Energy Transfer: Q2 Earnings Takeaways

The balance sheet continues to improve and there was buyback discussion on the conference call. The potential for that is closer than it ever has been.

Energy Transfer (ET) is a perennial favorite among smaller investors and, for once, I think those investors just might have latched on to a company that will generate alpha. While I highlighted the major overhangs that have kept (and continue to keep) large institutional buyers away from the company back in January, relative underperformance versus large cap peers (Kinder Morgan (KMI), Enterprise Product Partners (EPD)) since then has shifted me firmly into the bull camp.

Q2 2019 just might have set the stage for a bottom. The bump in EBITDA guidance shows that the company is avoiding many of the other pitfalls impacting other midstream firms: lower natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) pricing and shrinking volumes in some basins. While there were pockets of impact from both issues, weakness was overshadowed by strong volume gains throughout the system. In particular, the NGL and Refined Products segment continues to surprise. Overall across the space, earnings guidance has been more likely to be cut than raised this quarter so this relative strength is great to see. Higher earnings, alongside the cut in the capital expenditure budget, show balance sheet progress. Energy Transfer remains a buy but I think the true material upside will come in 2020 - so long as the management team can assuage market fears.

Q2 Earnings Takeaways For Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer reported $2,820mm in EBITDA, beating Wall Street estimates incrementally. Distributable cash flow (DCF) was not as much of a beat because of below the line costs (interest expense, maintenance).

I’ve bumped my own personal EBITDA estimates to $10,900mm (from $10,875mm) for 2019 and $11,000mm (from $10,920mm)). Both are now ahead of current expectations. Distribution coverage now expected to be north of 2.0x for the full year.

Of particular note, Mariner East 2 appears to be performing extremely well after being placed into service late last year. Earnings upside on this asset is much of the delta between my original estimates and actual six-month results.

The company will look to repeat as more NGL and refined product assets are put into service (various fractionation, Lone Star Express expansion, J.C. Nolan Diesel Pipeline). Capital expenditure budget to $4,700mm shaves a lot of expense this year ($5,000mm prior). This is a blend of lower-than-expected spending as well as some deferral of capital costs into 2020.

Energy Transfer has been a relatively average pick this year, underperforming the large cap peer group and really only staying even with benchmarks (e.g., Alerian MLP (AMLP)) due to the blow-out in certain select names like Antero Midstream (AM). Driving results, a number of projects coming online in recent months: Mariner East 2, Frac VI at the Mont Belvieu facility, Bayou Bridge. Many similar projects remain in the backlog, including the 50/50 partnership (pending final investment decision) to develop the Lake Charles LNG Export Terminal jointly with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). Despite the project slate, the capital expenditure budget was cut down to $4,700mm at the midpoint versus $5,000mm prior. That’s a healthy positive: lower spend means more retained cash flow to address the capital structure. While some of this is just deferral of costs out into 2020, there were some savings alluded to (e.g., Frac VI coming in under budget). For a company that has become notorious for project delays and cost overruns, these are all great things to see.

The company has had a couple of quarters of consecutive earnings beats although I view Q2 as the most impressive in recent memory. From the call, perhaps the most disappointing (but not surprising) aspect was the lack of willingness to get into anything resembling 2020 guidance. Kelcy Warren has always tended to give forward projections during the Q3 call so investors will have to wait.

This is important. I think the primary hurdle that exists for the market is jiving a $4,700mm capital spend budget alongside limited expected growth. There is a veritable laundry list of assets under development that will contribute to 2020 earnings: Permian Express 4, the Red Bluff Express Pipeline expansion, Mariner East 2X, and others. We are talking billions of dollars in growth projects coming online and assuming normal build multiples (6x-8x EBITDA) there should be sizeable accretion. However, slipping basin differentials and weak commodity pricing (which harm percent of proceeds contracts) both remain a concern. Wall Street continues to project 0% EBITDA growth in 2020. Zero. This is the largest headwind that exists and the sooner management can dispel that through giving even tepid growth expectations the sooner the unit price can head higher. Likewise, we received no guidance on 2020 capital spend, with management just alluding to the long-term target of $3,000mm to $4,000mm in spend. This does not line up with where analysts see capital trends given the slate of projects and their estimates of costs. Consensus is that there is a continuation of 2019 spend into 2020 and 2021. Like it or not, the analyst community drives the markets. Until everyone is on the same page material upside is not going to be realized.

On the capital allocation side, investors finally saw some sign of the potential for buybacks on the table. The company did recently see its ratings outlook improved by Moody’s, an important sign for a company siting on the edge of investment grade. Energy Transfer cannot risk a downgrade and any buybacks have always been off the table so long as that risk is present. Leverage has come down to the mid 4s based on 2020 guidance and I think we need to see that metric creep closer to the low 4.0x range before buybacks truly can become a capital allocation strategy. Obviously buying back units at these levels is immensely accretive on a cash basis given both distribution and DCF yields, creating a powerful opportunity versus debt retirement.

As far as the potential Rover Pipeline sale, some natural dodges on questions there as well. As far as I’m concerned, even recovering costs would be a positive – whatever those might be as the cost overruns on the asset have never been publicly disclosed. Getting rid of the asset would remove a high-profile link to the troubled Appalachia exploration and production (E&P) companies, a boon to sentiment. While I think the $2,500mm speculative price tag put out in the market is likely out of line, even a capital infusion of a little less than $2,000mm would be well received and help ease concerns over the balance sheet and future capital funding needs.

Takeaways

Overall, this was a great quarter. It’s great to see raised guidance, higher retained cash flows, and the company transitioning to where it can potentially address the weak price via buybacks soon. However, I think the market will wait with bated breath to see what happens with formal 2020 guidance on both capital spend and EBITDA before bidding this name higher. Even then, there is a chance the market will receive that guidance skeptically – I know Kelcy Warren has been working hard to informally address 2020 concerns. However, I see no clearer catalyst into the 2021 calendar year and it unfortunately remains another quarter away. In the meantime, investors will get paid to wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.