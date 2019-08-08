Massif Capital - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

We evaluated Cobalt 27 over a year ago and passed on it as an investment as the firm was no more than a proxy to the price of cobalt.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter published by Massif Capital.

New Position: Long Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (OTCQX:CBLLF).

Cobalt 27 is a nickel and cobalt royalty and streaming (R&S) company. When a mine is in pre-production, traditional avenues of capital can be quite expensive. R&S companies will provide capital to mines in return for either a royalty or streaming interest in the future production of the mine. A royalty agreement stipulates that the mine agrees to pay a portion of their revenue to the royalty owner. The owner of the royalty never actually receives a physical product. Under a streaming agreement, the company acquires the right to future deliveries of the actual metal production. For investors that do not feel comfortable underwriting the operational risk of a single asset mining firm, or do not have the expertise to value pre-production mines, R&S companies can offer a unique investment opportunity at the right price.

We evaluated Cobalt 27 over a year ago and passed on it as an investment as the firm was no more than a proxy to the price of cobalt. One year later and after a string of compelling acquisitions, the underlying value of the firm has changed dramatically while the published financials and the equity value still suggest little more than a shell company. At the time of our investment, the firm held a physical supply of cobalt worth roughly $100M USD, streaming and equity interest's worth $441M USD and 12 royalty contracts that held a carrying value of $23M USD. The firm had no debt, cash of $50M, and traded at a market capitalization of $250M USD. Both nickel and cobalt are trading at, or near, ten-year lows and both markets have a high probability of experience significant supply side growing pains over the next ten years should any fraction of the electric vehicle industry materialize.

The firm owns interests in one of the few nickel sulfite mines capable of producing Class 1 nickel (the type need for batteries) and is one of the largest holders of cobalt outside of the Democratic Republic of Congo. We believe the company represented an excellent opportunity to buy fractions of several world-class mines at compelling prices with strong capital cycle tailwinds.

Not two months into our investment, Pala Investments, a private equity firm in Switzerland, announced their interest to acquire 100% of Cobalt 27 for C$501M. At C$5.75 per common share, this represented a 43% premium to our average purchase price. The offer, however, comprised of C$3.57 of cash and shares in a newly listed company, Nickel 28, with an implied value of C$2.18 per share. For the C$3.57 of cash, Pala wanted the physical supply of cobalt, and the streaming interest in Voisey Bay (a nickel/cobalt mine in Canada run by Vale, set to begin cobalt production in early 2021). Nickel 28 would hold the remainder of the portfolio, principally the 8.6% interest in a producing nickel/cobalt mine in Papua New Guinea and 12 royalty interests. The market reacted to the news with mixed enthusiasm. The stock appreciated, but only to $C4.12 per share, implying a market valuation of the new entity, Nickel 28, of roughly $C0.55.

We are not thrilled with the announcement as we were looking forward to holding the entire portfolio of assets for many years before exiting at a much higher valuation. Furthermore, although both nickel and cobalt are essential resources for the expansion of battery supply chains and have strong tailwinds, monetization of Cobalt 27's nickel assets, which would comprise much of the asset base of Nickle 28 are much longer-term stories, whereas the physical cobalt and Voisey bay stream would create near term cash flow. Our preference is thus for the deal to not go through and given the market reaction; we think there is a reasonable probability that it does not. In this scenario, we are likely to able to add to the position below our average entry price.

If the deal goes through, and Nickel 28 stabilizes at the implied valuation of C$2.18 per share, we will have made a quick return, some of which is cash for redeployment, and will still hold shares of assets we intend we like. If Nickel 28 craters to its current implied price of C$0.55 per share, we'll have a compelling buying opportunity of assets we value at $C3.13. At a C$0.55 per share, the market believes Nickel 28 is worth only $33M USD right now. At today's commodity prices, just one of Nickel 28's assets (the Ramu mine in Papa New Guinea) likely generates $10M USD in EBITDA annually. As such, for the Ramu asset to be worth the implied valuation of the entire company, a 35% discount rate would need to be attached to a fully operating mine that has a 30-year life and very little political and governance risk. This seems highly unlikely, and we would be happy to add generously to this position should we have an opportunity.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.