Duke Energy Is Generously Valued And Burdened By Debt

We see better income generating opportunities out there as shares of DUK are generously valued as of this writing.

Future dividend increases on a per share basis will likely be very tame as Duke Energy's payout ratio is already at the upper end of its long-term target.

Image Source: Duke Energy Corporation – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) provides electric utility services to 7.7 million customers and natural gas distribution services to 1.6 million customers located across roughly half a dozen Eastern US states. Most of its utility operations are conducted through rate regulated subsidiaries, supported by a non-regulated merchant power generation segment. Shares of DUK yield 4.3% as of this writing, and are trading above the upper end of our fair value range (derived through our fastidious and rigorous analysis of a given firm’s future free cash flows) indicating Duke Energy is generously valued. We aren’t bullish on Duke Energy as its payout ratio is already at the upper end of its long-term target, indicating future payout increases will likely be very tame. Duke Energy has a lot of debt, even for a utility, and its leverage ratio is quite high. There's a chance its credit rating might get downgraded, which poses a big downside risk. We see better income generating opportunities out there that are safer bets.

Earnings Overview

Management reiterated Duke Energy’s 2019 guidance calling for $4.80 - $5.20 in adjusted diluted EPS (which is a non-GAAP figure) during the firm’s second quarter report that was released August 6. That’s up 6% year-over-year from the midpoint of guidance, and Duke Energy made sure to mention that adjusted EPS was up 6% during the first half of 2019 versus 2018 levels. Confidence in Duke Energy’s financial trajectory was the impetus behind management approving a 2% increase in the utility’s quarterly payout in July 2019. That marked the 13th consecutive year of quarterly payout increases.

Duke Energy is targeting 4% - 6% CAGR in its adjusted EPS through 2023, which should enable a modest dividend growth story. The utility is targeting a long-term payout ratio of 65% - 75% of its adjusted EPS, and its per share dividend will likely grow at a similar or slightly slower pace relative to its adjusted EPS growth to better ensure fiscal sustainability (for a capital market dependent utility, we'll cover that in a moment).

On an annualized basis, Duke Energy’s payout ratio would stand at 75.6% ($3.78/share in annualized dividend payments divided by $5.00 in forecasted adjusted EPS in 2019 at the midpoint). That ratio will fall as Duke Energy’s adjusted EPS continues to grow in 2020, assuming its growth trajectory holds (a product of major capital investments in rate regulated utilities). Please note that as Duke Energy’s dividend is at the upper end of its targeted long-term payout ratio, future payout increases will likely be tame.

We caution that like most utilities, particularly those undergoing a period of growth, Duke Energy is capital market dependent. That means that in order to cover both its capital expenditures and its dividend payouts, Duke Energy needs to issue out equity, debt, or a combination of both in order to cover its cash flow shortfall. Rate regulated utilities are capable of handling elevated debt loads (where leverage ratios, such as net debt to adjusted EBITDA, are often north of ~3-4x), but that does pose a risk in the event credit market conditions tighten.

Duke Energy’s net debt load, inclusive of short-term debt, stood at $60.5 billion at the end of June 2019. That’s good for a leverage ratio in the ballpark of ~6x based on Morningstar Inc (MORN) data. The firm maintains investment grade credit ratings (BBB+/Baa1/BBB+) from all three major rating agencies, but, S&P Ratings has a negative outlook on Duke Energy’s credit rating. A credit rating downgrade would likely hurt Duke Energy’s near-term performance and would shake confidence in its future financial trajectory. Management had this to say on the issue during Duke Energy’s second quarter 2019 conference call;

In May, S&P affirmed our rating of BBB+ and revised their rating outlook to negative from stable. Some of the items they highlighted are singular in nature and will evolve over time. S&P provided a 12 to 24 month timeframe to work through these issues and we are focused on reaching resolutions during that time. We remain committed to our current credit ratings, which reflect our low risk business with tremendous scope and scale, geographical and regulatory diversity and constructive regulation. As we outlined in February, our 2019 financing plan assumes a $500 million common equity issuance. And to-date, we have priced or issued approximately $420 million of that amount. We expect the balance to be issued through our drip in the third and fourth quarters. We also expect our 2019 credit metrics to be supported by refundable AMT credits of $575 million and the close of our commercial renewables minority stake sale to John Hancock, both of which should occur this fall.

In April 2019, Duke Energy entered into an agreement with John Hancock, a division of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), to sell a portion of its commercial renewable energy portfolio. Here is a quick look at that deal from the press release;

The total enterprise value of this portion of Duke Energy’s commercial renewable energy portfolio is approximately $1.25 billion (including proportional existing project-level debt). The sale will result in pre-tax proceeds to Duke Energy of $415 million. As majority owner, Duke Energy remains committed to growing its commercial renewable energy business. The transaction will help fund the company’s future growth capital plans with proceeds used to reduce future debt issuance needs. Duke Energy will retain the majority of the remaining tax benefits from the projects.

We caution that Duke Energy is highly levered, even for a utility, and that the aforementioned partial divestment only helps around the margins. Down below is a look at some of the utility's key financing strategies and relevant recent events.

Image Shown: The outlook for Duke Energy’s credit rating was downgraded to negative by S&P Ratings, which we caution poses a danger to its business model. Image Source: Duke Energy – IR Presentation with additions from the author

Shifting Power Generation Base

Part of Duke Energy’s long-term goals involves shifting a greater portion of its power generation towards renewables (wind, solar, and biomass). Keep in mind this appears to be on a gross basis, so Duke Energy's partial divestment doesn't conflict with management's strategy.

The firm’s electric utility operations were supported by 51 GW of power generation capacity as of the end of 2018, with Duke Energy Renewables sporting 3 GW of power generation capacity. By 2020, Duke Energy seeks to “own or purchase” 8 GW of renewable energy. To help get there, Duke Energy Renewables purchased a 0.2 GW solar project in Texas in July which is expected to be operational by next year. A lot more would need to be done on this front to reach Duke Energy’s renewables goal, but keep in mind the firm can also purchase electricity produced from third parties to meet that target.

We are supportive of Duke Energy recognizing the need to diversify its power generation mix to meet the needs of the 21st Century, with natural gas playing the role of bridge fuel as it relates to baseload generation. Last year, Duke Energy turned online a $1.5 billion combined-cycle gas-fired power plant in Florida to replace both realized and expected power generation capacity losses from plant retirements. That includes replacing capacity from old and uneconomical coal-fired power plants (asset retirements are in the process of happening) and replacing the capacity lost when the Crystal River Nuclear Plant was retired in 2013 (the power plant will now be decommissioned much earlier than expected). The new gas-fired power plant in Citrus County, Florida, has 1.6 GW of total power generation capacity.

Concluding Thoughts

Duke Energy has a nice diversified asset base in the rate regulated world of utilities, but we caution its large net debt load, elevated leverage and payout ratios, and the possibility for a credit rating downgrade puts a damper on its dividend growth story. Due to excitement over the prospects of a cycle of interest rate cuts from the US Fed, Duke Energy is trading above the upper end of our fair value range (derived through our fastidious and rigorous analysis of a given firm’s future free cash flows) and we see better opportunities out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.