SAP: Recent Weakness Turns Into Good Buying Opportunity

Valuation continues to be at low end of peers and with nothing changing in the mid-term outlook, the shares just went on sale.

Weakness in the quarter was partially driven by a soft market in the Asia region, with management noting deals slipped from Q2 into Q3.

With revenue growth decelerating in the quarter, SAP (SAP) saw their shares fall ~7% in the days following the earnings report. With both revenue and EPS coming in short of consensus expectations, the pullback in the stock makes sense.

While total revenue grew 8% in constant currency to €6.66 billion, this was well below consensus expectations for €6.71 billion. In addition, operating margins were relatively flat compared to the year ago period, which led to EPS of €1.09, just shy of consensus expectations for €1.11.

However, and probably more important than the earnings, management maintained their FY19 and mid-term guidance. The weakness in the quarter was partially driven by a soft market in the Asia region, with management noting deals slipped from Q2 into Q3.

Data by YCharts

Despite the weaker than expected earnings, I believe SAP remains a solid long-term play and with the stock now below $120, this provides a great buying opportunity. With the company still pouring resources into their SaaS platform, the company has made recent acquisitions (Callidus and Qualtrics) which has helped expand their footprint. As customers continue to shift towards the subscription-based offerings, we will start to see margins, and ultimately earnings, expand.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue for the quarter grew 8% in constant currency (11% growth in reported terms) to €6.66 billion, which missed consensus expectations for €6.71 billion. Cloud growth continues to remain impressive, growing 43% during the quarter (37% on a constant currency basis), which decelerated from 41% constant currency growth last quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

Growth in the EMEA market remains healthy, with cloud revenue growing 44% in constant currency led by both Germany and Spain. The Asia-Pacific-Japan regions experienced a bit of deceleration for the quarter, which was largely driven by trade uncertainty between the US and China, as well as some deals slipping from Q2 and into Q3. Given the fact that trade tensions seemed to have waned over the past few weeks and some deals moving into Q3, we could see this region perform above expectations for Q3.

Over the long-term, investors should continue to focus on cloud growth and margin expansion. The one troubling reported financial metric was cloud bookings growing ~15% constant currency, which seemed to be well below expectations for closer to 20% growth. This was likely one of the main reasons for the stock trading down over the pursuing days.

When looking at margins, SAP saw some challenges in Q2 given some near-term revenue headwinds. Operating margins remained flat at 27.3% during the quarter, which was likely a little bit below expectations. However, as cloud revenue continues to grow faster than overall revenue, we should continue to see operating margins expand over time. This will help drive increased profitability and ultimately encourage investors to place a higher multiple on valuation.

Source: Company Presentation

With revenue falling short of expectations and margins remaining flat compared to the year ago period, this resulted in EPS of €1.09 for the quarter, which was slightly below expectations for €1.11.

One of the biggest positive outcomes of the quarter was management reiterating their mid-term growth expectations and FY19 guidance, a signal that the underlying business fundamentals remain healthy amid trade war speculation. I believe this reiteration is what prevented the stock from tumbling 10%+ following earnings.

Source: Company Presentation

Over the mid-term, management’s goal is to 3x cloud revenue in addition to expanding margins by 500bps (equivalent to 100bps of margin expansion each year). This plan was first announced last quarter and was met with a very positive reaction. Management’s plan includes total revenue of over €35 billion with recurring revenue reaching 80%. Given the fact that nothing changed from these plans, this should be viewed as a positive as nothing fundamentally changed with the business or outlook since last quarter.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also reiterated FY19 guidance, underpinning the fact that Q2 was just a small hiccup in the long-term bull case. For FY19, management expects cloud subscription and support revenue of €6.7-7.0 billion, representing 39% constant currency growth. Cloud and software revenue is expected to be €22.4-22.7 billion, representing 10% constant currency growth.

Valuation

With the stock still down ~5% since reporting earnings, now it a great time to pick up some shares. Cloud growth and margins continue to improve over time and despite being one of the later SaaS adapters in the market, SAP remains a software leader. Over time, cloud revenue will continue to grow faster than overall revenue and represent a greater portion of revenue, leading to margin expansion and increased profitability.

Management’s reiteration of the mid-term targets and FY19 guidance should reinforce the business fundamentals and encourage investors that Q2 was only a slower quarter than expected. With news of China-US trades wars seemingly slowing down and will ultimately not be as impactful as talked about, we could see an uptick in Q3 growth. Some of the reason Q2 revenue was weaker than expected was due to some deals slipping from the quarter into Q3, which will ultimately help next quarter’s growth.

Data by YCharts

When looking at P/E, SAP trades near the lower end of the large software competitors. Although all of these competitors have an international presence, SAP’s large European and APJ presence puts them at heightened scrutiny in the investment community. With trade tensions easing and mid-term targets and FY19 both reiterated, I believe the shares just got a little cheaper with nothing changing in the long-term.

While the quarter was not exactly what investors were looking for, it provides a great opportunity to build a bigger position in the name by picking up some shares. SAP continues to have a solid pipeline with some deals that slipped in Q2 expected to close in Q3, which could lead to upside on the revenue and margins. Ultimately, over time, this name will be a winner and should continue to be held onto in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.