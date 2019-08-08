3 Defensive And Undervalued Dividend Payers That I'm Buying

Each of these companies will, in my estimation, weather the next recession better than the average stock.

ABBV is a high-yielding biopharma company scrambling to overcome a key patent cliff in the near future, but insiders are putting their money where their mouth is.

KR is the largest supermarket chain in the nation and weathered the Great Recession with hardly a scratch, with the dividend growth record to show for it.

These are tough times for yield seekers. The yields in many defensive, typically higher dividend-paying sectors, as well as long duration Treasury bonds, have been driven down by fears of an economic slowdown and the specter of a looming recession.

Investors have piled heavily into consumer staples, utilities, and real estate in 2019, especially the higher quality names:

Data by YCharts

When the next recession will arrive is anyone's guess, but there are signs that we are getting close to the edge.

For one, as investors continue to bet on more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, the yield curve continues to invert further. Currently, it is as inverted as it has been since 2007. St. Louis Fed economist William Emmons observes that the decline in home sales is consistent with a recession occurring later this year or sometime in 2020. Economist Gary Shilling believes that we are already in a recession but that this one will result in a GDP decline of 1.5-2% rather than a much more severe 3.5-4%.

Certainly, without ever-rising government expenditures, US GDP growth would have turned negative already.

If we are getting close to a recession, income-oriented investors with money to place are in something of a predicament. Economic fundamentals may be about to turn down, putting stress on the underlying companies represented by our stocks, and yet so many of them are trading near their 52-week highs!

That brings us to the present article: three defensive companies that are arguably undervalued and offering higher than average starting yields. For investors hunting for yield, there are worse places to look than these stocks.

1. Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM)

IRM is an international company specializing in physical document storage and shredding, but it is gradually edging into digital storage (i.e. data centers) as well. The stock has come under pressure in recent years as investors bail out of what they perceive as a dying industry (physical paper and documents). This has driven the stock down to a price to forward FFO of 13.8x.

But notice below that the share price generally correlates with the funds from operations (FFO) per share over time, though share price movements are often exaggerated or lagging. Notice that the most recent upward run of FFO per share has not been met with an equivalent run-up in the stock price.

Data by YCharts

Perhaps another thing that gives investors pause is the discrepancy between FFO and AFFO. IRM has an unusually high amount of depreciable assets, and as such, adjusted FFO is much higher than FFO. In 2018, for instance, total FFO came in at $2.16 per share, while dividends paid out to shareholders were $2.37. That's a payout ratio of over 100%!

But AFFO came in at $3.05 per share, implying a payout ratio of merely ~78%. Compare that to a payout ratio of 79% in FY 2017, 77% in FY 2016, and 78% in FY 2015. This range is lower, for instance, than the payout ratio of dividend stalwart Realty Income (O).

Now, AFFO is expected to decline by about 2% from 2018 to 2019, but analysts expect it to rise thereafter: 6.2% in 2020 and 13.3% in 2021. It's important to note that the trajectory of revenue growth is still positive:

Data by YCharts

It slumped in 2015-2016 and has moderated this year, but it has not turned negative. One might think based on the overall negativity surrounding this stock that sales are caving in, but that isn't the case. As others on Seeking Alpha have pointed out, sales in the core business are relatively stable because no matter what the economy is doing, many different kinds of companies will need their physical documents stored and sensitive paperwork shredded.

Yes, the industry is slowly being hollowed out by digital and cloud data storage. But (1) as Professor Jeremy Siegel pointed out in his excellent book, The Future for Investors, unduly punished stocks in shrinking industries (such as Philip Morris (PM) and Altria (MO)) are often the best performing companies over the long term, and (2) IRM is pushing into data centers anyway, positioning it to capture at least some of the lost revenue from the transition to digital.

One troubling sign is the lack of insider confidence (in the form of open market purchases) over the last twelve months, even in the midst of price weakness.

Source: Nasdaq

However, insiders do own about $88.5 million of stock collectively, so it's not as if there's no skin in the game. Perhaps their cost basis is lower than even the currently low price.

Given my cost basis around the current share price of $30.80 and assuming a dividend growth rate of 3% annually, my 10-year yield-on-cost will be 10.6%.

The current price-to-sales ratio sits at 2.08x, and I'll assume that 2.2x is fair value. Given that, I expect minimal upside from multiple expansion - about 1.1% per year over five years. Add to that the 3.8% AFFO per share growth expected over the next five years plus the 7.9% dividend yield, and we arrive at an expected return of 12.8% per year over five years.

2. The Kroger Co. (KR)

KR is the largest grocery store chain in the United States (second largest food retailer) with over 2,700 stores in addition to a growing online platform. Earnings per share for Kroger has been on a slight, downward trend over the last five years, but the P/E ratio has fallen even faster, implying that the stock price has dropped further than company profits have.

Data by YCharts

KR is also trading on the low end of its EV/EBIT multiple. This ratio measures the total value of the enterprise (including debt) against a fairly reliable operating profit metric. Just like price to earnings, the lower the reading, the cheaper the stock. KR's EV/EBIT multiple ranges from 8 on the low end to 15 on the high end, with a few extreme outliers thrown in.

Data by YCharts

On the whole, however, we can see that KR is more on the cheap side. It was almost at rock bottom before the recent earnings and revenue miss. When EBIT slips, the multiple tends to spike, but those spikes are often the best times to buy because the stock price is cheapest.

Below, we find another illustration of the negative change in the trend of EPS growth for KR, which occurred around 2016.

Data by YCharts

Despite the erosion of EPS growth, the dividend is still well-covered. There has only been one quarter in the last ten years in which it was not covered by EPS. Over the past four quarters, KR has paid out only 26.7% of EPS as dividends, giving it ample cushion. As reported by Kody's Dividends, the free cash flow payout ratio over the past twelve months has been 36.5%.

Dividend growth over the last ten years has averaged almost 12% annually, and the dividend has been raised for 13 years straight. Looking forward, however, with the payout ratio already creeping up, it would be safer to assume a dividend growth rate closer to the EPS growth rate. Given a forward EPS growth estimate of 5.25%, dividend growth may likely average only around 6% per year in the next ten years. If so, that would result in a 10-year yield-on-cost of 5.14% based on current prices.

But that's a conservative estimate. If we assume a closer-to-the-historical-average 8% dividend growth rate, we arrive at a more attractive 6.2% yield-on-cost.

What about fair value? Looking at the price-to-sales ratio, we might conservatively estimate that fair value for KR is around a 0.225x P/S multiple. Given the current multiple, KR appears 41.5% undervalued, and as such could see 8.3% in multiple expansion over the next five years.

Data by YCharts

Of course, P/S isn't the only valuation metric. One could also look at forward P/E. By that measurement, assuming a fair value of 12.25x, KR now appears to be only about 11.4% undervalued.

Data by YCharts

This would imply 2.28% per year in multiple expansion over the next five years.

Add to this the 2.87% yield and 5.25% estimated EPS growth and we arrive at an expected return of 10.4% per year over the next five years.

3. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

ABBV is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and produces a variety of drugs, its most popular by far being the blockbuster Humira. The ~58% of sales derived from Humira is a bad sign for the company, as the drug has already lost its patent protection in Europe and will lose it in the United States in 2023. International Humira sales have fallen substantially the last few quarters, only partially made up for by sales growth from other drugs.

This is the backdrop for the game-changing acquisition of Allergan (AGN), a fellow biopharma company that is most well-known for its non-insured products such as BOTOX. Some say that this was a desperation move, as AGN is also struggling to maintain growth and its signature product, BOTOX, also faces newfound competition. Others assert that, while the merger doesn't solve all problems, the combined company will be stronger together than separately.

Though ABBV agreed to pay a fairly sizable premium to AGN's pre-announcement share price, the deal value is actually pretty close to AGN's book value. Nevertheless, it appears as though the market perceives the deal as either unwise or overvalued, or both. That has driven ABBV's stock price down to the lowest it's been in over two years.

Meanwhile, ABBV's forward P/E ratio is an ultra-low (for it) ~7.3x.

Data by YCharts

In terms of price-to-sales, ABBV is trading back where it was at when it was first spun off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

Data by YCharts

Moreover, ABBV remains a free cash flowing machine, with a FCF yield of over 13%.

Data by YCharts

This incredible cash flow should make it easy to pay down substantial chunks of debt from the AGN acquisition fairly quickly. It should also help with research and development costs, which are necessary to keep up in order to be prepared for Humira's patent expiration in 2023. The more ABBV can diminish Humira's percentage of sales and earnings, the better position it will be in to continue growing into the middle and late 2020s.

It is encouraging to see that insiders have been buying lately as the stock price has been dropping.

Source: Nasdaq

Notice the $5.1 million combined purchases from Roxanne Austin, who is on the board of directors, as well as the $2 million buy from Henry Gosebruch (Executive VP & Chief Strategy Officer) and $2 million buy from William Chase (retiring CFO). This signifies confidence from those with the most knowledge of the inner workings of the company that the current issues will be resolved.

ABBV has pulled off impressively fast (double-digit) dividend growth since its spinoff in 2013, but looking forward, that growth may slow as AGN is integrated and debt is paid down. In the past five years, earnings have grown at around 22% per year, which supported the surging dividend growth. In the next five years, EPS growth will be harder to come by; estimates say 6.4% per year.

Assuming dividend growth over the next ten years comes in at the same rate as earnings growth (thus keeping the payout ratio around 50%), the 10-year yield-on-cost would come to 12.5%.

On the valuation front, assuming fair value is a 11x forward P/E ratio, that would make the current share price 51% undervalued, which would add 10.2% per year over the next five years in multiple expansion. But five years from now will be 2024, right after the Humira patent expiration. This may be a tough time for ABBV, and as such, we should be more conservative and give the company ten years to return to fair value. Thus, we should only expect 5.1% per year in multiple expansion.

Add that to the 6.6% yield and the 6.4% estimated EPS growth and we come up with an expected return of 18.1% per year over the next five years.

Concluding Thoughts

ABBV boasts the highest expected 5-year return and also the most execution risk. KR offers the lowest expected return, but as a supermarket business, risk is relatively low. IRM bears a moderate amount of risk, but in my estimation, much of the reason for its low valuation is that it is not very widely understood by investors.

Each of these is currently in my personal portfolio, and I believe they will weather a recession significantly better than the average stock. Each one appears to be a good buy right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM, KR, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.