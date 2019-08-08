Stock Yards Bancorp's Earnings To Benefit From Loan Growth

We expect the company to maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.26, taking full year DPS to $1.03 and dividend yield to 2.8%. This yield is less attractive than peers.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc (SYBT) is expected to see strong loan growth in the months ahead that will boost earnings for 2019. We expect SYBT’s net loans to continue on an upwards trend in the third quarter because of robust regional outlook (SYBT operates in the Louisville, Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets). In the 2Q2019 earnings release, the management mentioned that “we ended the second quarter with a very robust loan pipeline leading into the summer months, positioning the Company for continued heightened loan production.” Consequently we expect net loans to grow by further 3% in 3Q2019, taking the full year’s growth to 11.8% year-over-year.

The table below shows our projection for SYBT’s loan growth as well as key balance sheet items.

We expect loan growth’s positive impact on the bottom line to get countered to some extent by a decline in net interest margin (NYSE:NIM). We expect net interest margin to contract by around 1bps in 3Q2019 and 6bps in 4Q2019. Our assumption of NIM decline is based on our expectation of a further Fed Funds rate cut of 25bps in the remainder of 2019, taking the full year rate cut to 50bps. Our rate cut expectation is attributable to the recent escalation of the trade war as US Administration has announced a tariff on the remaining $300 billion of imports from China effective September 1, and China has retaliated by suspending imports of US agricultural products and letting the Yuan weaken.

The table below shows our yield, cost of funds and NIM estimates for SYBT.

Non-recurring Tax Benefit to Boost Earnings

For the second half of 2019 we expect SYBT’s effective tax rate to return to normal after the company booked non-recurring income tax benefit in the second quarter. Despite the normalization of provisions for taxation in the third and fourth quarters, overall tax will be lower in 2019 on a year-over-year basis due to the high benefit already reported. We expect effective tax rate to be 20% in both the third and fourth quarters, but the tax benefit booked in the second quarter will take the full year effective tax rate to 14.7%.

Expenses Likely to Normalize and Trend Downwards in 2H2019

SYBT booked one-time merger and acquisition charges of $1.3 million in the first half of the year. Going forward, we expect non-interest based expenses to trend downwards due to the non-recurrence of the acquisition charges. Another reason why we expect expenses to trend downwards is that SYBT intends to divest three acquired branch locations in 3Q2019, as noted in the 2Q2019 earnings release. The company also plans to add a new branch that will counter some of the cost savings from the three branch closures.

Earnings to Increase by 21% in 2019

We expect SYBT’s earnings to increase by 20.9% year-over-year in 2019 primarily on the back of loan growth. Booking of tax benefit in 2Q2019 will also help boost earnings. The table below shows our projections for SYBT’s profit and loss statement.

Dividends Likely to be Maintained

We expect SYBT to maintain its dividend at $0.26 in the third and fourth quarters, which will take the full year payout to $1.03. This is 7.3% higher than the payout for 2018. Our dividend forecast implies a 2.82% dividend yield based on the closing price of $36.57 for August 5, 2019. This dividend yield is lower than our expected yields for SYBT’s peer banks, as shown in the table below.

Valuation Analysis Shows Price Downside

SYBT’s average price to book ratio (P/B) was 1.98 during 2013 to 2018, as shown in the table below.

Taking the P/B multiple of 1.98, and multiplying it with our projected 2019 book-value per share (BVPS) of $17.8 gives us a target price of $35.3. This target price implies a downside of 3.4% from SYBT’s July 5, 2019 closing price of $36.57. The table below shows our valuation inputs (column in bold) as well as sensitivity of our target price to different levels of price to book multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

As per our estimates, SYBT has potential price downside of 3.4% and dividend yield of 2.8%. This gives us an expected total return of negative 0.6%; hence, we are adopting a neutral stance on the stock. We advise investors to purchase SYBT only if its price declines to 10% below our target price, i.e. if the price declines to $32.11.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.