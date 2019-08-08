The Fed Cannot Get It Right

This article discusses the recent Fed rate cut and how it will affect stock markets and the economy. With such a low basic interest rate and a balance of about $4.5 trillion, whatever the Fed does will have a limited impact on the economy in case of a recession.

The Fed Interest Rate

The Fed has cut interest rates by 25 bps while the US economy is officially not in recession. The basic Fed interest rate is now 2-2.25%. There has been a tremendous amount of commentary on the Fed actions both before and after the decision of the FOMC. This is the first Fed interest rate cut in a decade since a series of rate hikes beginning in 2016.

(United States Fed Funds Rate)

The Fed kept interest rates practically at zero from 2009 to 2016 in order to avoid a financial collapse in 2009 and to support the very slow recovery. It began increasing rates slowly in 2016, and then accelerated with the purpose of bringing back interest rates to “normal”. The correction in December 2018 was a signal that higher interest rates were not palatable to the stock market. The Fed delayed further increases, and then, in July 2019, cut interest rates by 25 bps. The Fed insists it is independent, but it is likely that the influence of President Trump, who wanted a 50 bps cut, had some weight in the decision of the FOMC. Powell explained the measure as a sort of insurance against future economic weakness, and some commentators even suggested that the cut was an attempt on the part of the Fed to stay “ahead of the curve”.

The Stock Market

US stock markets have had an impressive run since the election of Donald Trump as president. In the chart below, one can see the dotcom bubble of 2000 and the Great Recession of 2008, the recovery and the great advances since 2016.

(S&P chart - Google Search)

It is clear that QE1, QE2, and QE3 contributed to the inflation of asset prices after 2009 and the ebullient atmosphere triggered by Trump winning the 2016 election. The corporate tax reduction also helped to increase company profits. The fundamentals of the economy, however, hardly justify such high stock prices, and in fact, P/E ratios are rather high due to the trillions spent by corporations on stock buybacks in recent years. Corporations do not only divert profits to stock buybacks but also go deep into debt to keep shareholders and executives happy. This tendency has had a result that much less money has been spent on R&D, M&A, and capex. Companies are not well-prepared to face a recession.

The Trade War with China

The Fed also has to take into consideration the effects of the ongoing trade war with China. The imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods put into place by the President by means of executive orders means that company profit margins on imported goods will be less and that the increased prices on imported goods will eventually be passed on to consumers. What the People's Bank of China (PBoC) has done in response is to let the renminbi weaken significantly, which, to a certain extent, counterbalances the imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods imported into the US.

(USD CNY - Google Search)

The Chinese response to the recent intensification of the trade war has been to let the renminbi weaken against the dollar, as can be seen in the chart above. The numerical difference between 6.88 and 7.03 is not very great, but the psychological difference is significant in that the 7 barrier is overturned. This caused the administration to declare China a currency manipulator, even if practically all central banks tend to manipulate their currency. In fact, the global slowdown has encouraged central banks to maintain low rates of interest in order to favor exports and make imports more expensive.

What the Fed Can Do

What the Fed can do to offset Chinese moves to depreciate the renminbi is to lower US interest rates further, while at the same time providing more than sufficient liquidity to the system. It has been shown that increased QE has less effect on the economy than QE had initially. In any case, one can expect that the Fed will resort to injections of liquidity in the hope of staving off a recession. One problem is that with the interest rate already at 2-2.5%, the Fed does not have much room to manoeuvre. A decrease in interest rates of at most 2% may not be sufficient to counter effectively a severe recession.

One can see the reversal of Fed policy in increasing rates up to December 2018 as a strategic reversal that could have devastating effects should the economy encounter a correction, recession or even a depression. On the other hand, the Fed risked causing havoc in the markets and bringing on a recession by continuing to increase rates. Negative interest rates do not encourage economic expansion.

At the same time, the effect of further QE will be significantly less than when QE was first introduced by Bernanke in order to promote the economy. The use of QE may, however, be expedient in the case of any tightening of liquidity, which could be fatal to companies that have become deeply indebted because of share buyback programs financed by the companies issuing bonds and taking on leveraged loans.

Difficult Times Ahead

One can reasonably argue that the economic future of the US is not particularly bright because of the trade war, the slowing global economy, and the plight of the Fed. The central bank has set interest rates at a low level for a decade, and the economy has become addicted to low interest rates. Companies and consumers have become accustomed to easy credit on good terms, while many are not prepared for a tightening of credit or a rise in interest rates. The Fed will be able to do little when the crunch comes. The Fed should have started raising interest rates much earlier. Now it is too late.

