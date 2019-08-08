AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer

The seemingly never-ending downward pricing spiral is testing investors' capacity to suffer, but those with a long-term view shall be rewarded.

Investors remain highly cautious about the rationale behind the Allergan transaction as AbbVie's stock continues to trade at even more lucrative valuations.

Growth in the oncology segment and the launch of new drugs should help to at least stabilize sales in the short term.

AbbVie's business continues to perform better than expected in 2019, yet the stock is crashing to new 52-week lows.

From a financial point of view, AbbVie (ABBV) has had a strong first half 2019. However, the stock price is not following suit. It remains down over 30% from its 52-week high, and despite another better-than-expected report, including raised guidance, the stock only reacted very mutedly.

On top of the ongoing international sales decline of blockbuster drug HUMIRA and the looming 2023 U.S. patent expiration, which have already been pressuring the stock price, the unexpected announcement of the $63 billion acquisition of Allergan is now joining that conversation.

I have added to my shares prior to earnings, and dissecting the results and observations of the earnings call, my firm belief in the stock has only been reinforced.

Investors may be suffering right now with the stock price remaining depressed, but from a business point of view, AbbVie is hitting the right levers to manage risk and continue its supreme success story.

What is going on at AbbVie?

AbbVie easily topped expectations with a comfortable double beat, as revenue came in virtually flat amid record EPS of $2.26. On top of that, management yet again raised full-year EPS guidance, predicting around 12% Y/Y growth at mid-point.

It is fascinating to observe how quickly even the best stocks can rise or fall. AbbVie was already trading at 5.3% yield around its previous earnings release, featuring a similar double beat and raised guidance - and now, 3 months later, the stock is down more than $10, yielding 6.5%, generating record EPS and still boasting a below-50% payout ratio despite years of double-digit dividend growth.

It is a unique situation for AbbVie, as today's financials don't really seem to matter anymore with all eyes set on that notorious year 2023, when the world's most profitable drug ever, HUMIRA, will lose patent expiration in the company's dominant domestic market. To combat that threat, management is pursuing a mega acquisition with Allergan in an effort to acquire durable and growing assets allowing the company to operate in any 2023 and beyond scenario.

While it may not currently matter for market sentiment how AbbVie is performing right now, it certainly should matter for investors, as it provides relevant insight into the company's current and future strength. Sooner or later, the market will have to acknowledge this as well.

AbbVie reported net sales of $8.25 billion, virtually flat Y/Y (-0.3%) but slightly above expectations. Overall sales of HUMIRA dropped 6.1% to $4.9 billion, as international sales continued to plummet by 35%. High-single digit growth of HUMIRA sales in the US (+7%) was not sufficient to offset this.

With biosimilar competition heating up across Europe and other international markets, the erosion curve of Humira is steep, quick and vicious. In Q1, international sales "only" dropped by 23% Y/Y, but this time they literally collapsed by over 1/3rd. Naturally, AbbVie was asked about the slope of the expected U.S. HUMIRA erosion curve and whether the observations it is collecting outside the U.S. are impacting the company's outlook:

And I'd say specifically, we've updated the speed at which the curve drops in 2023 because the experience in the international markets is that it's not and has not been a stair step over a number of years. It has come down to basically where a year or three would've been and it's pretty much flattened out [...]



So we've updated the U.S. erosion curve to look more like that international curve in the shape of that curve



Undeniably, the slope of the curve is now steeper in the beginning, but the good thing is that this rapid decline is then starting to flatten out on a much lower level but with a fairly stable baseline. Stability and predictability are generally important for businesses in order to make sound projections and plan accordingly, so that is definitely a positive thing to note.

What's even better though is - and this is something the market is currently not taking for granted from management - that the pending Allergan transaction will "guard against the full range of those options".

And one final word on the non-US erosion: as the base gets smaller year after year, the impact of that erosion in 2020 and beyond will become less and less, particularly if sales are reaching a lower but stable baseline level sooner rather than later.

With major focus always on HUMIRA, which accounted for 59% of total sales during the quarter, it is easy to lose perspective on the rest of AbbVie's business, most notably its oncology segment, the ramp-up of SKYRIZI and the performance of ORILISSA.

The oncology segment achieved sales growth of 38.7%, with IMBRUVICA clearing the $1 billion sales per quarter milestone and Venclexta more than doubling. IMBRUVICA is up 10 share points over the past and continuing its very strong momentum. The latest CLL12 trial (CLL stands for chronic lymphocytic leukemia) on IMBRUVICA showed significant improvements among patients with that treatment:

We are encouraged with this data as they further illustrate IMBRUVICA's potential in patients who typically don't receive treatment today



AbbVie is expecting the strong sales growth to continue and is forecasting around $5.3 billion for the entire segment, of which approximately $4.6 billion is attributable to IMBRUVICA, representing growth of 27% in the U.S.

AbbVie's next blockbuster drug, SKYRIZI - formerly known as risankizumab - has been exceeding expectations and generated sales of $48 million during the quarter. During the previous conference call, management expected the impact on sales in fiscal 2019 to be rather moderate at approximately $150 million. Following the better-than-expected commercial success through the first 11 weeks of launch, management has now raised sales guidance by $100 million, or 66.67%. This still won't be meaningful in the overall portfolio in 2019, but such a strong start only reaffirms the bright outlook and substantial long-term opportunity SKYRIZI is going to be. Or, to put it differently, it has "multibillion-dollar peak sales potential" for AbbVie.

Even more important for AbbVie, though, will be upadacitinib (upa), which should surpass HUMIRA in terms of efficacy in treating rheumatoid arthritis.

We were looking for an asset that could outperform HUMIRA that could demonstrate superiority to HUMIRA. It's obviously an oral delivery, which is an advantage from a patient standpoint. And it's demonstrated outstanding efficacy in clinical performance.



The drug remains under FDA review, but given that AbbVie submitted it for approval in late December 2018, upa is already deep in the process, with official news from the FDA to emerge on August 19. If this turns out to be as great as a commercial success as AbbVie is projecting, upa could, and should, make up at least $10 billion in total sales by 2025. Certainly, it will take years for the drug to reach peak sales, but given that for the next 3.5 years AbbVie will continue to generate strong sales from Humira, there is sufficient time to ramp up.

Recapping the Allergan Deal

The main reason AbbVie pursues that $63 billion Allergan deal is in order to truly diversify its business and reduce - or at best eliminate - reliance on HUMIRA post 2023. The company is paying a high price for it, but with HUMIRA erosion being not only a vague threat but in fact a given, bold decisions are needed to make sure management stays on top of its business. Investors in a biotech worth $100 billion can, and should, expect that management is always monitoring risks, and certainly, existential ones.

The key to understand here is that AbbVie is no longer dependent on how HUMIRA sales will develop post 2023, assuming they won't drop to zero obviously. HUMIRA will stabilize at a certain level, and while nobody knows how low or how high that will be and at what price point obviously, it does not matter anymore today given AbbVie's currently low valuation of only 8 times earnings and the $30 billion platform it aspires to be following the deal with Allergan and ex-HUMIRA.

What's more, given we are still some years away from that crucial 2023 event, HUMIRA will continue to generate billions for the company in the meantime. This robust cash flow will be used to pay down incremental debt and support a growing dividend. Debt is projected to decline by $15-18 billion over the next two years, with further deleveraging to follow, targeting 3.0x net debt-to-EBITDA in the near term. Given that AbbVie will generate almost $20 billion in combined cash flow per year, the deleveraging plan is certainly not unrealistic.

The key line from the conference call basically sums all this up very nicely:

And the interesting thing when we look at it is and the reason why I’d say as I indicated earlier, why now is because we’re in the unique situation now where HUMIRA can essentially pay for these replacement products. You can take this $15 billion set of assets that are durable and growing and highly profitable and the cash flows from HUMIRA prior to or shortly into, the LOE in 2023 will have paid down the incremental debt that was necessary to be able to buy these assets. So, essentially, HUMIRA is buying the assets that replace it over the long-term.

All this sounds good in theory, but in real terms, AbbVie stock is down 15% since that announcement, as investors are still trying to understand the real value of Allergan's assets, especially how resilient and sustainable Botox share and sales will turn out to be. There are always different perspectives to such fundamental questions, but given that management should have the best handle, insight and data on all these aspects, I have trust in them. AbbVie has been creating significant shareholder value in the past, and I am very confident that it will continue to do so in the future.

Investor Takeaway

Following a healthy earnings beat, I was already looking forward to an immediate rally in AbbVie stock, but apart from a lackluster 1.6% gain the day after, nothing positive happened. Due to the escalating trade war, the stock has dropped even further and is now closing in on that $60 support level.

AbbVie produced some good news as part of its most recent quarter, but while the present still looks great and certain for the biotech, the future remains blurry for investors. Management is eager to convey a crystal clear picture of how AbbVie will look like with Allergan and also post 2023, but so far it has not ignited much excitement amongst investors.

This leaves investors with a 6.5%-yielding Dividend Champion that is growing EPS in the double digits and is also expected to continue its streak of high-single/low-double digit dividend hikes. The last dividend raise announced in January 2019 came in at 11.5%.

And still, despite such stellar dividend growth amid revenue headwinds, the company's cash dividend payout ratio still remains below 50% and thus leaves room for future growth.

AbbVie's next dividend has already been declared, and the stock went ex-dividend on July 12 with payment scheduled for August 15. In case the stock does not suddenly start to soar, it will be the best time to reinvest dividends at a lucrative mid-single digit yield.

To keep track of dividend payment and ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions), which shows my expected dividend payments, in this case for August 2019. Here we can see that I am expecting a sizable payment on August 15 from AbbVie.

AbbVie remains a great company at a great price, but don't expect any quick wins here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.