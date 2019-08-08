As with all stock investments, holding a long position in Fortinet comes with risks.

The stock price is sitting just above a support level. I suggest entering long while using a stop-loss for protection in case of further market volatility.

Fortinet has YoY revenue growth of 20% and this should continue based on product offerings and large TAM.

The company is a leader in two Gartner Magic Quadrant categories and challenger in two other categories.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) provides a broad set of infrastructure and cloud security offerings. Not only that, the company is positioned for success in the exploding IoT and OT markets, and the convergence of security and networking. Fortinet has introduced the first security-based SD-WAN ASIC for WAN Edge Networking and have secure wireless modules that include Wi-Fi, SD-WAN, and 5G products. Revenue is growing at a 20% pace; free cash flow is coming out of their ears, and although the stock is slightly overvalued, it is not pricey enough to overlook this investment opportunity. For these reasons, I give Fortinet a strong buy rating. Given the recent market volatility, I suggest using a stop-loss.

Recognition and Competition

Cybersecurity is an extremely competitive industry but Fortinet shows up in several Gartner Magic Quadrants. Fortinet is recognized by Gartner as an industry leader in two categories: Enterprise Network Firewalls and Unified Threat Management.

Fortinet is also recognized as a challenger in two categories: WAN Edge Infrastructure and Web Application Firewalls.

Fortinet's FortiGate SD-WAN has been recognized by NSS Labs:

…the only Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) security vendor to receive a "Recommended" rating in NSS Labs' first-ever software-defined wide area networking report. Voice and video, two of the most difficult business-critical functions to prevent degradation, experienced virtually no loss of quality with FortiGate SD-WAN, even during brownout conditions. The test results also showed FortiGate SD-WAN to deliver excellent VPN performance and exceptional total cost of ownership. FortiGate SD-WAN is integrated into Fortinet's award-winning next-generation firewall, which recently received a fifth consecutive "Recommended" rating from NSS Labs, blocking 100 percent of evasions and delivering high SSL performance...

Total Addressable Market

According to Fortinet, the total addressable market (TAM) is $105 billion, a huge market with a lot of opportunities, particularly in the $50 billion infrastructure security market.

Despite the strong competition, I see no reason why Fortinet shouldn't grow by 20% annually for several years to come based on industry leadership and product offerings.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to SaaS peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be valued more than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of forward gross profit/enterprise value versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV, "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database and the most recent gross margin TTM. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Fortinet is sitting ever so slightly above the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is modestly higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Fortinet is slightly overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin and cash burn.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric for software companies that help them balance growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available; (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition; and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

Revenue Growth

Fortinet's revenue saw growth of 19.9% for the most recent twelve months. Revenue growth appears to be cyclical with the last peak of 32% in mid-2016.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Fortinet has a free cash flow margin TTM of 35.6%, climbing from less than 21% in 2017.

Rule Of 40 Applied To Fortinet

Fortinet's YoY revenue growth was 19.9%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was 36.6%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 19.9% + 36.6% = 56.5%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out substantially higher than 40%, I conclude that the company is healthy with balanced growth and profits.

SG&A Expense

Normally, when a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don't analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. In the case of Fortinet, the SG&A expense is 61.4% of the total revenues. SG&A has been declining since January 2017.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

SG&A expenses of 61.4% are quite reasonable for a SaaS company. In order to demonstrate just how reasonable, I create a scatter plot of forward operating income/EV versus forward sales growth for all stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The forward operating income for this purpose is before depreciation and amortization and is calculated as follows:

Forward Operating Income = Forward Sales - Cost of Goods Sold TTM - SG&A Expense TTM

The forward versions of Cost of Goods Sold and SG&A expense are assumed to be the same as the trailing twelve months.

From the above plot, you can see what the effect of the SG&A expense has on forward operating income for Fortinet. It is positive and slightly above its peers, meaning that future operating income is modestly better than its peers.

Technicals

Based on fundamentals and valuation, Fortinet is a buy. The stock chart shows that the share price has recently tested the support level at ~$80 several times, but the support level has held.

There are two additional levels of support at approximately $75 and $70. Either of the three support levels could be used to set a stop loss depending on how far you are willing to let losses run.

Investment Risks

There are many SaaS stocks that have extremely lofty valuations. Some consider SaaS stocks to be in bubble territory and it is possible that we could experience a dot-com-like crash in the future. While I believe that Fortinet stock is fairly-to-slightly overvalued, it is relative valuation based on its SaaS peers. If there is a market crash, I expect that Fortinet will crash along with the market.

High-growth SaaS stocks are also very sensitive to any market volatility, even if not related to the company's area of business. Growth tends to magnify volatility.

Summary

Fortinet is a high-growth infrastructure and cloud security company with a broad set of offerings. The company is an industry leader in Enterprise Network Firewalls and Unified Threat Management, a challenger in WAN Edge Infrastructure and Web Application Firewalls and has been recognized by NSS Labs for its SD-WAN products. The TAM is a huge $105 billion, although there is significant competition.

The stock price is ever-so-slightly overvalued, but fundamentals are excellent with free cash flow and fulfilling the Rule of 40. The stock price is sitting just above a support level and I suggest entering long. A stop-loss should be placed below one of three support levels: $70, $75, or $80 based on your investment style or comfort level. I rate Fortinet as a strong buy.

