Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity

The stock is down significantly, which is likely to be as a result of profit taking.

Back in May, I made the argument that Mastercard (MA) was a stock that was set for continued growth going forward. I had been covering the stock for quite a while, with several readers starting to ask why I'm not long the stock myself.

Having initiated a position in June, the stock has continued to climb upward before seeing a significant tumble toward the end of July:

Source: investing.com

When Mastercard reported Q2 earnings at the end of last month, growth in revenue and EPS continued to be in the double digits:

Source: Mastercard Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Moreover, gross dollar volume continued to show growth both in the U.S. and abroad:

Source: Mastercard Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

With that being said, we can see that operating expenses also rose by double digits:

Source: Mastercard Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

From this standpoint, we can see that the company has continued to show significant growth, and in particular I had previously cited growth in digital payments, online shopping as well as entry in emerging markets such as India would pave the way for further upside.

Taking into account the price drop, does this now mark a good opportunity for investors to get in at a discounted price? Given the growth we have been seeing, it's quite plausible that the drop in price is as a result of profit taking, with investors possibly becoming skeptical as to whether such growth can continue. However, let’s take a look at the company’s P/E and EV to EBITDA ratios to get a better overview of this company’s valuation trends.

We can see that the company’s P/E ratio is significantly below levels seen in 2018 even though EPS has continued to rise:

Source: ycharts.com

On the other hand, we can see that EV/EBITDA also is at a three-year high, which indicates that the stock may be expensive when taking pure earnings (before interest and taxes) into account.

Source: ycharts.com

With that being said, EV/EBITDA has been on a continuous upward trend for the past 10 years. Mastercard is an example of an expensive stock that has always seen growth - investors are willing to pay a premium price for what they perceive as a premium company.

Source: ycharts.com

The main risk to the stock at this point in time appears to be macroeconomic. With risk factors such as Brexit and the US-China trade war leading to a downturn in the S&P 500, there's the risk that a slowdown in consumer spending could therefore impact gross dollar volume and hence earnings, at least in the short term. However, my overall view is that if there's downside for the stock, then it will be significantly lower given the drop we have seen at the beginning of this month, which is likely to be attributed to profit-taking.

Overall, the fundamentals of this company remain strong and I anticipate further growth over the long term. While we may see a certain degree of downside (depending on whether the market downturn becomes particularly severe), I remain confident in Mastercard’s long-term prospects. I'm long and staying long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.