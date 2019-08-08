Bio-Rad Laboratories Is Poised For Long-Term Growth

Investment thesis

I believe that BIO is currently a great buy opportunity and there are many arguments for investing in it now. New product lines and operational improvements are driving its steady profitability growth.

Exploiting RainDance acquisition and Droplet Digital will ensure Bio-Rad with a new revenue stream in a highly innovative area

In February 2017, Bio-Rad acquired all the issued and outstanding stock of RainDance Technologies, Inc. (RainDance) for approximately $72.7 million (cash payments at closing were $72.9 million). RainDance's droplet-based solutions extended the reach into next-generation sequencing applications and strengthen BIO's position in the area of Droplet Digital™ PCR, offering customers solutions for a wide range of nucleic acid detection applications. Bio-Rad informed in February that it received clearance from the FDA for its first liquid biopsy assay and Droplet Digital PCR system for diagnostic use. The test is designed for monitoring treatment response in chronic myeloid leukemia and is also the first-ever digital PCR product to receive FDA clearance. As Ilan Daskal, CFO, mentioned in the Q2 Earnings call,

"All other product areas within Life Science had a solid year-over-year growth and of note a double-digit growth in Droplet Digital PCR antibody business and in food safety. Our Droplet Digital PCR growth continues to have good momentum, due to its high sensitivity, precision and thousands of optimized assays. To-date, it is cited in several thousands of peer-reviewed publications."

This line of business has a potential to expand significantly Bio-Rad's top line.

Injunction against 10x Genomix brings a legal closure and royalties income for Bio-Rad

On 24 July the Delaware District Court granted Bio-Rad's motion for permanent injunction against 10X Genomics from making any sales of infringing products to new customers and granting Bio-Rad's request for supplemental damages and pre- and post-judgement interest. The court also acknowledged Bio-Rad's agreement to allow 10X to continue to sell consumables for use with already sold systems, subject to payment of a royalty. The decision follows the Court's decision earlier in July affirming the unanimous finding of a jury that 10X Genomics willfully infringed three United States Patents owned by the University of Chicago and exclusively licensed to Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. On November 13, 2018, a Delaware jury found all three patents valid and infringed, that 10X's infringement was willful, and that plaintiffs were entitled to $23.9 million in damages. This legal fight was started already in February 2015, when RainDance Technologies and the University of Chicago first filed a patent infringement suit against 10x Genomics. RainDance alleged that 10x Genomics had been operating in "stealth mode" prior to January 2015 until it began marketing a commercial genetic analysis tool known as the GemCode platform. RainDance's allegations included that representatives of 10x Genomics regularly interacted with RainDance representatives at various scientific and medical research conferences to discuss RainDance's research and development efforts and that executives for 10x Genomics monitored RainDance's patenting activities and had knowledge of the patents-in-suit well before the lawsuit was filed.

Annette Tumolo (Executive Vice President, President, Life Science Group), confirmed during the last call that they were expecting the final issuance from the court on what exactly the details of that injunction will be.

New genomic reagent is planned to be in place by end of 2019

In the first quarter of 2019, Bio-Rad completed an acquisition of a small company in the Life Science group that will expand the suite of genomic reagent offerings. During the Q1 earnings call it was confirmed that they focused on getting the product transferred into the manufacturing plants, with plans to launch probably in the 4th quarter of 2019.

FDA approved the new BioPlex Lyme disease platform

On 2 April Bio-Rad announced that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its BioPlex 2200 Lyme Total Assay, an innovative multiplex test method to aid in the diagnosis of Lyme disease. The BioPlex 2200 Lyme Total Assay can simultaneously detect multiple targets, providing laboratories valuable information in the early stages of Lyme disease so patients are able to receive treatment as quickly as possible. As John Hertia, Executive Vice President, President, Clinical Diagnostics Group, put it:

"It's a large and growing market. There is a lot of dissatisfaction in Lyme right now. And there is multiple court cases going around the world, because of the lack of sensitivity and specificity in the market. It's a hard disease to diagnose and it takes a long time. We have a very novel assay design that gives us better sensitivity and better specificity than anything else on the market and it's a fully automated solution."

Management plans to continue opportunistic buybacks

In November, 2017, the Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program, granting Bio-Rad authority to repurchase, on a discretionary basis, up to $250.0 million of outstanding shares of its common stock. The only shares repurchases performed in 2018 were those done in November, when 178,911 shares of Class A were bought back for average share price of $273.39.

If we look at the chart of BIO stock for 2018, the management used the drop of the price from $320 levels to below $280 in the fall of 2018.

Source: Finviz.com

The next wave of buybacks came in the Q2, when Bio-Rad purchased 51,398 shares of its stock for $15 million at an average share price of $291.85. When the CFO says that they continue to be opportunistic with buybacks, I understand this that the management will buy shares if they will find the price low enough. It could be that they will either wait until the current market turmoil puts BIO shares on sales around the last buyback level (somewhere between $290-$300) or the next, probably a slightly higher, level which they would deem to be a fair price.

New ERP system will eventually bring efficiencies after the deployment is finished

Bio-Rad has been implementing a new global enterprise resource planning system (ERP) for a couple of years now. The roll-out has been causing some adverse effects due to significant human and financial resources investments. For example, following the third deployment in Western Europe in April 2017, the company experienced system implementation issues impacting the timing of payment of vendor invoices and resulting in delays in product availability and shipments. They also experienced lower productivity levels related to the April 2017 go-live of the ERP in Western Europe, which adversely impacted the sales during the second and third quarters of 2017.

I find it a very positive sign that a company is investing into a global operational system, centralizing business processes and functions for a long-run, even if it causes some temporary productivity hick-ups.

SG&A line and margin expansion in line with ambitions of the new CFO and COO

Andrew Last, new Chief Operating Officer, and Ilan Daskal, new Chief Financial Officer, have attracted a lot of attention from the analysts during last calls. Specifically, the questions related to their vision on attaining, or modifying if need be, the strategic goals set up by their predecessors.

In Q1 2019, SG&A expenses were $207.6 million or 37.5% of sales compared to 37.9% in Q1 of 2018. In Q2 SG&A expenses were $201.3 million or 35.1% of sales compared to 36.5% in Q2 of 2018. As Daskal assured,

"Reducing the SG&A spend remains a focus area to achieve our 2020 goals."

The reported gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 53.7% on a GAAP basis, and compares to 52.4% in Q2 of 2018. In the non-GAAP terms, the gross margin for Q2 was 54.4% versus 53.4% in Q2 of 2018

I am a bit prudent with interpreting the margins on quarterly basis. Restructuring costs in various locations or the above-mentioned ERP delays may distort a big picture. In case of the net margin, the timing of dividend payment by Sartorius Holding (where Bio-Rad holds 37% of outstanding voting shares) also affects comparisons of Q1 and Q2 between 2018 and 2019 (in 2019 it was paid in Q2, in 2018 - in Q1). I prefer to look from a perspective of a couple of years.

Source: Morningstar.com

Operating Income, Net Income and EPS have been growing strongly in last 3 years, and new products lines described above will be accretive to the top and bottom line.

Solid profit margin expansion as well as progress made in the multi-year ERP implementation were appreciated in June by Moody's, which upgraded the unsecured rating of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. senior unsecured notes to Baa2 from Baa3.

Bio-Rad's P/E, Price/Cash Flow and Price/Book ratios are historically low

Bio-Rad stock seems to be cheap in comparison to both industry and its own historical valuations.

As for P/E and P/B, BIO is cheaper even than S&P 500. Only in Price to Sales, is BIO more expensive in relation to its historical P/S, to industry and to S&P 500.

Conclusion

I find Bio-Rad to be a very attractive company in a mid - and long-term. It invests into new medical technologies and is having a very strong profitability. Currently it is also in a very interesting valuation dip, which will be confirmed by further share buybacks. I am looking forward to seeing increases in revenues thanks to Droplet Digital and Lyme diseases lines, as well as a new genomic line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.