Roku A Sell On Valuation

One of the street's biggest winners on Thursday and in recent years has been streaming company Roku (ROKU). The company had another impressive quarterly report this week, sending shares to all-time highs. While I have been one of the name's biggest supporters over time and started recommending the stock in the low $20s, I do think it's time to step back a bit as the valuation has gotten ahead of itself.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

After the close on Wednesday, Roku again smashed analyst estimates for the second quarter, and the company basically always beats if you ignore the one-time EPS miss fueled by the IPO a few years ago. Revenue growth soared more than 59% over the prior year period, although the operating loss jumped a bit as Roku beefed up its operating expenses. Platform revenues were up 86% over the year-ago period, helping to fuel top line growth, although the gross margins of that segment dipped 430 basis points.

One thing that worries me is that we are starting to see some meaningful declines in some key growth metrics. Part of this is due to massive growth seen in recent years and the law of large numbers, but it's still worth discussing. As seen in the chart below, quarterly sequential active account growth was less than 5% for the first time in this five-year period. The year-over-year growth rate for account growth has dipped from 45.7% a year ago to 38.6% in the latest reported quarter. Average revenue per user growth was less than 27% over the prior-year period, compared to 48% in Q2 2018.

(Source: Roku quarterly reports, seen here)

One thing that could definitely hurt Roku in the short term is the ongoing US / China trade war. Tariffs placed on consumer goods could either raise the price of the company's devices, or force the company to take a margin hit to keep prices the same. While the company raised its revenue forecast for the year this week, the new forecast doesn't include the impact of tariffs, of which the next round could start in just about three weeks.

I brought up the slowing growth in the account base because Roku is likely to face stiffer competition moving forward than it has in the past. The chart below shows how the company currently leads the pack in terms of streaming devices, but are firms like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) going to stand idly by? Remember, it was just in the final week of Q2 that Amazon launched new smart televisions, and with Apple launching new streaming services this fall, I expect Apple to make a larger move in terms of devices in the coming years. Microsoft and Sony (NYSE:SNE) also will continue to launch new gaming systems that compete as well. (Source: Roku Q2 2019 investor letter, seen here)

This all gets me back to the main point of my article, and that's the valuation of Roku. The stock jumped to $83 a share after the Q1 results, and it jumped nearly another 20% between that report and Wednesday's close. Now add another 22% on Thursday, and you have a stock that's currently at $123, a substantial rise from when I first recommended to buy. I'm surprised that we're seeing such a dramatic move after the Q2 report given the rally we already saw going into this report.

When I first examined valuation for the name, I imagined a situation where the company was worth 5%-10% of Netflix (NFLX), which had a market cap of $85 billion at that time. We're well beyond that point now, with Roku approaching a $14 billion market cap now. Even accounting for more growth ahead, Roku goes for nearly 10 times next year's expected revenues, compared to less than six times for Netflix. Remember, Roku at this point is not yet sustainably profitable, while Netflix is growing its bottom line quite significantly, and Netflix's cash burn situation is expected to improve. Don't forget that next year's Olympics and presidential cycle will likely hurt total streaming hours a bit, something I've discussed regarding Netflix too.

In the end, it's hard for me to recommend buying Roku after the stock has nearly doubled since the Q1 report. While the company announced another quarterly beat, subscriber growth percentages are starting to slow, and there's a good amount of competition in the space. The name has a history of major pullbacks, and President Trump's next round of tariffs could be the impetus for another decline. While I still think the company has a bright future ahead of it, I think the valuation has run a bit too far, too fast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.