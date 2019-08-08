Inside The Low Volatility Small Cap Trade

This article looks at a leading low volatility small cap ETF to see how it correlates to the French dataset.

That observation is gleaned from a tremendous long-run dataset from Kenneth French. Unfortunately, there is not a readily available market vehicle that replicates this part of the market.

I get it. There is a lot going on in global capital markets, and some readers would prefer that I discuss current market and geopolitical gyrations than unpack five decades of stock returns. I am going to try and do both in the near-term, but please indulge me as I deliver some promised work on low volatility small caps.

In my recent piece entitled, "My Favorite Market Dataset", I demonstrated that low volatility small caps have been the "sweet spot" for market returns in a dataset produced by Dartmouth professor Kenneth French that has data back to the early 1960s. While the annualized returns from this dataset (pictured below) illustrate the success of the trade in low volatility small caps, this dataset is not readily replicable through an available market vehicle.

The exchange-traded fund that I have used to try and capture the structural alpha available in this part of the market is the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV). That particular market vehicle has only been outstanding since February 2013; the underlying index - the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index has data dating back to March 1995. Since the exchange-traded fund has successfully tracked this index since inception (less its average expense ratio), I feel comfortable using the underlying index data to examine correlation with the longer dataset.

Below I have calculated the correlation coefficient between the longer monthly data series and the available history for the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index.

The closet calculated correlation coefficient (say that three times fast) is with the Small, Lowest Volatility cohort, which generated a 15.3% annualized return over the past five-plus decades in the French dataset. The Small and Medium cohorts tended to correlate better with the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index than the Smallest cohort.

This makes sense. The average market capitalization of the S&P Small Cap 600 Low Volatility Index is $1.8B, which places it between the Small and Medium cohorts.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) will not deliver you exposure to the Smallest cohort, but it will deliver exposure to the Small and Medium cohorts with the Low and Lowest Volatility. This part of the market has generated market-beating absolute and risk-adjusted returns historically. To finish this examination of Low Volatility Small Caps, look for an additional article that compares the recent six-year performance of this ETF versus the S&P 500, and then looks at how that six-year period has compared to rolling periods of similar tenors on an absolute and relative basis over time. Contemporary market valuation articles are also forthcoming.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.