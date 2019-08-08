Visa Is No Mastercard, But That's OK

The company has lagged Mastercard in a number of key areas including ROIC, positioning in high growth geographic segments, and leadership in real-time payments, not to mention investment return.

I've been invested in Visa (V) for the last 7 years, almost the same time as my investment with Mastercard (MA). When I initially made my investment in Visa, I looked at it as an almost identical exposure to digital payments in the same way as Mastercard, in the sense that it takes no credit exposure, has a broad global acceptance, and was a toll road in the structural shift from physical payments to digital payments.

Over the duration of my holding of both of these high-quality businesses, it's become apparent to me that there are some important differences which make Mastercard the superior holding in my view. However, it is not necessary for Visa to be Mastercard for investors to achieve satisfactory returns.

Returns on Invested Capital

I view a return on invested capital as the ultimate driver of investment returns. The ability to invest incremental capital over a long period of time, at high rates of returns creates strong increases in profit for shareholders and ultimately, drives shareholder returns. There's really no contest here on a long-term view between Mastercard and Visa. Mastercard has significantly higher rates of return on invested capital, almost double Visa, in fact, at an average rate of 40% versus 20% for Visa.

Source: Morningstar.com (Mastercard ROIC)

Source: Morningstar.com (Visa ROIC)

Correspondingly, Mastercard has been a better investment than Visa over my holding period in both names. A $10,000 investment in Visa on 1 January 2013 would be worth $52k today or a 28% annualized return. A similar investment in Mastercard at the same time would be worth $61k today or 32% annualized.

On the surface, Mastercard management appears to be more prudent stewards of capital, placing better bets in high growth areas and reaping the benefits of this.

Global exposure to faster growing markets

Visa has made the decision to focus much of its efforts on building share in the US and prior to its acquisition of Visa Europe, was skewed very heavily toward the US with 55% of its payment volume being US centric in 2015. Post the acquisition of Visa Europe, Visa has a 55% weighting to international volume and a 45% weighting toward US volume. Both the US and Europe represent mature markets where credit penetration is relatively high versus cash. Nonetheless, growth is still meaningful in each of these markets as digital commerce continues to build scale. The faster growing geographic segments of Asia Pacific represent only 20% of Visa's transaction mix.

Mastercard had made a very strategic decision very early on to make investments globally for better long-term growth. This makes sense for several reasons, most notably that the steady growth in disposable income and GDP per capita in emerging economies will result in an increase in consumption and purchase volume, much of it likely to be put on cards.

Further, as these economies ride the wave of increasing internet penetration, that will lead to a secular trend away from physical commerce to digital commerce, or away from cash based purchases to card based settlement.

This is reflected in Mastercard's payments volume which is skewed 35% to the US and 65% international and has been this way for the better part of a decade. Approximately 30% of Mastercard's business is aligned with the faster-growing markets of Asia Pacific. As Europe and the US enter a slowing period of economic growth, Mastercard likely has the leg up on Visa for future growth.

Source: Mordor Intelligence

Market for 'fast, direct payments'

Both Visa and Mastercard have made the decision to go after the B2B payments market and capture the volume of opportunity that ACH represents. Today, ACH payments are a slow and lengthy process for business disbursements. While currently a small portion of the business for both Mastercard and Visa, the opportunities are significant.

Visa is addressing this opportunity via Visa Direct, while Mastercard has created Mastercard Send, built off the VocalLink payment rails which it acquired in 2017. By actually acquiring a set of ACH payment rails that are used for direct deposits and B2B payments, Mastercard has a much better shot at being able to repackage service delivery and drive payment innovation on the existing infrastructure that is already used for these types of payments. In pushing Visa Direct, Visa is relying on its existing bank rails to get the banks to accept ACH like payments, rather than work within existing payment infrastructure for these type of payments. This is likely to mean operational changes for the banks to be able to support this type of payment delivery. That's not to say that Visa Direct can't be successful here. In addition, it could face an uphill battle to have a different type of payment infrastructure accepted to process ACH style payments.

Visa is still a highly successful business in its own right

None of this is to take away from Visa's prospects as a business. I own both Mastercard and Visa for my Project $1M portfolio, with Visa being the second largest position in the portfolio behind Mastercard.

Visa has successfully grown revenue over the last 5 years at just under 12% and done so at better gross margins than what Mastercard has managed (64% vs 54%). Its return on invested capital numbers of around 20% is very good and, while lower than Mastercard's, is perfectly acceptable for a $360B market cap business.

Analysts estimate strong growth to continue going forward for Visa at a 5-year average earnings growth rate of 16.45%, a shade lower than 16.77% for Mastercard.

What Visa does have going for it is materially lower valuation metrics than Mastercard, trading at a consensus forward PE of only 27 as compared to Mastercard's 34.

While I still feel that Mastercard is better exposed to higher growth geographic segments of the payments market and has some better assets to take on new payment opportunities, Visa will continue to be a very profitable investment for holders going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.