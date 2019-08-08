Platinum Weekly: Upward Pressure Likely To Resume Sooner Rather Than Later

PPLT: We expect buying pressure to resume sooner rather than later, leading us to retain our August target $90.50 per share, marking a 12% increase from its current level.

Refined platinum production could be weaker than envisaged in H2, due to the uncertain outlook for South African production.

ETF investors took marginal profit in the week to August 5 but remain strong buyers on a monthly basis.

Speculators lifted their net long position in Nymex platinum in the week to July 30, for a 5th week in the past 6.

PPLT has come under moderate downward pressure since the start of August.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT).

PPLT has come under moderate downward pressure since the start of August (-1%) after hitting our target of $83 per share last month.

We believe that the recent selling pressure in PPLT will prove short-lived and that PPLT will come under renewed upward pressure as the market remains in a "buy on the dips" mode, due to a positive swing in sentiment caused by three main factors:

1. A very cheap platinum price compared to palladium, gold, making platinum an interesting value proposition

2. A possible boost in platinum use in diesel catalyst reflecting a substitution of palladium for platinum (due to too high palladium prices).

3. Risks of supply mine disruptions in South Africa during the upcoming wage negotiations.

In this context, we retain our August target of $90.50/share, implying now an appreciation of 12% from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PPLT

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of platinum prices, PPLT is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot platinum prices by physically holding platinum bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly. The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

The Fund summary is as follows:

The price of PPLT is based on the spot price of platinum less the Trust's expenses. All platinum is priced off the LPPM's specifications for Good Delivery**, which is an internationally recognized and transparent benchmark for pricing physical platinum.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PPLT of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are healthy because its average daily volume is around $5 million and the average spread over the past 60 days is at 0.09%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted their net long exposure to Nymex platinum in the week to July 30, for a 5th week in the past six.

Speculative net buying amounted to 243,900 oz over July 23-30, representing 6% of open interest and 3% of annual physical consumption.

Over the past month, speculators have lifted their net long exposure to Nymex platinum by a substantial 823,550 oz, equivalent to 22% of OI.

However, the net spec length in Nymex platinum represents just 34% of OI, below its historical high of 74% of OI (established on August 9, 2016, when the platinum spot price was at $1,115 per oz).

This means that platinum's spec positioning remains light, suggesting plenty of room for additional speculative buying in the near term until positioning becomes overextended.

Implications for PPLT: Speculative buying in favor of Nymex platinum should push platinum spot prices higher, which in turn will lift the value of PPLT.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

Platinum ETF holdings dropped on the margin in the week to August 2, although they are up nearly 15,000 oz on a monthly basis.

In the year to date, ETF investors have bought a significant 707,130 oz, corresponding to a marked increase of 32%. This represents about 9% of gross platinum demand. This has clearly tightened the supply/demand balance.

Without such a surge in ETF buying interest, the platinum market would be in a much larger surplus.

According to our estimates, if ETF inflows into platinum continue at this pace, the platinum market could flip into a deficit, which in turn would support the appreciation in platinum prices in the course of H2.

Implications for PPLT: The platinum market should increasingly tighten in case of a sustained pace of ETF buying for platinum. This should exert upward pressure on platinum spot prices, which in turn will underpin the upward trajectory in PPLT.

Supply trends

Although risks to South African platinum production (expected to increase by 5% in 2019) are skewed to the downside due to the current round of tough wage talks between mines and workers (see more details in our previous weekly publication), the latest company reports point to stronger platinum production in H1.

Most notably, Nornickel - the fourth-largest producer of platinum in the world - reported a production of 388,000 oz in H1, despite a QoQ fall of 9% in Q2.

The company retained its guidance of 646,000-670,000 of platinum production in the whole of 2019, suggesting a decline of 100,000 in H2 vs H1. However, this is unlikely to be the case, according to SFA analysts. To wit:

Nornickel has a history of producing more than half its full-year guidance in H1 and then exceeding guidance as H2 production is only slightly lower than that in H1.

Anglo American Platinum reported platinum production of 1.1005 million ounces in H1 2019, up 2% YoY. As the company processes work-in progress stocks held up in 2018, refined production is expected to grow in 2019.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum reported an increase of 21.3% YoY in platinum production in H1 2019, as the Styldrift mine continued to ramp up its operations.

The WPIC forecasts an increase of 5% in global refined platinum production this year, including an increase of 5% in South Africa, 1% in Zimbabwe, 13% in North America, and 1% in Russia.

Source: WPIC (w/ our edits)

Impact for PPLT: We believe that the risks of WPIC's forecasts for platinum production are skewed to the downside due to the uncertain outlook for South African platinum production this year. Weaker refined production than expected would tighten the market, which in turn would lift platinum spot prices higher, which in turn will boost PPLT's performance.

Closing thoughts

We expect PPLT to come under renewed upward pressure sooner rather than later, reflecting a "buy on the dips" mentality among market participants on the back of a positive investor sentiment.

The current speculative positioning in Nymex is far from being overextended on the long side, providing plenty of dry powder to deploy, while ETF investors are bullish on platinum and take advantage of its relatively cheap price.

In this context, we retain our target of $90.50 per share for PPLT in August, implying a 12% appreciation from its current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.