you're getting a lot of revenues towards the end of the year. It means you're just starting again with the large customer.

Q2 figures

The Q2 figures were stellar:

Revenues grew 64% to $7.5M

EPS of $0.23, beating by 2 cents

Here is a more detailed view from the 10-Q:

Split out, from the 10-Q:

Licence (or product) income can vary from quarter to quarter and brings in maintenance and support recurring revenue which can increase when new license tiers are achieved and/or new institutions are added.

Professional services will decline as a part of revenue as parts are automated, clients can add active accounts to their system for instance.

Managed services (not split out above) is where the company is basically running the customers' business (that is, Intelligent Systems doing card processing for a customer on its servers). Pricing is anything but fixed (Q2CC):

we're constantly negotiating fees and rates for new customers.

What is notable is that the company hardly spends anything on marketing. One could say they don't have to, as everybody in the industry is aware of who they are, after winning the Goldman Sachs/Apple account.

Margins

Data by YCharts

With the scaling up of revenues, a great deal of operational leverage has kicked in. It has stalled a little because G&A increased quite a bit (from $418K a year ago to $1.1M in Q2) as a result of legal cost and what management described as "some strategic board initiatives."

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company produced $5.9M in cash from operations in the first two quarters of the year. This is boosting its balance sheet, as its cash holdings increased to $22.2M, with no debt. Neither share-based compensation nor dilution is anything close to a concern:

Data by YCharts

From the balance sheet in the 10-Q it emerged that the company has a $3.4M "investment," which turns out to be a stake in a FinTech company, from the 10-Q:

Beginning in the quarter ended September 30, 2017, and in subsequent periods we entered into a Loan Agreement and various Promissory Notes, as discussedin more detail in Note 4, with a privately-held identity and professional services company with ties to the FinTech industry. In June 2019, we converted the Loan Agreement and all Promissory Notes into equity resulting in ownership of 40 percent of the company. We also entered into a new Loan Agreement with a principal balance of $1,000,000 that bears interest at the rate of 6.0 percent annually with a maturity date of June 2021. We account for our investment usingthe equity method of accounting. The carrying value is included in long-term investments.In the quarter ended June 30, 2018, we recorded an impairment charge of $250,000 to reduce the carrying value of our minority equity ownership in one of our investee companies, a privately held technology company and program manager in the FinTech industry.

Management evaluated a bit during the Q2CC:

It’s connected in a slight way with CoreCard and that it’s in the FinTech space it’s in the guarantee space. And we made the first investment in it several years ago and I actually just really believe in the people and the company, I think there could be some continued connection with CoreCard, but it even was not where we believe it's a good company that might give us a nice exit at some point.

Difficult to evaluate this as we don't know what company it is talking about, but it seems to emerge as a VC provider here.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Needless to say the shares are expensive, but this is a profitable, cash-generating company growing at 60%+, there aren't too many of these.

Conclusion

The shares have shaken off the short reports, although this has produced some legal cost for the company but these are not alarmingly large. The bigger picture is that the company is growing really fast, it has boosted its credibility with the Goldman Sachs/Apple account which serves as a showcase for attracting other big customers.

One should keep in mind that this stock, due to its low float and high short count, tends to be very volatile but we think that picking up a position in one of these downturns will be rather rewarding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.