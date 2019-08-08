Massif Capital - Deere & Co.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter published by Massif Capital.

New Position: Short Deere & Co (NYSE:DE)

Over the last three years, John Deere’s equity valuation has moved in the opposite direction of the health of the underlying market. The sell-side is extrapolating steady earnings growth, which is a mistake. The firm has benefited from equipment sales being fueled by cheap credit, above average crop prices (hitting historical highs in 2012) and increasing farmland values. Furthermore, we believe that their captive finance arm is now one of their largest end-market buyers for their own equipment. Signs of trouble began to emerge in 2013 with softening commodity prices, weakening the purchasing power of their core customers. From 2013 to 2016, the firm’s equity value stayed roughly constant, exchanging hands at $80 per share. The last two years, thanks to several acquisitions, the tail end of a $17B share buyback program and $500M in cost-cutting measures, the firm has doubled its market capitalization. We applaud their cost-cutting abilities but are concerned that growth supported only by acquisition and purchases on credit by balance sheet weak farmers is not sustainable.

Operationally, John Deere divides their business into equipment operations and their financial services division. Deere sells most of their products through independent dealers who subsequently take on a large portion of the inventory (and risk of falling second-hand values). Through their finance division, Deere helps dealer networks facilitate new tractor sales by offering loans and leases on equipment. Since 2004, Deere has grown its credit book by 300% while boosting operating profit by only 70%. The growth in the loan book suggests that more sales are being financed then are being paid in cash. There has also been substantial growth in operating leases. While the loan book and operating leases have ballooned, sales of farm equipment have dropped by 40% since 2013. Since 2016, cash flow from operations has fallen in half, and the firm has been free cash flow negative for the last two fiscal years. Meanwhile, the share price has appreciated over 90+%.

While farmer demand for new equipment has contracted, Deere’s financing arm has stepped in to pick up the slack in demand by taking leases on to their balance sheet. We trace the move into leases back to John Deere’s overproduction of equipment relative to retail sales. Although this lowers Deere’s unit cost it does boost inventory, and inventories are now as high as they have been at any point in this cycle or any other we studied. A positive balance sheet checkup for the US farmer seems necessary for this situation to change. We, unfortunately, think farmer balance sheets are heading in the opposite direction.

Debt levels for US farmers are at 30-year highs, and low commodity prices have significantly reduced net farm income. Recent weather events have exacerbated the issue with large swaths of the central U.S. experiencing “once in 100-year storms” that have wiped out the 2019 planting season. Cash receipts have fallen as a result which, historically, have been highly correlated to tractor sales. In real dollars, capital consumption has been falling since 2015. Tractor CAPEX shows a similar expenditure pattern with a sharp downward move in real dollars since 2015. Total farmer equity has started to fall continuously (the last four years) for the first time since 1988. Debt to asset ratios have been falling precipitously since the mid-80's as land value makes up a large portion (and an increasing portion) of a farmer's asset base. In more troubling news, there is multiyear evidence now (since 2013), that this trend is reversing. Combined with falling income levels, the overall balance sheet of the farmer looks to be facing some headwinds.

We established our position in March. The market received a taste of the forward-looking pessimism in the Q1 2019 earnings, with the share price falling from roughly $165 to $135 over a one-month period straddling their earnings. The stock has pulled back towards $165 over the last month on the coattails of an equity rally, but our conviction remains unchanged. We admire the John Deere brand, however, believe the stock price has marched too high, and the firm has too much-leveraged exposure to an increasingly unhealthy customer. The downside opportunity is fruitful, and we will be looking for this short to really take off once John Deere starts cutting production.

