Just Incredible

In a little more than a month's time the strain is going to get worse, as the European Central Bank announces its new measures.

Sub-zero debt is now at $15.1 trillion, up over $1 trillion in just 2 business days. Negative yielding debt is now 27%, which is a record, of all developed country sovereign debt.

My first day on Wall Street.

It is breathtaking, just breathtaking. Never before, ever, in the history of the world, going back over 2,000 years, has there ever been negative yielding debt before. For millennia, the debtor paid the lender interest to receive money. "Different this Time," does not begin to cover the reality of what is taking place. As a forty-five year veteran on Wall Street, you have no idea how astonished I am by all of this. I can assure you nobody, nobody, ever thought this would happen.

We are now in a situation where the lender is paying the debtor for the privilege of lending him money. Sub-Zero debt is now at $15.1 trillion, up over $1 trillion in just two business days. Negative yielding debt is now 27% , which is a record, of all developed country sovereign debt. Negative yielding debt is now 44% of all developed country minus U.S. sovereign debt. More than that, approximately $30.2 trillion of bonds offer yields below zero, after accounting for inflation. The amount has surged from $25 trillion less than a month ago. The figures are based on the bonds in the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index.

Negative Bond Yields Maturities

Out to:

50 yrs: Switzerland

30 yrs: Germany, Netherlands

20 yrs: Denmark

15 yrs: Japan, Austria, Finland, Sweden, France, Belgium

10 yrs: Slovakia, Ireland, Slovenia

8 yrs: Spain

7 yrs: Portugal

5 yrs: Malta

3 yrs: Cyprus

2 yrs: Italy

1 yr: Bulgaria

You will see all of these statistics and you may wonder how all of this happened. No government is going to admit anything, so I will explain it to you. Let's start here: Japan, Switzerland and the nations in the European Union can no longer afford their budgets, or their social programs without raising taxes and their debt to GDP ratios, and so they have taken the lessons of the financial crisis of 2008/2009 and expanded upon them hugely. What these countries have done is to have their central banks create "Money from Nothing" and then they have taken the money, and bought sovereign debt, corporate bonds, and in the case of Switzerland and Japan, even ETF's and equities.

In my opinion, it is all a scam, a fraud, and a ruse, but one they are getting away with as the ratings agencies ignore the real fiscal situation of these nations and what their central banks have done. Moreover, since these countries now can borrow at less than nothing, they are able to expand their budgets, and social programs, without any corporation or individual paying anything. You see, the same central banks that made the money from nothing but a computer keystroke, then turn around and take the money and buy the national debt. It is a stroke of genius, I suppose, for the national borrowers, but it is also a stroke of tragedy for investors. There are almost no positive yields to be found, any longer, and the situation in my estimation, is going to do nothing but deteriorate.

In a little more than a month's time the strain is going to get worse, as the European Central Bank announces its new measures, their latest tricks. Last week, Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank, suggested that it was "unquestionable" that fiscal measures would be required if the Eurozone economy deteriorates further. I am expecting "shock and awe," at the next ECB meeting, as I believe their Quantitative Easing program will be expanded, their balance sheet will get levered up, once again, their purchase of corporate bonds program enlarged, and possibly even equity purchases, by the ECB, will commence.

The ECB, itself, has also recently come out with their own new radical departure to save the Eurozone, once again, as the economies in many European countries, including Germany, are cratering. The fancy words that the ECB uses for it are "targeted long-term refinancing operations." What this is, at its baseline, is a policy of dual interest rates which involves giving money to both borrowers and savers. The ECB is proposing to cut the interest rate, on money they lend to banks, subject to the money being lent to individuals, and that they raise the interest rate, paid on deposits, to individuals.

This morning the U.S. 10 year Treasury is 1.69%, which means that it has broken through the 1.70% technical support/resistance level. This is without the Fed doing anything new, after they cut U.S. interest rates by one quarter of a point. Foreign demand for American bonds, given both the "Game of Thrones" struggle with China, and the global lack of yield anywhere else, is going to be insatiable, in my estimation.

You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet!

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.