Aurora Cannabis: Conflicting Moment

Before the open on August 6, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) updated the market with a positive pre-announcement on FQ4 results for the period ending in June. Apparently, the company remains on track to positive adjusted EBITDA targets by reaching revenue growth not supported by Health Canada sales data. Investors are urged to remain cautious on the stock with mounting cannabis inventories in the Canadian market over shadowing short-term results.

Image Source: Aurora Cannabis website

Conflicting Market Data

Prior to this preliminary financial update from Aurora Cannabis, my model was predicting a difficult time for the company to reach the positive EBITDA target after losing C$36 million in the March quarter. Aurora Cannabis needed substantial boosts to both revenues and gross margins to just breakeven.

Remember, Health Canada doesn't support the substantial growth in the market purported by the preliminary numbers from Aurora Cannabis. The data shows that both dried cannabis and cannabis oil has surging inventories and in quarter growth only in the 10% to 20% range. Total inventory of dried cannabis (finished and unfinished) held by cultivators, processors, distributors and retailers stood at 264,000 kgs at the end of May – 27.8 times total sales in that month. Cannabis oil inventories totaled 128,000 litres – 13.1 times total sales.

Source: Health Canada

The big unknown is whether Aurora Cannabis saw a major boost in sales outside of Canada. International location sales were only C$4 million in the last quarter.

Was The Model Wrong?

The company updated FQ4 guidance to the following key data points:

Cannabis revenue:

Revenue - C$90 to C$95 million

Adjusted EBITDA - positive

Non-cannabis revenue:

Revenue - C$10 to C$12 million

Adjusted EBITDA - no guidance

Total:

Revenue - C$100 to C$107 million

Adjusted EBITDA - track towards positive

Cannabis available for sale - 25,000 to 30,000 kg

My financial model is updated with the following projections that would help Aurora Cannabis reach a positive EBITDA target for FQ4:

Cannabis revenue:

Revenue - 15,833 kgs @ C$6 per gram = C$95 million

Gross Margins @ 70% = C$66.5 million

OpEx = C$66.5 million

Adj EBITDA = C$0 million

Non-cannabis revenue:

Revenue - C$10 million

Gross Margins @ 70% = C$7.0 million

OpEx = C$7.0 million

Adj EBITDA = C$0 million

Total:

Revenue - C$105 million

Gross Margins @ 70% = C$73.5 million

OpEx = C$73.5 million

Adj EBITDA = C$0 million

In order to achieve an EBITDA positive quarter on cannabis sales of even C$95 million, Aurora Cannabis has to generate a gross margin closer to 70% in the June quarter, up 20 percentage points from 50% in the prior quarter. The company clearly found a vacuum in the market where competitors supplies aren't ready to meet higher demand from Ontario stores despite the substantial inventory growth in the industry. Otherwise, net cannabis sales wouldn't have grown by 62% sequentially.

Source: Aurora Cannabis FQ3'19 MD&A

In addition, the previous model had one hole of not including the non-cannabis (auxiliary) revenue in the target. The company generated C$6.5 million in sales last quarter and saw a big boost in this category as well. The auxiliary revenues had to generate massive margin gains to go from 59% to 70% this quarter.

The other slight difference to my original model is a cut in operating expenses to C$73.5 million, down from a projection of expenses growing to C$75.0 million from $70.6 million in the March quarter. In reality, Aurora Cannabis possibly held costs down or even cut some costs from the business and didn't need to hit as large of a gross margin boost.

Investors need to remember that being slightly EBITDA positive doesn't change the net loss scenario from additional interest and depreciation costs. These costs are real and will still contribute to net losses. In addition, the pricing scenario is highly questionable going forward as cannabis industry inventories surge and more production comes on line on a daily basis.

Aurora Cannabis only sold around 50% of the production available for sale last quarter. The company expects to growth production 5 fold from the June quarter levels contributing to the concerns about the sustainability of margins until cannabis industry production rationalization occurs.

Until that point, one doesn't have to own Aurora Cannabis. For perspective, U.S. multi-state operator like Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) has similar preliminary revenue forecasts ($75 million range) for the June quarter with a consolidated market cap in the $3.0 billion range. Investors interested in the cannabis sector don't have to settle for the one with a $7 billion valuation after closing the year with revenues of only C$250 million or ~$187 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aurora Cannabis reported preliminary FQ4 numbers that apparently saw a solid improvement in EBITDA due higher gross margins. The initial rally above $7 has quickly faded as the company likely uses an at-the-market offering to raise cash while other investors come to grips with paying $7 billion for a stock just hoping to reach adjusted EBITDA positive levels.

When the company reports actual FQ4 numbers, investors need to question the sustainability of gross margins considering the surging inventories and production levels. Without industry production restraint, Aurora Cannabis isn't investable at this valuation despite the preliminary numbers with the conflicting data points.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.