Kohl's Could Be An Interesting Short-Term Value Realization Play, But I'm Bearish Long Term

The evolution of the retail industry in the last several years has been fascinating to watch and has proven to be one of the most treacherous for investors as of late. While the emergence of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has obviously changed the way consumers shop forever, and various companies have done well to adjust to this change with their expanded digital options, investors are betting that some stocks will rise from the ashes and become a great source of future returns after the dust settles. With innovation comes restructuring and consolidation of an industry, as happens as an industry matures. Value investors in particular who are interested in capitalizing on the uncertainty that comes with industry consolidation need to pay attention to what really makes a company in retail undervalued but with a high intrinsic value.

Today's article will break down Kohl's (KSS), a stock that has shown up on my value screens many times in the past several years. Kohl's makes for an interesting play because it is somewhat of a mix between a retailer and a play on high margin brands, visualized perfectly in the company's latest 10-k:

Source: KSS 2018 10-k

As you can see, the company's Proprietary Brands has consistently made up a significant portion of the business's top line (39% - 45%) over the last few years. However, that percentage has been decreasing over time, as can be seen in this illustration from the 10-k released March 2016 showcasing the breakdown from 2013 to 2015:

Source: KSS 2015 10-k

The idea behind the push to National Brands is to increase foot traffic and exposure to the stores to combat the developments in the changing consumer behaviors. However, investors have to wonder if this is a good strategic play in the longer term - if consumers are coming to Kohl's just for either convenience or lower prices on the brands not unique to Kohl's, then the competitive advantage for the company likely becomes slim and the company itself becomes replaceable (reminiscent of RadioShack or Toys R Us in my mind). If the company can execute on acquiring brand loyalty to the company's Proprietary Brands through increased foot traffic, then the strategy might just pay off. As a Kohl's customer myself, I could see this happening, as I do appreciate the style of fit of their private brands such as Apt 9 (for t-shirts, polos, and dress shirts) and Sonoma (for shoes). However, it is admittedly a matter of convenience and price more than loyalty, and I personally could see myself making a switch where these characteristics no longer present in the brand/company. Kohl's does acknowledge this difficulty with their business model, stating in the annual report:

The retail industry is highly competitive. Management considers style, quality, price and convenience to be the most significant competitive factors in the industry. Merchandise mix, brands, service, loyalty programs, credit availability, and customer experience and convenience are also key competitive factors. Our primary competitors are traditional department stores, mass merchandisers, off-price retailers, specialty stores, internet and catalog businesses and other forms of retail commerce. Our specific competitors vary from market to market.

Note the words used there: style, quality, price, and convenience. In my mind, it's the style and quality that create customer loyalty over the long term more so than price and convenience. Price and convenience lend more towards a commodity-like business model, and that race to the bottom rarely ends in a highly profitable and cash compounding environment for all competitors involved. One only has to look at the popularity and quality of a brand like Apple (AAPL), or a quality of a product like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) who was the first search engine to actually care about customer experience and send users to other websites rather than keeping them on their own, or the popularity and quality of big name brands like those owned by Procter & Gamble (PG), to really see how these characteristics can lead to fantastic results for long-term shareholders. I'm just not seeing that with the in-house Kohl's brands, at the very least in the men's category, and I think they need a breakout brand to change things to make a convincing long-term play.

But the valuation...

Where there is hope in the Kohl's stock is with rock-bottom valuations. When I think of value plays in retail in recent history, I think of a company like GameStop (GME) which had horrid fundamentals, and a company like T.J. Maxx (TJX) which generally has been a decent stock to own if you entered a position at a time when valuations were really rock bottom. In fact, I find it fruitful to look at the generally accepted base of the main competitors against Kohl's (although it's tough to make a total group due to the wide spread of competitors and various markets that Kohl's plays in. Their reported "Peer Group Index" comes from management themselves (including Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), The Gap (NYSE:GPS), J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), L Brands (NYSE:LB), Macy's (NYSE:M), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), Target (NYSE:TGT), and The TJX Companies (aka T.J. Maxx):

Source: KSS 2018 10-k

Were you to look at the charts of these stocks individually, you'd see a wide range of stocks that have done well vs. stocks that have floundered, and it's interestingly been correlated with the perceived relationship between style and quality vs. price and convenience. This might admittedly be a viewpoint subject to confirmation bias and/or hindsight bias, but I believe many who either frequent these stores or know people in these stores would agree with most of the conclusions to follow. What this has done to the "Peer Group Index" is making the performance graph deceiving, as the average of good stocks and poor stocks makes performance much less volatile and slightly below the performance of the KSS stock, when in reality, many of the stocks that comprise the Peer Group Index have had heavy swings in volatility and/or have performed much better or much worse than KSS.

It's true that KSS looks cheap on many levels. When you look at earnings, sales, book value, EBIT, EBITDA, and free cash flow, the stock looks cheap with where it's at. Related to its industry, most of those metrics fall below its peers, with the exception of P/B and P/S which is more in line with competitors and has (generally and recently) been historically lower than the rest of Wall Street.

Source: QuickFS

Where I see concern is a drop in operating results leading to those valuations being pushed back up, and little value realization happening for investors buying in with a perceived margin of safety at this time. Also concerning is the PEG ratio, which I think makes for a decent barometer in this case. With expected growth for the company, the P/E doesn't look as cheap and is more or less where the company has traded over the last 10 years.

Source: Gurufocus

Sure, I think that stocks in retailers have been unfairly beaten up lately with tariff fears and various other macroeconomic worries, but I don't think that the long-term intrinsic value is really that much higher to provide that large of a margin of safety. From a historic growth perspective, even calculating a 10-year average starting from the economic lows of 2010 doesn't lead to great numbers for the business.

Source: QuickFS

Bullish Short Term (with risks), Bearish Long Term

I think the story of Bed Bath & Beyond is a warning tale for Kohl's investors. Their business model looks very similar and is akin to attracting foot traffic and snaring the customer with higher margin offers once in-store. However, I don't deny the idea that valuations have stooped so low for KSS that a shorter-term value capturing play can create nice gains for enterprising value investors. Getting paid a 5.31% yield along the way can also increase the attractiveness of a short-term play like that, though I'd caution against the potential fallout of a recession and what that'd do to profits and revenues. While an investor will get paid to wait, it could be a ticking time bomb with that constant pressure of a potential meltdown similar to the peers that have come before it.

While I usually don't advocate making important buy/sell decisions solely on earnings and 10-q data, I think a value investor making a play on this needs to be vigilant and exit the stock at the first signal of trouble. Looking back again at the GameStop story and how fast the stock crumbled after the dividend cut, which didn't take THAT much time after things started to unravel inside the business, an investor trying to buy strictly on low valuation needs to take heed of the possibility of that transpiring here too.

Let me reiterate that I believe there's value to be had by buying the stock now and selling it later in 2019, assuming the bull market continues. However, that could be a large assumption, and I think there are risks there. For me, I'd prefer an apparel play like I wrote about with Ralph Lauren (RL) or American Eagle (AEO), as I can see myself holding these for the very long term and get a sweet starting valuation to do it. But I don't think that an investor buying KSS is necessarily going to lose - but there are risks there. Don't buy into the low valuation story blindly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.