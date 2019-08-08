Franco-Nevada: H2 2019 Should Be Great, But Gold Bull Market Must Continue For Share Price To Stay High

Franco-Nevada's share price is at historical highs, and its highly generous valuation indicates that the growth prospects are already priced in.

Franco-Nevada (FNV) released its Q2 2019 financial results. Although Franco-Nevada hasn't disappointed and the results are good, they are not too exciting, as the company recorded even better results in recent history. However, due to the strong gold prices, improving silver prices and expected growth of attributable production generated by Cobre Panama and the newly acquired energy royalty, Franco-Nevada seems to be primed for much better results over the coming quarters.

In Q2, Franco-Nevada reported sales of 107,774 toz of gold equivalent. It is slightly more than 107,333 toz of gold equivalent sold in Q2 2018, however, much less than 122,049 toz of gold equivalent sold in Q1 2019. What is positive, the volume of gold equivalent attributable to Franco-Nevada should increase in H2 2019. The company announced that in July it received first deliveries from the Cobre Panama mine operated by First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF). The huge copper mine cost more than $6 billion to build and Franco-Nevada expended $1.36 billion to acquire several streaming agreements on this project. This significant investment is expected to deliver over 50,000 toz of gold equivalent this year, and almost 110,000 toz of gold equivalent next year.

Franco-Nevada's revenues equaled $170.5 million in Q2. The revenues were in line with the preceding quarters. More than 62% of them were attributable to gold, followed by silver (almost 10%), platinum group metals (8.62%) and other metals (3.34%). Energies were responsible for 16.19% of total revenues. Just like Cobre Panama should boost the H2 2019 revenues generated by gold and silver, the new royalty interest recently acquired from Range Resources Corporation (RRC) should boost the energy-related revenues in H2 2019. Franco-Nevada stated that it expects the attributable metals production to approach the upper interval of the 2019 guidance of 465,000-500,000 toz of gold equivalent. Moreover, the energy assets should generate revenues of $100-115 million, compared to the original guidance of $70-85 million (assuming an oil price of $55/barrel and a natural gas price of $2.4/mcf for the remainder of 2019). Source: own processing, using data of Franco-Nevada

Although Franco-Nevada's operating cash flow declined quarter over quarter, it remained robust. The company generated operating cash flow of $119.1 million. The net income of $64 million recorded in Q2 was in line with the previous quarter. The Q2 EPS equaled $0.34.

Franco-Nevada reported a huge jump in the volume of cash on hand. Its cash position improved to $398.9 million. The jump in the volume of cash was significantly higher than the volume of operating cash flow, as Franco-Nevada drew $160 million from the term loan and $275 million from the credit facilities (while credit facilities of $210 million were repaid). As a result, the volume of total debt increased to $432.2 million. However, the volume of net debt decreased by 62%, to $33.3 million.

There were not too many news releases by Franco-Nevada in Q2. However, several important news items were announced in July. First of all, the company acquired new energy assets. It will pay Range Resources Corporation $300 million to acquire 1% gross production royalty from a property covering 350,000 net acres of Range Resources' working interest positions in Washington, Western Allegheny and Southern Beaver Counties in Pennsylvania (Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian formations). The royalty is expected to generate revenues of $25-30 million per year.

The less positive news is related to potential share dilution. Franco-Nevada initiated an At-the-Market Equity Program (ATM), under which it can issue and sell to the public through the stock exchanges new shares worth up to $200 million.

The Q2 2019 financial results confirm the strength and very good prospects of the company. Also, Franco-Nevada's long-term price chart looks very good. The company was able to grow during the long period of week gold prices and now, it starts reaping the benefits. The share price is at its historical highs. Back in 2011, when the gold price crossed the $1,900/toz level, Franco-Nevada was trading around $40. Today, almost 8 years later, gold price only crossed the $1,500/toz level, but Franco-Nevada's share price is above $92. It only shows how successful the company was in building its portfolio of streams and royalties over the recent years. However, it is important not to get too excited. The company is very generously valued right now. It generated EPS of $0.8 and operating cash flow of $488.7 million over the last 4 quarters, which equals to P/E ratio of 115 and price-to-operating cash-flow ratio of 34.5. Based on these metrics, it is possible to assume that the upcoming growth of the company is already priced in. To push the share price higher, the continuation of the gold bull market is inevitable.

What I like about Franco-Nevada's Q2:

The operating cash flow remained strong.

The net debt decreased by 62%.

The Cobre Panama start-up seems to be on track.

The company increased its energy revenues guidance and announced that the upper boundary of the 2019 attributable metals production guidance should be reached.

What I don't like about Franco-Nevada's Q2:

The volume of gold equivalent sold declined quarter over quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.