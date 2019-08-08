Spoiled Milk: Dean Foods

The Company's years long cost cutting initiatives haven't been effective in stabilizing the situation, and we don't see what they could do that they haven't already done.

Investment Thesis

Dean Foods Company (DF) is a nationwide manufacturer of dairy products. It is plagued by secular trends of decreasing demand for milk and a shift to private label products. The Company's years long cost cutting initiatives haven't been effective in stabilizing the situation, and we don't see what they could do that they haven't already done. We're bearish on Dean Foods as we expect these trends to continue.

National Producer Of Dairy Products

Dean Foods is a dairy based food and beverage company. The Company's products include milk and milk based beverages such as, ice cream, whipping cream, sour cream, cottage cheese, yogurt, dips, and soy milk. With 66 manufacturing facilities in 32 states, the Company's products under 58 brands reach the entire nation. Dean Foods owned brands include some familiar names such as DairyPure, TruMoo, Friendly's, Mayfield, Dean's, Meadow Gold, Tuscan, and Alta Dena.

Plagued By Secular Trends

The market for fluid milk is shrinking causing pricing and revenue issues for Dean Foods. American dairy farmers are hit by this falling demand. Due to lower demand and continued supply there is now a glut of milk. This has significantly pressured prices with a 39% decrease in milk prices from 2014 to 2019. The trend is expected to continue.

Rise of plant based substitutes are exacerbating the situation. Growth of non-dairy milk alternatives is hurting the industry. Dairy industry is helpless with some even attempting to salvage the situation by fighting the "milk" branding of non-dairy alternatives and labeling them "fake milk"

The demand erosion of dairy products is likely to continue with further shift away from dairy in consumer preference and increasing mind share of plant-based alternatives.

Company Specific Issues Exacerbate The Situation

Cost cutting efforts are not lifting margins and diversification efforts aren't bearing fruit. The Company has been attempting to rescue its margins through efficiency for more than two years. But loss of significant customers is offsetting these efforts continuously (displayed in the following section). As the trend of declining demand for dairy is expected to continue, we expect the situation to get worse for Dean Foods.

The mix shift towards private label is worsening the problem. Private label is typically less profitable than own branded products. There is a trend of growing preference towards private label and this is particularly the case for milk products. Nielsen ties the success of private label in the milk category to three main drivers: 1) Minimal differentiation and low brand equity, 2) High price sensitivity and high purchase frequency, and 3) Low innovation rate. This margin pressure is difficult for Dean Foods to handle.

Problems Are Evident In Financials

All the pieces of troubled parts come together when looking at the financials of Dean Foods. The Company has 21% gross margins vs. its sector's 35% median along with breakeven EBITDA, and negative net margins. Once a company of exemplary profitability, the margins are on a long-term trend of erosion (see charts below).

With the Company's $1.29 bn large and growing net debt position, we see significant debt servicing issues ahead.

Its a Value Trap

With the price at around a 20th of what it was in early 2017, some may be looking to go deep fishing. We think the opposite. Until we see meaningful diversification or improvement in margins, or a change in the secular trend of decreasing demand for milk, we're bearish on the name. The Company has had cost cutting initiatives in place for a long while and we don't see what they could do that they haven't already done to turn things around. We don't recommend catching the falling knife which we project this company to be until a turnaround becomes apparent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in DF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.