Gold Resource Corporation: Not A Leader

It has been a while since I last covered Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) when I mentioned I'd be exiting my position in August of last year. The stock has since dropped more than 40%, and this is despite a gold price that's 10% higher. At the time, this decision to exit the stock was jeered by most investors, but I prefer to place a much higher weight on the technical price action vs. the fundamentals. One of the red flags I pay attention to is a fundamentally improving story with a sudden adverse change in the technicals.

This divergence between the two often signals that the stock has priced in any of the future fundamentals for the foreseeable future, or that the market does not believe it can execute on its plan successfully. Despite more than 90% of gold miners being above their 200-day moving averages, Gold Resource Corporation continues to lag, after being relegated to the laggard heap of miners nearly a year ago. Those betting that a laggard would suddenly transform into a leader have been sorely disappointed, and I do not believe this underperformance is going to change in a dramatic way.

There is no disputing that Gold Resource Corporation could easily increase in price with a favorable gold (GLD) price to steer it higher, but I expect the stock to be a market performer at best. I prefer not to invest in market performers as generally the same returns can be achieved with the index, but without any specific company risk.

(Source: TC2000.com)

There are lots of things to like about Gold Resource Corporation with one of the smallest share structures of any producer at 63 million shares, as well as attractive operating jurisdictions (Nevada and Mexico). The company's newest mine, Isabella Pearl, should allow the company to nearly double its annual production from the 30,000-ounce range to the 55,000-ounce range, and this is undoubtedly a very positive development. The issue I see is that the technicals are not reflecting the constant improvements in the fundamental story.

Gold Resource Corporation is enjoying a gold price $150/oz higher than it did in 2018 and it's bringing its new mine online, yet the stock still cannot reclaim its 200-day moving average. Many investors will point to this being a disconnect, claiming this is an opportunity before the market realizes what's happening. While this is undoubtedly true in some cases, in other cases, it's a case of many funds passing over the stock as they see better opportunities elsewhere. I believe we likely see the latter case here, and I see the lagging performance as a reason to pass on the stock. There is no disputing that the stock could go higher if this gold bull market is in its infancy, but I believe other stocks will outperform.

So let's take a look at the company's growth profile from a financial standpoint:

Looking at the below chart of annual earnings per share [EPS], Gold Resource Corp.'s is expecting to see a new 7-year high in EPS for FY-2020. Current estimates for FY-2019 are for another down year despite higher gold prices, but FY-2020 should see earnings move back into an uptrend. This 140% jump expected in annual earnings per share is certainly impressive, these numbers are not guaranteed. Thus far, earnings per share have come in light for FY-2019 as Isabella Pearl ramps up, with $0.03 in EPS for Q2 vs. estimates of $0.04, and revenues also came in below estimates at $29.4 million vs. $32.0 million expected for Q2. This is obviously likely to improve for the better when the company reaches commercial production later this year, but I prefer companies executing now vs. ones where we have to hope they will perform over the next twelve months.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Gold Resource Corp.'s production will be evenly split between their Oaxaca Mine and Isabella Pearl once it is in commercial production for FY-2020, and this should translate to over 50,000 ounces of annual production. As the below chart shows, targeted production for Isabella Pearl is for 29,000 ounces in the first year, which is on top of the 25,000-30,000 ounces produced annually at their Oaxaca Mining Unit. The only negative I see with Isabella Pearl is that exploration success is a must, with less than six years of mine life currently at Isabella Pearl. The company will have to be aggressive with drilling to hopefully further the mine life at their Nevada properties, and negative results will make this ramp up to a 55,000 ounce plus annual producer unsustainable long term.

The key now comes down to if the company can execute at Isabella Pearl as we head into the first real quarter of production in Q3, as we saw less than 2000 ounces of production from the project in Q2 2019. This is hardly enough production to obtain much information from about how well it's performing vs. the mine plan. It's possible they can deliver in a big way, but up until now, an investment in the name the past year has remained a poor return on capital while the rest of the sector powers higher.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on the most recent news release and the above production outlook, I believe it's far too early to make definitive calls on the stock like a recent author has, slapping a $6.50 price target on the stock for 2019. I think this $6.50 price target for 2019 is not only ambitious but irresponsible, given that we have very little information about the ramp-up at Isabella Pearl. Until we've seen two full quarters of production, it's too early to suggest a mine will perform according to its plan.

While I am optimistic that Gold Resource Corp. can deliver as they have been a reliable name from an operations standpoint in the past, it's simply too early to make any guarantees that ramp-up will be 100% smooth. From my experience, most mines have growing pains in the first 6-9 months, and there's rarely ever a steady ramp-up. This is important for investors considering Gold Resource Corp. as it means the stock has much more uncertainty vs. its peers that are not in the ramp-up phase of a flagship asset.

Turning to the technical picture, the market seems to agree for the time being. Gold Resource Corp. is locked in a weekly downtrend and continues to have trouble with the $3.80 level. This level was the area the stock initially broke down from in late 2018, and it will be pivotal for the bulls to regain this level to get some solid footing under the stock. Of the fifty miners I follow on the US Market, Gold Resource Corp. is one of only five that is below its 200-day moving average and also locked in a downtrend currently. From a purely objective standpoint, this suggests that the market is not warming up to it for the time being.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at the daily chart, we can see that Gold Resource Corporation still remains below its 200-day moving average, and this is a significant divergence from the Gold Juniors Index which is above its 200-day moving average. Fundamentals or not, I would much rather own asset classes making higher highs above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and therefore, the Gold Juniors Index is more attractive in this sense. If given a choice between buying a 10% dip in Gold Resource Corp. or a 10% dip in the Gold Juniors Index, I would vote for the Gold Juniors index. Not only does the index have less specific company risk and uncertainty as it's diversified, but it's also making higher weekly highs, and Gold Resource Corp. has yet to do this.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

There is no disputing that Gold Resource Corp. could make for an excellent investment if the company can deliver at Isabella Pearl as expected. The problem I see is that the stock is not responding to these improved fundamentals, and this is likely due to the market taking a wait and see approach on Isabella Pearl. Given that we have this overhang around the stock at a time when other stocks do not have a weight on them, the opportunity cost in Gold Resource Corp. is a hefty one.

Gold Resource Corp. is down 8% for the year with the Gold Juniors Index up 30%, and there is no guarantee that this underperformance is going to correct itself overnight. For this reason, I believe the recent $6.50 price target for 2019 given on the stock is highly unlikely to be realized before December 31st. Based on this, I see the stock as a pass given that there are much better opportunities out there. I prefer to invest in the leaders in a sector both technically and fundamentally, and this is not the case for Gold Resource Corporation. While other analysts may believe it's a leader, the share price is actively debating this, and for this reason, I do not see the stock as a true leader.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.