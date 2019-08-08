CannTrust: The Likely Outcome Of Its Strategic Review

We think a deal now will hinge on successfully keeping the license, and the stock will likely trade below offer price until the investigation is done.

CannTrust (CTST) is facing an existential crisis over its alleged illegal growing, and stock has lost more than 50% of its value since the scandal broke out. The company fired its ex-CEO and ex-Chairman and the Ontario Securities Commission just launched an investigation into the company. Sales remain halted and affected inventory remains under siege, but we are sure that the company is busy shopping itself among potential suitors. Ultimately, we think there are a small number of potential outcomes for the company.

(All amounts in C$)

Shopping Around

In our view, the most likely outcome for CannTrust would be a sale of its assets to another Canadian LP or an international party looking to enter the Canadian market. In fact, there were rumors last week that Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF) was nearing a bid for Aphria at $4.0 per share, which represents a 33% premium over CannTrust's closing share price last Friday. While we could not corroborate the rumor, it is clear that CannTrust is currently being shopped around among potential buyers.

(Source: Twitter)

In fact, the company announced on August 1 that it has hired Greenhill to help with its strategic review. While there is no specific mention of an auction process, as most strategic review announcements go, we think the company has engaged with other parties over a potential deal. For example, Aphria's (APHA) Chairman said that the firm is "absolutely" interested in CannTrust's assets during a Bloomberg interview.

Any deals at this point in time would likely require some structuring in order to address the uncertainty pending the ongoing investigation. Health Canada and the OSC are both investigating CannTrust over the alleged illegal growing activities and it could take months before any conclusion is reached. Before then, we think any deals would require a contingency that says the deal is only good upon successfully resolving the issue without losing CannTrust's license. Otherwise, we see a hard time for the buyer and their investors, especially for public companies, to accept such a high risk in exchange for significant value and certainty for CannTrust shareholders now. We would also think a deal will most likely be done in shares instead of cash given the situation. Companies have a lot of leverage when negotiating with CannTrust given the latter's dire situation and lack of leadership at the moment. The use of stock is almost extremely common and represents the majority of M&A deals.

(Source: TSX)

We also think that the buyer would most likely be a small to medium-sized Canadian LP given that the large LPs are all flush with capacities and likely won't be interested. We all know that both Canopy (CGC) and Aurora (ACB) would not add more capacities and Cronos (CRON) has long stated its apathy for in-house cultivation. On the other hand, Tilray (TLRY) has publicly told investors that it wishes it had invested more in Canadian cultivation assets so CannTrust would be interesting to them. Smaller LPs could also be looking for ways to gain scale and a reverse takeover could involve a smaller company acquiring CannTrust where the latter's shareholders end up owning the majority of the combined company. If Aleafia were to make a bid for CannTrust at $4 per share as the rumor suggested, CannTrust shareholders would own ~70% of the combined company based on our rough math.

CannTrust currently trades at 2.4x EV/Sales which is the cheapest among the top Canadian players. An acquisition by any of these players would be very accretive immediately even with a healthy premium. Even for most of the smaller LPs, CannTrust appears to be extremely cheap. With a market cap of $410 million, CannTrust offers the cheapest high-quality Canadian assets we've seen so far. As a result, we see the potential for a healthy premium and the $4 per share rumored offer from Aleafia could be the floor price considering the stock was trading at $6.5 before the event.

What Should You Do?

For CannTrust investors, we think the best course of action depends on the final deal if any. If the deal being presented to investors involve CannTrust signing a deal to sell itself with a modest premium, but the deal comes with a condition that requires the license to stay post-investigation, we would suggest investors to consider taking profits if CannTrust shares rise after the announcement. However, we fully expect the stock to remain below the offer price due to the highly uncertain nature of the investigation process. For example, if Aleafia offers $4 per share hinging on the license, then we would expect CannTrust to trade below $4 until the investigations are done.

More importantly, CannTrust shareholders should probably hold onto their shares at this point. The company is obviously in play and a deal could be announced any time now. The Aleafia rumor and Aphria Chairman's comments indicated a high level of interests among potential suitors due to the high quality of CannTrust's cultivation assets. However, investors should not forget how similar hopes were raised when Aphria was suffering from the short attack and was under a hostile bid from Green Growth Brands. Aphria ended up not getting any attractive bids and remained independent today, although doing very well as it regained most of the lost ground. As a result, considering what happened to Aphria, investors should also understand the possibility that a deal might not get done for CannTrust here.

The biggest risk to investors waiting for a takeover offer is that the company could face severe consequences before any deal is stricken. If Health Canada decides to revoke CannTrust's licenses, which is unlikely in our view, we think the company could face an existential crisis that could lead to bankruptcy. Bidders might acquire its assets at potentially cheaper prices during the bankruptcy process. Any investors holding onto their CannTrust shares hoping for a buyout offer need to clearly understand and accept this risk.

