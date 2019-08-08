Alpha And Omega Is The David Vs. Goliaths

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) or AOS is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM and Power IC products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry; this enables them to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment.

AOS is a potential buy-out candidate since its new technology separates it from the competition. It produces products like mosfets (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors) which are increasingly in high demand. Here's why I think AOS is a David among the Goliaths in the arena, is undervalued and could be a hidden gem whose true value has not yet been recognized.

I mentioned the company's CV above, but how does it stack up against the hordes of Goliath semiconductor companies already out there? For starters and most importantly, AOS is the first mover with a 300mm fab advantage over your Infineons (OTCQX:IFNNF), Texas Instruments (TXN), ON Semiconductor (ON) and STs (STM), so they can seriously compete on cost while still having a 30% or greater margin; AOS is at least ~1.5 years ahead at this point in time. AOS just launched 600V and 700V Super Junction MOSFET families for high volume, and these IC's are in high-demand. No competitors currently out there on the market can beat AOS on their 300mm wafer technology; they all have mosfet production on 200mm wafers; the difference in area is 70,000mm2 versus 30,000mm2, so AOS's new tech represents more than twice the amount of chips per wafer at nearly the same cost, and it offers a major cost advantage and profit margin for AOS. AOS' Hillsboro fab still produces 200mm wafers, while the Chongqing fab produces 300mm wafers; the Chongqing fab is a JV where AOS own 51% and Chongqing Funds owns the remaining 49%; it will have full production of 300mm wafers by June, 2020.

In July, AOS projected their revenue from a 2018 low of $443M to $600M by 2021 and to $1B by 2024. At just $600M revenue, if you take a 30:20:10 operating model, then that equates to $60M income. Using that same logic could bring in $2.40 EPS or a share price of $48, and if they could achieve a 35:20:15 model, then the share price could be in the $60-70 range. So, at $1B revenue, at the 35:20:15 model, that's $150M on 25M shares which is $6 earnings per share at 20x is $120 per share.

A list of AOS clientele taken from their 11th Annual CEO Summit in July, 2019, shows some major heavy hitters.

Customer Enphase Energy (ENPH), as of last earnings call for Q2 had signed a "bunch of contracts" with suppliers and expects to "ramp up to a capacity of ~2M microinverters and beyond" by Q4-2019, a 300% increase from 2018; Enphase's products uses mosfets from AOS. With Enphase doubling manufacturing capacity with their new Flex Mexico plant that just came online and looking at serious market expansion for 2020, AOS will benefit. In addition, AOS also supplies mosfets to Enphase competitor Solaredge (SEDG).

Customer Huawei had a record quarter despite or thanks to the trade war and at the expense of Apple's marketshare in China, so AOS should also benefit from this. Huawei is likely AOS' largest customer for their chargers.

Customer BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) is the world's leader in electric cars that require dozens of mosfets, so this is another lucrative revenue channel for AOS. In June, electric car sales in China were up 74% y-o-y.

Customer Microsoft (MSFT) will stop Windows-7 support, so all companies will need to buy new laptops; laptop replacement on average is once every 5 years, so 2020 will be a big year; this means a lot of laptop charger volume on the horizon for AOS. See Dell Technology's (DELL) comment from their recent earnings transcript:

Switching to our client business. We are seeing continued strength in commercial PCs driven in part by increased coverage and small and medium business and the Windows 10 Refresh. In a growing market, we gained 220 basis points of share according to IDC in calendar Q1.

AOS recently won a major account with LG for some of its business in appliances - refrigerators, washing machines, A/C's, etc. In addition, LG is rumored to be doing their own Enphase-like solar solution requiring 600-700V mosfets; considering how successful the first LG ACe models were with 100k sold in the first year, the LG account should also benefit AOS. With the LG ACe, an AC Module with an integrated Enphase microinverter, the tariffs caused that product to die; whether it is resuscitated in LG's USA Huntsville, Alabama plant which has been expanded to produce 500MW of LG NeON-2's is still unknown.

Another technology in AOS' possession which holds great promise is the USB-C fast-charge tech which is a miniaturization of the laptop charger and should be the next boom for mobile chargers like Samsung's 45W model. The other use for this tech where it is heavily needed is in blade servers used in data centers.

Another pure play power conversion is Cree (CREE), where STMicroelectronucs reported good numbers for their mosfets business while other departments lagged. Tesla is now switching to SiC (silicon carbide) where STMicroelectronics is an incumbent player. Cree's recent announcement of a supply deal with ON Semiconductors shows just how hot this SiC market is getting, and AOS is part of that. Cree's WolfSpeed mosfet business has gone up 72% y-o-y.

Consider that pure play mosfets from AOS and Cree might be an interesting investment due to the growth prospects in the coming years. Several GaN mosfets IPO's might also be coming like EPC, GaN Systems, Transphorm, and NextGen. Mosfets are trying to escape their low-cost commodity status as need for efficiency, reliability and form factor overtake the previous primary feature which was cost, cost, cost.

AOS was prepared for the tariffs somewhat with their acquisition of Hillsboro, Oregon-based semiconductor company Jireh in 2012; that manufacturing plant produces 200mm wafers that are shipped to China for assembly and testing; then they are shipped back to the US as a finished product.

Other manufacturing consideration is that AOS has gradually reduced their reliance on third-party foundries and increased allocation of capacity to the Oregon fab. Currently their main third-party foundry is Shanghai Hua Hong Grace Electronic Company Ltd. located in Shanghai; they have been manufacturing wafers for AOS since 2002; in the past 3 years though, AOS has reduced their reliance on them by 40%, and now only ~15% of the wafers used in AOS' final products came from them.

Still, it's important to consider where the majority of AOS' business revenue is captured; from their 2018 10k from 6/30/2019, the US, South Korea and Other countries business is just ~3% of the company's bottom line (shown below). Hong Kong and China that are the main regions for business. In Hong Kong, the populist rebellion is now on fire. Imagine, 2M protesters and people from all walks of life are now involved and have literally shut down parts of the city; it's not like 2014, and the people know that their sovereignty is at stake. Until peace returns, business in Hong Kong is in jeopardy. Given their sales and distribution Hong Kong location is responsible for hauling in the largest chunk of their revenue, this may affect AOS negatively.

With regards to China, it's already well-know that China is tight-lipped about inflating their GDP numbers; there are some figures issued by publicly traded companies in China, essentially consumer transports, that show the economy in China has already ground to a halt. The publicly traded airport stocks in China release air traffic figures monthly. In early 2018, passenger traffic and freight growth was overall in the low double-digits. Currently, it is in either 1-2% growth, or outright negative in many cases. Auto sales and railway freight are down at every company in China. Economists cannot make the math work, as every major industry appears to be in a recession, so just how is China able to report 6% GDP growth rates? The only sector of China that is reporting above the made up 6% GDP rate is military spending. Now, that is a major sector, but China isn't Russia, and they don't spend 30% of their GDP on military.

Regime change probably won't occur in China, but the ChiComs may have to make a trade deal with the US; it will all depend upon whether a Democratic contender in America can unseat Trump. If China doesn't see that happening, then a deal will get done sooner. If China does make a deal, then Trump will win the 2020 election, because China will have weighed the odds and concluded that he will win; if China doesn't make a deal before 2020, it's because the ChiComs feel that there's a chance for a Democrat to win and they're better off trying to run out the clock. How this geopolitical disruption may affect AOS is not well known, but it is alluded to in their last 10k on 6/30/2018.

In summary, AOS has passed 20 successful audits this past year. Currently, their share price is subdued due to 1) building and ramp-up of the 300mm fab, 2) the trade wars and geopolitical uncertainties, and 3) their anonymity among investors. AOS has pulled back from $16 to $9, so there's about a 50% upside there. If AOS can succeed in expanding their margin and revenue thanks to their cutting-edge 300mm technology, then the stock has the potency to return back to where it was in 2017 and beyond. AOS is now trading at 0.5x revenue but with a 25% margin. AOS is too discounted on these numbers and could be a steal at this deflated price. AOS Q4-2019 earnings results should be out today, but please do your own due diligence and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.