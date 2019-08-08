Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive

The stock's yield could be attractive, but the valuation is rich, without any real catalysts.

Recent escalation regarding the trade war, along with President Trump's tweets had global stocks tumbling over the past few days. China devalued its currency, which raised further concerns regarding global trade. In an environment with such uncertainty around trade, investors might be looking for safe havens to park their money, while they are waiting for the storm to pass.

Safety and stability are also significant to investors who are looking to build and grow their dividend income, as well as retirees who rely on stocks as a source of their monthly or quarterly payments.

Today I want to take a look at one of those stocks that investors can rely on in times of uncertainty. Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is a sleep-well-at-night dividend aristocrat with 45 years of consecutive dividend increases. An excellent choice for those who are looking for a low volatility stock, with a safe, fully-covered dividend that will keep growing for years to come. But what about the price?

The point of this article is to:

Briefly present the company's operations and activities.

Discuss the business, dividend, and its valuation.

Conclude on why Consolidated Edition may be an expensive stock to buy right now.

The business

Con Edison's principal business segments are Consolidated Edison Company of New York, a regulated electric, gas, and steam utility; Orange & Rockland Utilities (O&R), a regulated electric and gas utility; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Through its company, Con. Ed. provides electric services to approximately 3.3 million customers, and gas service to about 1.1 million customers in New York City and Westchester County. A smaller percentage of the total operations is made of Con Edison's Clean Energy Businesses, which develops, owns, and operates renewable and energy infrastructure assets. The image below depicts the company's structure in terms of last year's earnings, more clearly.

Source: Investor Presentation

With such a high percentage of earnings coming from the company's electricity segment and its operations predominantly in a single state (New York), some investors could be worried. I was surprised to find that the electricity prices in New York were higher ten years ago. This handy table shows the price/Kh in New York statewide for industrial use, which has seen a steady decline over the past decade. Source: NY State

From the same source, the price/Kh for residential use, shown in the table below, has also been flat.

This can be verified in the underlying revenue of ConEd. Revenue has seen a consistent decline over the past decade.

The future

The transition to renewables is being pursued by lots of companies in the utility sector. It's true that while it is still not very efficient and cost-friendly, sustainable energy is, without a doubt, the future. I find it odd that even though ConEd's revenue has really been stagnating, management doesn't really put any effort to transition to renewables. Their 2019-2021 capital investment plan appoints $10.9 billion to be spent in its classic regulated utility segment, while their Clean Energy Segment has only been assigned $1 billion. Don't get me wrong. Management has tremendous experience in running a classic, old-fashioned if you like, utility company. It is a profitable, predictable, and reliable source of cash-flow that should be "exploited" for as long as possible (I am, however, pro-renewables). However, I would like to see a more encouraging investment, along with faith from management, in green energy.

Profitability

As I have mentioned, the company's electric segment is quite profitable, and management keeps investing in it. Earnings per share have been steadily growing over the past decade.

Source: Macrotrends

Even if electricity prices remain stable or see a slight decline, growing the EPS should not be hard. Just by adding customers over the decade by population growth alone, as well as demand for more electricity, the company will see slow but steady earnings growth (assuming inflation-adjusted costs).

The dividend

ConEd's dividend aristocrat status is an achievement to be hugely proud of. Seeking Alpha readers have a special love when it comes to dividend aristocrats, and there is a good reason for it. Everyone likes a relatively low volatility stock, in which they can rely on to receive their quarterly dividends in the bank, knowing that the company will increase its payment next year, no matter the market conditions.

Sources: Macrotrends

In my opinion dividend aristocrat stocks, although they can often outperform the market, are sometimes a bit overrated. Sure, the stability and reliability they offer are very significant; however, sometimes investors pay too much for it. ConEd's dividend is a safe haven, but its growth is slow. The stock currently pays $2.96/share, yielding ~3.44%. However, for an investor, to have doubled their income today, he/she would need to have waited 32 years. It was in 1987 when the company would pay $1.48/share. The dividend increases are slightly higher than inflation.

I am trying to remind investors that, while these stocks are an incredible source of income for somebody's retirement, with lower risk comes a lesser reward. Therefore your total-return may suffer in the long-term, as many of these companies are too conservative to keep and fulfill their "aristocrat" status.

In any case, the dividend is well-covered, and the stock currently has a 69.5% payout ratio. The conservative dividend increases, along with the predictability of the business model and a highly experienced management, should make for a safe and reliable dividend-income stream.

Valuation

Volatility in the market has caused a vast in-flow of funds into safer sectors like utilities and real estate. Consolidated Edison, definitely is one of those, having its share price increase by more than 10% over the past year, substantially outperforming the S&P.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

However, there is a valuation issue here. The disproportionate increase in share price relative to the stagnated earnings per share has caused the stock to trade at, in my opinion, a rich PE of ~21. Source: Macrotrends

The stock is in an all-time-high rich valuation which, in my opinion, is not justified. Paying that much for a company with stagnating, if not declining, revenues with little motive/effort to pursue new businesses regarding the renewables sector (which could be its future growth source) is not worth it.

Stability and reliability are of high significance. Sleeping-well-at-night is priceless, but then again, everything does have a price, and I believe investors should not pay such a rich valuation for what they get in return.

Conclusion

My words may not have complimented the stock. I appreciate and admire management teams that execute and provide investors with long-term wealth creation. I believe that ConEd's management has achieved fantastic results in such a conservative and slow-moving sector. The stock offers an attractive dividend yield that many investors and retirees can appreciate for its stability and reliability, and there is nothing wrong with that. I would not, however, recommend the stock at its current valuation. It is, in my opinion, expensive, against the potential future returns. Its dividend history and overall track record cannot justify such high multiples. There are better options, yielding higher dividends, at lower valuations out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.