USL: Take The Long Crude Structure Trade

Crude inventories are going to continue to drain as long as OPEC persists in its cuts which means prices are likely to rise.

It’s been a rough week for holders of the United States 12-Month Oil Fund (USL) with shares falling by nearly 8%. The good news is that the year-to-date return still stands at around 13% but the bad news is that this week’s rally has turned both the monthly returns and 6-month returns negative. The key question at this juncture is this: Is this an inflection point in the trend and has the trend ended? It is my belief that the returns will be higher in the future and that buying shares now represent an excellent investment opportunity to capture USL’s unique structure and methodology.

The Instrument

The commodity ETF space sees many unique applications and methods for dealing with rolling exposure across futures contracts prior to expiry. With USL, it seems like the instrument was entirely designed around making roll yield a key component of the strategy in that it holds exposure in 12 months of futures contracts and in roughly a two-week window before expiry of the front contract, it sells out of the front contract and buys the 13th-month contract (which becomes the 12th in a matter of days as the prompt expires). As you can see in the following table of holdings, here are the current positions in the USL ETF.

The basic idea behind this methodology seems to be USCF Investments’ attempt to rectify the USO situation when it comes to roll. USO (also provided by USCF Investments) is a more popular oil ETF than USL and it is notorious for roll yield. For example, in the following table, the spot return of WTI crude oil versus shares of USO can be seen for the past decade. As you can see, the roll plays a huge impact on returns.

So what is this roll yield and why does it cause so much impact upon share returns? Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss associated with holding a position in contracts further out than the prompt contract as time progresses. There is a basic tendency for futures prices to approach the front month price as time progresses which means that depending on the structure of the market and the underlying holdings of the strategy, roll yield can be positive or negative.

When a market is in contango (front contracts beneath back contracts), the roll yield on a long position will be negative because the long position established at higher prices in the back contracts will trade down in value towards the front of the curve as time progresses. Conversely, when a market is in backwardation, roll yield on a long position will be positive because positions established at the lower prices of future months will trade up in value towards the front of the curve as time progresses.

In the following chart, I’ve overlaid the price of WTI versus the structure in the front two contracts for the past few years. As you can see, roll yield in the front of the curve has been negative for quite some time if a strategy only is rolling in the front two contracts.

With USL, it avoids this situation entirely by taking a position across 12 months which means that the roll yield will basically depend on the average month-to-month structure for the next year since each position across the curve will be approaching the front month as time progresses. The following chart shows you the current forward curve of WTI futures as well as the month-to-month structure differentials.

The market is currently strongly in backwardation in a move which happened fairly quickly over the last week. Specifically, across the next year, the average month-to-month differential is roughly $0.11 in backwardation. This number has been strengthening over the last month (despite a drop in the price of crude oil) which means that the underlying roll of the ETF is turning progressively more positive. This in and of itself could be a reason to consider purchasing the ETF since returns will likely be skewed to the upside due to upwards drift of rolling in a backwardated market, but the fundamentals are currently strongly supportive of a rally in crude oil.

Crude Fundamentals

The fundamental story in crude oil for 2019 has been fairly interesting in that the supply and demand balance has largely lagged the trend of the 5-year average for most of the year.

The reason why this has been such an odd and interesting year is that this weakness against the 5-year average comes in the face of strong and elevated production and coupled with weak refining demand.

The twin variables of strong production as well as weak demand would ordinarily be very bearish crude oil since supply would be vastly outpacing demand. However, 2019 is a noteworthy year due to OPEC’s cuts which essentially stopped the price decline of late 2018. OPEC currently has cuts in place through March of next year which means that this trend in weak imports is going to likely continue.

At present, imports are basically the sole reason why crude prices have rallied throughout this year as well as the primary reason why the rally will continue through the rest of the year. The basic fact of the matter is that you can fight OPEC in the short term, but as long as their barrels are supplying Gulf Coast refineries, the price of crude in Cushing (which flows to the Gulf) will dance to OPEC’s tune. Short-term price disruptions certainly do occur, but in the long run, OPEC is probably going to win. Put simply, OPEC is the reason for weaker imports into PADD 3...

... And as long as PADD 3 utilization remains strong, PADD 3 stocks will continue to draw.

PADD 3 is the primary refining market center and its crude stocks are close to being undersupplied as measured by the distance to the 5-year average. As long as OPEC’s cuts continue, PADD 3 will lag the 5-year average trend (which it has virtually the entire year) and it will continue to become progressively more short crude oil. As stocks grow tighter, the price of crude oil will increase and we will likely see another strong price movement similar to the one seen at the beginning of this year.

The fundamentals for crude oil are currently very strong with OPEC essentially draining inventories in the United States. As long as this continues, backwardation is likely to strengthen and the price of crude oil likely to rise. For this reason, holding USL makes for an excellent trade on market structure and underlying fundamentals.

