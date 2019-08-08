Lovesac Can Still Go Lower

Nevertheless, my valuation models on LOVE suggest that there's still further potential downside at these levels. I think $13.55 to $16.94 is reasonable.

Still, I think profitability is possible. In my view, LOVE can pull several levers to become profitable in the future.

As a result, I think that LOVE's only viable path to profitability will involve cutting its SG&A expenses after its growth stage is done.

However, LOVE's overdependence on SG&A expenses to generate growth is concerning. Currently, the company is structurally unprofitable. The more it sells, the more it loses.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a fascinating stock because it markets itself as a house-furnishing tech start-up. As you might expect, management's strategy to deliver shareholder value is through revenue grow at all costs. Unfortunately, like many other tech startups, LOVE isn't profitable yet. Still, in this article, I'll offer the reader a couple of valuation alternatives for LOVE. However, in both of them, LOVE appears to be overvalued. Therefore, I feel investors should pass up on the stock for now and wait for lower prices if they wish to speculate on this name.

Overview

First, let's talk about the company's revenues. LOVE's most popular product is probably the "Sac," which is similar to an enormous beanbag. In my view, the Sac's "wow" factor generates organic social media following. After all, the product seemingly makes up for great social media posts. As a result, LOVE has benefited from free advertising, which increases its brand awareness.

Source: LOVE's Q3 2019, investor presentation. People seem to enjoy the "Sac."

However, despite the Sac's popularity, LOVE's most significant revenue contributor is the "Sactionals." This is essentially furniture that can be arranged in several configurations. You see, unlike the Sac, the Sactionals' value proposition centers in its versatility and customization potential. LOVE calls it "The World's Most Adaptable Couch." In my view, I think this title is well deserved (see the image below).

Source: LOVE's Pinterest page.

Lastly, LOVE also offers run of the mill furniture accessories. For example, covers, blankets, and pillows, to name a few. However, as a group, these items make up for less than 3% of the company's total revenues. Thus, LOVE's main growth drivers are two products: the Sactionals and the Sac.

Source: LOVE's 2018 10-K.

Overall, it's undeniable that LOVE's products are resonating with its customers. After all, LOVE's last quarter showed a top-line increase of 53%. Looking ahead, analysts expect this trend to continue. The consensus implies a 45% growth for 2020 and 82.9% growth for 2021. LOVE is undoubtedly a growth stock.

Source: Reuters: analyst consensus on LOVE's revenue.

Structurally unprofitable

However, as previously mentioned, the problem with the company is that the more it sells, the more it loses. In my view, the most significant issue here is not necessarily the gross margins. After all, LOVE's gross margins are very healthy, at approximately 54%. These margins are especially significant when compared to LOVE's peer group average gross margin of 41%. Thus, in terms of gross margins, LOVE running a lean operation.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that LOVE achieved these gross margins while being directly affected by the trade war. Nevertheless, despite these headwinds, LOVE has dealt with this adversity gracefully. You see, management said during its last earnings call that they've found alternatives in Vietnam that are a net improvement over its current Chinese suppliers. Also, LOVE is planning on building a small scale operation for its Sacs in the US. As a whole, these are exciting initiatives and can potentially mitigate the adverse effects of the ongoing trade war.

As discussed in the previous call, we have plans to open and operate a light manufacturing facility in Utah by the end of this year in pursuit of redundancy and efficiency for the manufacturing of this long-term namesake product of ours. Those plans are in motion, and we are on schedule and within budget on that project at this time. - Shawn Nelson, LOVE's CEO.

Furthermore, by fiscal 2022, LOVE expects these operational efficiencies to translate into margin recovery once the trade war issues are resolved. Hence, I think it's evident that LOVE's gross margins aren't the problem.

Source: LOVE's Q3 2019, earnings call (see link above).

High SG&A fuels LOVE's explosive growth

Hence, LOVE's main problems have to be its SG&A expenses. You see, the company has to market its products intensely to gain customers and sustain its growth rate. This is reflected in the extraordinary high operating expenses that LOVE incurs every year. Such expenses exceed LOVE's gross profits, which makes it "structurally unprofitable." This means that, as it stands, higher sales will translate into more profound losses. Naturally, this is not what investors want to see. However, management justifies this as a short term tradeoff in exchange for aggressive top-line growth. The implicit premise here is that, eventually, LOVE will be able to cut down on costs and expenses and become profitable.

Source: Google Play. LOVE is focused on growing by any means necessary, even if that implies selling its furniture through an app.

In theory, the market must be betting that LOVE will be able to become profitable eventually. Otherwise, I see no reason for LOVE to be trading at almost four times its book value. Thus, investors are expecting LOVE to reach a profitability inflection point. However, I don't think that this is likely any time soon. After all, LOVE's growth is predicated on its high SG&A expenses. For example, it has to offer discounts, invest heavily in showrooms, assume substantial contractual obligations for operating leases, and even develop an app to cater to potential clients. Additionally, LOVE has to invest in television and social media marketing campaigns heavily. Hence, I don't think LOVE will be able to curtail these expenses without significantly reducing its top-line growth rate.

Valuation

However, this is not as bad as it seems initially. After all, if you exclude D&A, plus other items, then LOVE is almost operating at break even. So LOVE is not that far from being profitable. Still, achieving profitability will undoubtedly require reductions in SG&A expenses. In my view, this is not going to be easy.

Nevertheless, I feel it is doable over the long term. After all, as LOVE's brand awareness and customer loyalty increases, it'll be possible to cut back slightly on marketing expenses. Also, higher sales volumes typically translate into cost efficiencies. Finally, raising prices is always a last-resort option as well. Hence, I believe LOVE has plenty of levers to pull to achieve profitability after its growth stage is over.

We're continually looking at merchandising approaches, tier pricing changes in terms of promotions to increase our margins at the side. And then, I think after the next 24 months, we will start to see some dramatic increases in efficiency of the supply chain, which will also give us some real positives in terms of cost and efficiency in the long run. - Jack Krause, LOVE's COO.

Still, as you might imagine, it is always tricky to evaluate a high-growth company without earnings. Some analysts might attempt to price these stocks based on PS multiples. Generally speaking, any PS ratio below one would be considered cheap for a growth company. However, this is a very blunt valuation approach. Still, I suppose it can serve as our baseline valuation for LOVE.

However, I think it is also essential to evaluate LOVE under a realistic "profitable" scenario. For this, I looked up the profit margins of LOVE's peer group.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

As you can see, LOVE's peer group has a 3.79% average profit margin. For my valuation, I will make a critical assumption that over the next few years, LOVE will be capable of reaching this profitability level. Then, I will assume a reasonable PE ratio for those hypothetical earnings and discount them back to the present. You can find the results in the table below.

As you can see, both models show that LOVE still has further potential downside from here. This is even after we assume very healthy growth rates for the next several years. Naturally, these types of long-term assumptions are speculative. After all, no one can look that far into the future with accuracy. Still, as a whole, I think these models are a reasonable approximation to LOVE's fair value.

Conclusion

LOVE has to curtail its operating expenses one way or another. Unfortunately, this is a challenge that management hasn't even addressed in its last earnings call. So, please be aware that LOVE isn't going to be profitable for the foreseeable future. If you read the company's latest earnings call transcript, you won't find a single mention or comment on LOVE's path to profitability. Even the bullish analyst consensus expects LOVE to be unprofitable at least until 2021.

Nevertheless, I offer the reader a slightly optimistic valuation model for LOVE. If we assume that by 2022 LOVE reaches a 4% profit margin, then a $13.55 to $16.94 valuation makes sense. As a result, even after its recent decline, LOVE still looks overvalued. Consequently, I think investors should pass up on LOVE for the time being. However, it could be an interesting speculative play at the $14. Until then, I'll keep it on a watch list.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.