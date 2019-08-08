Why Disney's Less-Than-Super Earnings Are Temporary

Disney despite this setback is still poised to be the most successful of all the new OTT services coming in the next year.

Disney’s streaming service may have high startup costs but the company made a bold statement this week by bundling it with ESPN+ and an ad-supported version of Hulu.

While Disney’s summer slate was strong, Fox’s imploded proving to be a drain on their new parent company, however, that should be temporary as its future development slate is strong.

The reason for the miss largely ties back to Disney’s acquisition of Fox and costs associated with its growing streaming strategy.

(Image Credit: Disney)

Even the world’s mightiest superheroes can’t beat the stock market sometimes.

Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) latest earnings report this week definitely put a damper on the box office party the House of Mouse has been having this summer, but ultimately, I’m not convinced it will make a long-term difference. However the earnings were interesting for a couple of reasons beyond the up/down nature and investors should be looking at more than just the numbers.

First, we need to look at the elephant – or the fox – in the room.

Specifically, Disney’s takeover of what was Fox.

It stands to reason there would be growing pains and it just so happened to hit hard at an unexpected time. If you follow the box office at all you’ve likely seen Fox’s slate this year has underwhelmed... and that’s probably being nice.

Alita: Battle Angel and X-Men installment Dark Phoenix were big misses. Combined the two were produced for $520 million and domestically made around $150 million total. At least Battle Angel was able to earn back its money with international audiences, but regardless this movie was made to be a franchise and US audiences rejected it flat out. With Phoenix, how a movie can still be greenlit for $350 million staggers my imagination and globally it stalled a few million shy of the $250 mark.

Now lumped in with lower-cost (and lower-earning) movies like Stuber, The Kid Who Would Be King and Breakthrough, you can see why Fox was going to be a drain on its new parent company. The thinking though was the massive success of projects like Avengers: Endgame and Toy Story 4 would offset some of that loss, but it clearly didn’t work out that way.

And I’ll give Disney head Bob Iger credit, he owned it…he wasn’t trying to blame anyone for the losses.

“I don’t mean to cast dispersions at any individual at all — it was a very difficult transition for that business.”

He then went on to say that he expected the transition to take a year or two for the ship to right itself given the long time needed for project development. That may be a bit of bullish timetable, but he’s not that far off as Disney has spent a good part of this year parceling out which Fox franchises it wants to get behind and which will go into the vault.

Among the ones shareholders need to be aware of that were earmarked for future installments include Avatar, Planet of the Apes and Kingsman – which is on top of plans for Fox’s comic-book franchises including Deadpool (while X-Men may slink into the shadows for a bit – where it will keep Fantastic Four company). Throw in a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express and original projects like Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story reboot and you can see the shell taking shape.

Now while it’s easy to look at the Fox component and see when that could prove profitable, it’s hazier when you look at the upcoming streaming service Disney+. Make no mistake, this will be successful and could be the big winner among all the new OTT offerings, but the amount of money Disney is spending to get it up and running is currently weighing heavier on investors than expected.

Just as the Fox acquisition hurt the company on the film side, its new larger stake in Hulu effectively hurt it on the TV/streaming side. Disney’s increase in Hulu was part of a company-wide re-alignment to get its proverbial ducks in a row so all of Mouse’s streaming entities can work in a synergistic way.

And that takes time and money... but again ultimately, I have few concerns about the long-term success of Disney+.

Really the bigger news with these earnings was less about Disney+ and more about the Disney+ bundle which for $12.99 will also include ESPN+ and the ad-supported version of Hulu. Investors and analysts clearly took notice that price-point matched Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) standard plan AND was cheaper than the premium one. It also in a few ways provides more value than Netflix’s basic plan.

What could have gone under the radar to many shareholders though was ESPN+’s inclusion here. ESPN has always been a problem child of sorts for Disney. The sports network has a lot of cache but has struggled with losses in key areas – it’s also been the bane of existence for many cable companies who don’t want to pay the carriage fees but have to in order to secure specific deals.

Remember ESPN+ isn’t a pure expansion of the network’s top tier professional sports coverage, it’s a catch-all. Yes, you’ll get a few more games from the big leagues, but it’s not a massive amount by any stretch. And yes, ESPN also paid a lot to get more UFC content on the service, but the AAA material there carries a hefty up-charge per event for the user.

To me, the best way to describe ESPN+ is like ESPN 8: “The Ocho” from Dodgeball... more obscure sports you didn’t necessarily know you were missing out on. Bundling it with Hulu and Disney+ is less a bonus and more of a measure of protection but the average viewer (and investor) likely won’t notice.

So while it was jarring to see Disney’s earnings take a hit, the reasons behind it make sense. It’s very similar to what happened to Netflix recently in that everything was moving along smoothly on the surface and then BAM there’s a drop.

The truth is Netflix will rebound (eventually) and so will Disney – these are temporary rocks in the road. However, with Disney, these stumbling blocks were more so the company can operate in the future in the way they’ve explained to investors.

And of course, to make things more interesting, the new Fox actually beat its first set of earnings as it prepares for its revamped business model. Although that’s a story for another day, as for now, most eyes are trained on the Mouse and how it prepares to launch what may be the company’s most important initiative ever.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.