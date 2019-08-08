Bombardier: Lack Of Near-Term Catalysts

The company’s book-to-bill ratio of 0.9x in its transportation segment means that it may be challenging to significantly grow its revenue in the future.

Investment Thesis

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) (TSX:BBD.B) delivered a poor quarter as the company struggles to turn around its business. Management also lowered its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year. Looking forward, we do not see any near-term catalysts to materially move its share price higher. A low book-to-bill ratio for its transportation segment means it will be difficult for the company to grow its revenue significantly. While Bombardier delivered a revenue growth of 6% in its business aircraft segment, future growth may be limited due to a poor forecast. The company’s leveraged balance sheet also is a concern. Despite the fact that its shares are undervalued relative to its peers, the risk is still high. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Bombardier delivered an unimpressive Q2 2019 with 1% growth in its revenue. As can be seen from the table below, its revenues increased to C$4.3 billion. Unfortunately, its adjusted EBITDA declined by 7% to C$312 million. The decline was primarily due to an increase in expenses to finish its large, late-stage transportation projects. Management also revised its EBITDA guidance downwards. The company now expects to generate C$1.2 billion ~ C$1.3 billion of adjusted EBITDA in 2019. This is much lower than its previous guidance of C$1.5 billion ~ C$1.65 billion.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Earnings and Growth Outlook

Transportation segment will continue to remain weak

Bombardier has been working on its five major projects for its transportation segment for quite some time. The company has been pouring resources to try to move these projects forward and complete them. Management did not identify what issues the company was facing, but believe they have solved these issues and can now move forward with completion. The consequence is that there will be about C$250 million ~ C$300 million of extra expense to complete these projects and make sure they meet the delivery schedule.

Besides meeting its delivery schedule and completing these five projects, we are concerned about the company’s backlog and book-to-bill ratio. While the company has maintained its backlog at C$33.6 billion in Q2 2019, its book-to-bill ratio of 0.9x is below 1x. This is not healthy and means that there are less new orders than orders completed. It means future revenue may decline.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Business aircraft segment may continue to exhibit weakness

Bombardier’s business aircraft segment delivered a revenue growth rate of 6% in Q2 2019 as it delivered 35 jets. Its adjusted EBIT margin declined from 8.5% in Q2 2018 to 7% in Q2 2019 mainly due to the result of higher amortization associated with the ramping up of its Global 7500 deliveries. Looking forward, we think Bombardier may struggle to find much growth in the long term. According to a report on the business aviation market outlook in the next five years, net unit deliveries are expected to stay relatively flat (about 670~700 deliveries per year). As can be seen from the chart below, growth will come from the pre-owned market (from 2,049 transactions in 2018 to 2,426 transactions in 2023). Therefore, we do not expect Bombardier to see much growth in the next few years.

Business Aviation Market Forecast 2019-2023 (Source: Jetcraft.com)

A leveraged balance sheet

Bombardier has a leveraged balance sheet. The company’s adjusted debt is about C$10.3 billion at the end of Q2 2019. Its adjusted debt to adapted EBITDA ratio of 7.4x is poor. Similarly, its interest coverage ratio of 1.4x (adapted EBIT to adjusted interest ratio) also is in the borderline. These two metrics are far from the objectives of having an interest ratio greater than 5.0x and leverage ratio lower than 2.5x. Fortunately, the company has no significant debts maturing before 2021. Nevertheless, Bombardier’s poor balance sheet means that the company cannot afford to make too much mistakes in the future. We think the risk is very high for investors especially because the company has a negative stockholders’ equity of C$5.56 billion.

Source: Q2 2019 Financial Report

Valuation Analysis

Bombardier currently trades at an EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.81x. This is significantly below its peers who trade in the range of 7x ~ 10x. We think its lower valuation is warranted given its poor growth outlook and deteriorating balance sheet.

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risks

An economic downturn or uncertainty can quickly reduce the demand for many of Bombardier’s businesses. For example, its business aircraft unit has much shorter order-to-delivery cycle than commercial jets. Therefore, a global economic recession may quickly result in lower bookings.

Cost overruns

As we have seen from Bombardier’s transportation segment, it's possible that the company may face cost overruns in order to deliver the products to its customers on schedule.

Significant increase in interest expense

Bombardier has a poor balance sheet. A credit rating downgrade can result in higher interest costs at the time of refinancing.

Investor Takeaway

Bombardier appears to be undervalued. If management can execute its strategy to turn around its business, we think its shares will move much higher from the current price. However, based on our analysis, we see little catalysts to drive Bombardier’s shares much higher in the near term. There's still substantial risk involved in this stock. Hence, we think conservative investors may wish to wait on the sideline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.