Con Ed: Regulatory Risks To Ignite Long-Term Underperformance

The low renewable exposure and low long term renewable contribution targets of Con Ed will cause its valuation multiples to gradually erode relative to the utility universe.

Investment Thesis

Consolidated Edison (ED) (referred to as Con Ed from here on out) is the main electric utility of the state of New York. We're bearish on the name. We think that the broad utility offers poor risk/reward with overvaluation in the sector and Con Ed particularly so. We think that the company faces significant regulatory risk regarding its future pricing due to the recent power outage in NYC. We believe that the low renewable exposure and low long term renewable contribution targets of Con Ed will cause its valuation multiples to gradually erode relative to the utility universe.

Safe Assets Are Overvalued

We previously wrote about how "safe" equities had outpriced their fundamentals and were at risk of a wind down trade. With trade jitters back on the horizon, these equities have continued to outperform. We think that the risk reward in the space is even less attractive now and think that the valuations, stretched by technical factors outside their operations, do not reflect the fundamentals.

Main Electricity Supplier To New York

Con Ed is one of the largest public-owned utilities. The Company supplies electricity to New York and parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Con Ed also supplies electricity to wholesale customers, has gas service in New York City and Winchester County, New York, and steam service in Manhattan.

Lower Renewable Exposure Than Peers

Like other utilities, Con Ed has been investing in clear energy and is looking to increase the EPS contribution of green sources. We, however, think that Con Ed's clean investments aren't enough.

Con Ed only made 5% of adjusted EPS from clean energy. The Company's very long term goals outlined in their investor presentation details a 20 year clean energy adjusted EPS contribution of 10-12%. This is well behind the likes of NextEra Energy (NEE).

High renewable exposure and, more importantly, significant portion of earnings coming from renewables is paramount for us when assessing utilities. We believe that the multiple awarded by the market will be ever-more correlated to a utilities clean energy exposure. This already is the case as demonstrated by NextEra's premium price.

Regulatory Risks Arising From The NYC Power Cut

Con Ed will come under regulatory scrutiny due to the recent hours long power outage in New York City. The power cut was a disgrace for Big Apple. It affected 72,000 people and left the city in the dark. Disruption included Broadway shows and concerts in the dark as well as traffic lights. It caused Con Ed to lose favor with both the public and the officials.

Con Ed is in a particularly vulnerable place regarding the matter. They recently filed for significant rate increases. The issue muddies the outlook for their future pricing. The following snippet from S&P articulates the issue very well:

Con Edison's rate case could get thorny if bad publicity or findings from its internal investigation cause politicians and regulators to regard the utility negatively, Moody's Investors Service analyst Ryan Wobbrock said in a July 17 note. That could push the state's PSC toward a less favorable rate outcome for Con Edison, such as lower returns, fines or penalties from the blackout and approval of a one-year rate plan rather than the three-year plan the utility proposed. "The blackout will increase operating and capital costs for the companies and is increasing political and regulatory scrutiny of [Con Edison]," Wobbrock wrote. "In the past, the underperformance of utility services has resulted in penalties and fines or has even produced lawsuits and periods of lengthy litigation for New York utilities."

Sector Average Unattractive Financials

Con Ed has a slightly better margin structure than its sector. Its margins vs. those of its sector's median are as follows: 52% vs. 38% gross, 32% vs. 29% EBITDA, and 11% vs. 9% net. Con Ed has a slightly lower ROE with 8% vs. 9.5%.

Where Con Ed trails the sector is that it is even more plagued by the major issue facing utilities, CapEx. Con Ed noted the rising costs in its rate increase demand. This is very evident in its financials. Con Ed's ROA trails the sector at 2.4% vs 3.1% and its CapEx/Sales is one of the highest with 30% vs. 15% of the sector median.

The increasingly costly operation is reflected in the Company's downtrending normalized net income margin and consistently negative free cash flows. The issue is having a compounding effect with increasing leverage. The net debt position of Con Ed more than doubled from $10.4 bn in FY10 to the last reported number of $20.7 bn.

Cheaper Than Peers, But High For Future Prospects

Con Ed is trading slightly less expensive to the utility average but, in our opinion, still expensive for what its worth. Con Ed trades at forward multiples of 20x P/E and 11x EV/EBITDA. The sector median, for comparison, is at 22x P/E and 10x EV/EBITDA.

The valuation doesn't reflect the risks the Company faces from regulators. The recent power outage will plague Con Ed's earning potential. Given the current situation we would assign a lower relative multiple.

These multiples are also rich compared to the market, a theme in the entire utility universe. The numbers are close to those of some mega-cap industry stalwarts with much better prospects. We understand that defensiveness and revenue stability is worth a premium but it is overdone in this case.

Underweight Con Ed

We're bearish on Con Ed due to the overvaluation in the entire utility universe, and low renewable exposure, growing costs, and political risks of Con Ed.

Despite our bearish view, we don't recommend outright shorting as the risk/reward isn't beneficial. Con Ed and other utilities can continue to increase in price. If the macro tensions further increase, more investors will pile on to the safe names. If the tensions wind down, safe assets will significantly underperform relatively but may not necessarily significantly fall in price nominally.

We would, however, recommend shorting Con Ed in a pair trade vs. tech for example like we've detailed in our article regarding the overvaluation of safe assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.