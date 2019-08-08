Cirrus Logic's Growth Potential Is Massive

Cirrus could add over $10 a share earnings during the next two to three years.

Cirrus Logic's (CRUS) possible coming massive growth equals Apple (AAPL) cubed plus Samsung ((OTC:SSNLF) squared plus Huawei plus Xiaomi and others. Although Cirrus reported solid results for the June quarter and then guided flat to slightly lower year over year for the September quarter, the real story is hidden under the hood.

We begin with a comment from Investor Village:

I couldn’t help feel, as I was listening to the call, that the analysts have finally successfully translated Jason-speak into a language they understand. It appears that the investment community finally may have a fairly good appreciation of what the future holds for Cirrus. I just don’t understand why the bell happened to ring, today.

We don't either. But when the stock price jumped more than 20% the next day, it signaled that the light of market understanding turned on.

On Opening the Discussion

There is an old saying: The angel is in the details. Well, we aren't sure that is exactly how it went, but, in this case, the change fits. We will be looking at a lot of detail. Two slides from the last presentation highlight two key foundations. From the first, with component values still unchanged from previous presentations, it's apparent that Cirrus isn't expecting any part price erosion. From the second, Cirrus reveals business wins in the top four mobile-device OEMs: Samsung, Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi. The company penetrated the largest markets.

On Apple

Cirrus presented several hints concerning coming content increases with Apple including virtually every product line.

From the shareholder letter:

We are investing in broadening our line of 55-nanometer high-voltage boosted amplifier solutions with integrated signal processing capabilities, which enable micro speakers to be driven harder while monitoring the speaker sub-systems to ensure they are protected and perform reliably.

Following with this statement in the call:

We're poised to grow our business in tablets, which is meaningful... We've had a lot of participation in for significant amount of time, so that's a pretty meaningful share that we expect to take there.

Although not specially stated, we strongly suspect this references Apple, because of the emphasis on sound volume and quality, something Apple values. It may include others.

Referencing wearables in the call:

We expect to continue to grow longer term in other wearable-type devices. That's a market that we've had some participation in, but we've been seeing that kind of on the horizon for a while, and we've got the devices out there and feeling very good about the expectations and the plans of record around our products for wearables.

Again, who is dominating wearables growth? Apple.

In the shareholder letter, the company highlighted ANC headset progress. One Android OEM, Samsung, successfully launched an ANC headset with its new phone earlier in the year. Once again the company reminded investors that ANC is limited to applications with sufficient battery size; in other words, Apple's AirPods are still excluded. Finally, Cirrus expects an "additional [earbud product] using Cirrus Logic technology to come to market later this year." With the comment a few conferences ago that Cirrus was working with the two largest mobile device OEMs on ANC headsets, we expect this customer to be Apple. It could be someone larger, such as Bose.

Cirrus made it clear that content from new technology is coming shortly. The company noted that it

began ramping production for customers who we expect to introduce devices in the coming quarters, including a new smart codec delivering enhanced performance and mixed-signal capabilities and lower-power data conversion.

We expect to see a new codec without a significant ASP increase with Apple's new products launching in September.

With respect to the Apple phones, several new functions from Cirrus, which could add significant revenue, will appear in the coming year. The first is a new closed-loop device, which we believe is some kind of a taptic function.

And so it's good content that we expect to see in kind of the roughly a year -- a little over a year from now kind of time frame. So details of what that is and what not, obviously, we don't get into ahead of when they're launching.

A little more than a year clearly points at the only company with a major September launch, Apple.

From the call comments with reference to voice biometrics,

And then longer term, kind of just opportunity that we don't get into too much detail just because of the nature of who we're engaged with, but suffice to say, content we've not provided previously for functions that we've not addressed previously for some of our high-volume handset opportunities kind of in the roughly year from now time frame." Again this timing lines up with Apple launches.

Lastly, management mentioned significant progress with its microphone business. From the shareholder letter, "Our MEMS microphone team continued working with a lead customer, executing on the product roadmap and strengthening the Taiwan supply chain." Rhode added in the call, "The details of what we ship and when we need to be a little bit cagey about and certainly it is the case." He continued, "We're still not telegraphing in the near term for it to be big revenue." Although there are several customers needing billions of microphones a year, we believe this reference is, once again, Apple.

The following two tables summarize key product additions, possible ASPs and future revenue from Apple.

Apple Product Voice Biometric New Codec Amplifiers ANC Closed Loop Microphones Phone Yes Yes Yes Yes Tablet Yes Watch Yes Wireless Headset Yes

Long-term Revenue Gains with Apple Phone Tablet Wearables Headsets ASP Voice Biometrics $1.5-2 ASP Wearable Codec $0.50-0.75 ASP Closed Loop (Taptics) $1.5-2* ASP Microphones $1.5-2 $1.5-2 ASP ANC $2 ASP New Codec September Quarter $0** Unit Volumes/Year (Millions) 200 50 30 20*** Revenue (Millions) $1000 $75 $15 $40

* Our estimate of $1.5-$2 comes from our belief that a closed loop device ASP is similar to a codec, which in itself performs closed loop type functionality.

** The $0 ASP gain is our belief for a new codec that might begin shipping in the September quarter.

*** Our guess.

The future revenue increases from Apple over the next three years are huge reaching $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion. The microphone revenue will began small and thereafter becoming massive if successful. The possible phone content change consisting of a closed loop device or taptics, microphones and voice biometrics, Apple cubed - discussed by CEO Rhode - continues to line up with Apple major launch dates. When wording arises such as "approximately a year," "a little more than a year," or "a handful of quarters" appears, we believe this refers to Apple.

On Samsung

Cirrus penetrated the Samsung amplifier and active-voice biometrics (ANC) headset market beginning in the March quarter. One analysts recently estimated the Samsung amplifier market size available for Cirrus at 400 million units, or $200 million in revenue. We believe that, over time, Cirrus wins most if not all.

In the past, Cirrus commented that it was working with at least one Android OEM for voice biometrics. We continue to believe that this refers to Samsung.

Again, a table summarizes Cirrus near-term potential with Samsung.

Future Samsung ASP Gains Flagship Models Mid-tier Models ASP Amplifiers $0 $0.75 Average ASP Voice Biometrics $2 $0 Total $2 $0.75 Units (Millions) 60 280 * Future Revenue $120 $200

* Calculation: 400 million amplifier market minus 120 million already shipping in the flag ship phones equals 280 million.

Cirrus penetrating both mid-tier with amplifiers and flagship phones with voice biometrics results in Samsung squared. Since management continues to refer to several companies being interested in Cirrus' new microphones, we strongly suspect that Samsung is one. But until we find surer confirmation, it's Samsung squared.

On Huawei

Cirrus' belief that it can and will soon ship amplifiers to Huawei was discussed. Cirrus still believes that the potential for a third 10% customer, Huawei, is very possible, but also stated that the immediate business starts with amplifiers.

On Xiaomi and Others

We already noted that Cirrus now ships into the top four smartphone OEMs. Since Xiaomi is now the fourth largest phone supplier, Cirrus must be inside. Again, we strongly suspect that the win is with 55 nm amplifiers. We are also surprised that Cirrus won business.

From the above slide, Cirrus is now shipping in three more OEMs of the top 10. Again we suspect that most of the wins are for amplifiers with average ASPs of approximately $0.75.

And It Comes for Free, Well Almost

Cirrus announced the closing of its Australia technical design office. It also interestingly announced cuts in R&D and SG&A costs, guiding them lower than the June quarter for this fiscal year. Translating, expect basic cash costs for development to trend slightly downward with the new revenue. In essence, future growth is coming for free.

The financial news wasn't all positive. When speaking about margins, Rhode added,

From a margin perspective, we think our model obviously works at margins lower than that and so we would certainly be supportive of taking - of growing up revenue in a way that could conceivably not be that - as high as what we're guiding for the current quarter.

Gross margins for microphones are generally considered less than 50%. Other new products might also be lower. For the longer term, we are modeling 48% average margins.

Expected Long-term Earnings

Without added costs, added revenue from Apple and Samsung equating to $1.5 billion falls straight to the bottom line. With margins for the new business at our guess of 46%, 59 million shares and 15% tax rates, adds earnings equaling $10 a share. Full earnings for Cirrus could total near $15 in three years.

It is important to note that although the big revenue increases might begin next year, it will be incremental. Apple might only use the voice biometrics in its high-end expensive phones next year. It might take several years for Cirrus to penetrate the mid-range Samsung phones. But it is also important to note that we included nothing for growth from China OEMs.

Interesting Tidbit

We noticed that Ruben Roy, analyst at MKM Partners LLC, recently ceased covering Cirrus. It seems that each time a key analyst ends coverage or throws in the towel, shortly thereafter, Cirrus begins a major move.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRUS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.