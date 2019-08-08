It Might Be Now Or Never For Steelcase

Steelcase long has been a frustrating stock, as both its own performance and investor sentiment toward its sector have been inconsistent.

For most of this decade, it's been Steelcase (SCS) that among office furniture manufacturers had the biggest potential upside. Simply getting the company's operations in Europe fixed - or even to breakeven from an operating profit - suggested 20%+ EPS growth. By management's own admission, the company had gaps in its product portfolio that needed to be fixed. Margins in the North America business generally were lower than those of Knoll (KNL) and Herman Miller (MLHR). There was a turnaround case here, one reason SCS this decade quite often has traded at premium to those peers (particularly MLHR) despite weaker trailing performance.

That case just hasn't quite panned out, however:

Data by YCharts

That said, there have been signs of life lately. I noted a year ago that there were signs that Steelcase was turning the corner - and green shoots have shown since. Top-line growth has been impressive over the past few quarters. FY20 (ending February) guidance suggests strong bottom-line performance this year. Longer-term targets imply enormous potential upside.

Meanwhile, SCS actually trades at a discount to KNL and MLHR, and after a recent sell-off there's reason to see support holding not far from current levels. All told, Steelcase is set up perfectly if it's finally ready to deliver - but it's that 'if' that has been a problem for the company for years now.

Revenue Growth Explodes

Over the past few quarters, Steelcase has significantly accelerated its revenue growth. Organic growth was 8% in Q2, 13% in Q3, 15% in Q4, and 6% in the most recent quarter. Those increases follow a flat performance in FY18 and a 1% decline the year before.

Oddly, that acceleration hasn't done much for SCS stock, which actually trades below where it did before last year's Q2 release, after which it gained 18%. And, to be sure, there are some external factors at play. Steelcase, like its peers, has taken price increases to offset higher input costs. And the industry as a whole has accelerated, per figures from industry association BIFMA cited by Steelcase on its earnings calls.

Still, it does seem like the company isn't getting quite enough credit for the top-line improvements - which have been broad-based. And the company does deserve some credit. Even with BIFMA generally citing mid-single-digit market growth, Steelcase clearly has taken market share. Gaps in the product portfolio have been filled, notably in terms of so-called 'ancillary' products. CEO Jim Keane noted on the Q4 conference call that Steelcase dealers are able to point customers to Steelcase products for those needs, whereas smaller suppliers were required for those orders in the past. Per the same call, a partnership with West Elm has started well.

Meanwhile, the external environment does look stronger. Project-based business has picked up according to commentary from Steelcase and its competitors. Keane has argued that customers are spending more in a tighter labor market to maximize efficiency from their existing workforces, given the difficulty in hiring additional employees. Knoll CEO Andrew Cogan has framed the tailwind somewhat differently, arguing that spend is rising because employers are looking to better work environments to attract talent. The differing viewpoints may both be true (and roughly match the core competencies of the two companies, as Knoll historically has been more design-focused while Steelcase is trying to pivot away from a longstanding reliance on workstations). But after a surprisingly soft 2017-2018 - perhaps driven by customers waiting out tax reform, and then adjusting to the impact - it's clear that the industry as a whole has accelerated.

As seen in the chart above, that acceleration has helped shares of KNL and MLHR. KNL shares touched a 30-month high after Q2 earnings last month, only to pull back amid recent broad market worries. MLHR touched an all-time high after a blowout fiscal Q4 report in June. Yet SCS has been left out: shares are up just 7% this year, and down ~10% from July highs.

Is The Market Slow to the Story Here?

The divergence between SCS and MLHR/KNL in recent weeks alone can be a pillar of the bull case here. SCS has generally lagged those peers since the financial crisis - but it's also usually traded in line with its competitors outside of earnings reports. In that context, the split in recent weeks doesn't make a lot of sense.

It's possible recent earnings reports explain the divergence. While Knoll and Herman Miller have outperformed in their most recent quarters, Steelcase's Q1, even with the aforementioned 6% revenue growth, was seen as disappointing. The company did miss guidance in terms of both revenue and EPS. And, again, given the history of inconsistency here, investors might not be willing to give Steelcase the benefit of the doubt.

But they did: SCS regained nearly all of its 11%+ decline in a matter of sessions. And there's good reason why. Management said on the Q1 conference call that revenues were hit by order timing, with labor shortages in the construction industry pushing some deals into the second quarter. Guidance for organic revenue of 6-9% in the second quarter - against the 8% compare - still suggests a very strong first half.

If that revenue growth arrives, margins should cooperate. The company said after Q3 that pricing finally had caught up with input cost inflation - and steel prices in particular have moderated since. Keane said on the Q1 call that Steelcase is only "modestly impacted" by tariffs on Chinese goods. Mix, per commentary, has been a modest headwind to gross margin, and some opex planned for Q1 slipped into Q2.

But full-year guidance of $1.20-$1.35, using the midpoint of Q2 guidance, suggests second-half EPS of $0.62-$0.77 against $0.65 the year before. That's with an expected slowdown in organic revenue growth, in large part due to the stiffer year-prior comparisons. Steelcase seems to be modeling in margin improvement on the second half, barring a notable change in input costs.

And it's possible that guidance is part of the potential opportunity here. SCS stock sold off sharply after a Q4 beat in March - a drop that Raymond James called "puzzling". The reason might have been that EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.35 - against a reported $1.20 in fiscal 2019. Steelcase, at its Investor Day in October, had targeted 8-10% revenue growth in fiscal 2020 (thanks in part due to a 53rd week in the fiscal year) - with EPS increasing at roughly double that rate. In that context, guidance for a 0-13% rise in earnings may have seemed disappointing, and yet another case of Steelcase overpromising and underdelivering.

But as management explained on the Q4 call, Steelcase had some modest one-time help last year from a gain on sale and discrete tax items: CFO Dave Sylvester said that $1.14 was the proper baseline excluding those benefits. Using that baseline, FY20 guidance - which was reaffirmed after Q1 - seems roughly where Steelcase, at the Investor Day, had promised it would be.

The Case for SCS

There are some reasons, then, to see an opportunity in SCS here. The industry has accelerated - but SCS has lagged its peers. FY20 guidance might be better than it appears. And for the first time in quite a while, SCS trades at a discount to those peers: EV/EBITDA on a TTM basis is 7.7x, against 8.9x for MLHR and 8.4x for KNL. KNL is cheaper in terms of forward P/E, at 11x+ against 12x+ for SCS, with MLHR at 13x FY20 (ending May) consensus EPS.

But Steelcase has some organic opportunities that its peers don't. The company said at Investor Day that in five years it could double the revenue of recently acquired Smith System, a manufacturer of school furniture, and UK-based Orangebox. Hitting that bogey would add about a point of revenue growth annually. The company has been a bit later in getting its portfolio filled out, which suggests more room for near-term improvement in terms of new product sales as customers (and dealers) start trusting the company for more end-to-end solutions.

And there's still (emphasis on 'still') the potential for getting the European operations somewhat fixed. Again, this has been a long-running effort: I highlighted that business as a potential catalyst back in 2015. FY19 operating loss of $14 million was just ~$7 million improved year-over-year, and Keane's prediction on the Q2 FY19 call that the company would be profitable in the second half proved too optimistic.

But Steelcase is making some progress, with EBIT positive in both Q4 and Q1. And there's more room for improvement from there. Steelcase still is targeting mid-single-digit operating margins in the segment, which would suggest at the current revenue run rate $30 million-plus in operating income. That's about $0.20 in after-tax EPS - or mid-double-digit growth from the midpoint of FY20 guidance. Add that to growth in the Americas, and there's a relatively simple path to $20+ even at 13-14x net income and ~8x EBITDA, as EPS clears $1.50 and EBITDA nears $350 million.

Meanwhile, there's some potential downside protection as well. At Wednesday's close just below $16, SCS yields 3.65%. And support generally has come in when the yield touches 4% (going back to last year, when the dividend was lower and buyers stepped in repeatedly around $13.50, the exact point where that yield was reached).

To be sure, that support isn't guaranteed to hold in such a macro-sensitive industry in a market somewhat rattled by trade issues. But even with the obvious cyclical worries here, there's a nice argument that SCS should at worst see some of the gains of its rivals, given optimism toward the sector and strong performance of late.

Now or Never?

There is one key concern beyond the cyclical nature of the business and the potential knock-on effects from trade war fears: SCS has had this type of bull case before. Steelcase stock actually outperformed through the first half of the decade: near the end of 2015, its 200%+ returns were roughly double those of MLHR and KNL.

The stock promptly plunged after a disappointing Q3 report - and since then, SCS has basically moved sideways. As noted, top-line growth has been soft. EMEA has been a mess. And the stock has tumbled after multiple earnings reports - including the last two, even if those declines were relatively short-lived.

There is a bit of a "this time is different" feel to SCS here, even if revenue growth, in particular, has been different over the past few quarters. Meanwhile, the company itself is expecting a rather sharp deceleration in the second half, with full-year organic revenue growth targeted at 2-6% against what appears to be a 6%+ projection for the first half.

Add to that cyclical worries, and the case for SCS perhaps isn't perfect. That said, it's still reasonably strong. Near-term trading gives the stock room to catch up to peers. A valuation discount does the same: moving the EV/EBITDA multiple up to match KNL alone suggests 10%+ upside. Margins should improve in the second half, and there certainly seems to be room for raised guidance coming out of Q2.

If SCS can deliver, there's a clear path to upside here. And, to be blunt, Steelcase pretty much has to deliver. The market environment may be as good as it's going to get for some time. Internal improvements in the Americas are mostly finished: as I noted last year, Keane said after last year's Q1 that "we are not spending time trying to fix things anymore - that's behind us". If that's finally the case, Steelcase can capitalize on the opportunity here - and SCS can rise. If it's not, it may be a long time before the company can regain investor trust.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.