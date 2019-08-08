UGAZ: Risks Remain Skewed To The Downside

The upcoming heat wave is too weak to deliver a sustained appreciation of UGAZ shares.

Rising U.S. LNG exports support the complex, but it's not able to cope with excessive domestic supply.

Investment thesis

Since our last take on the Velocity Shares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), the ETF continued to edge lower, even if an extended heat wave contributed to push power demand to record highs. Yet, investors remain focused on lengthening natural gas supply, contributing to keeping prices low. Going forward, mounting LNG exports will be a game changer for the complex, but rising injections into storage and weakening net speculative bets continue to pressure UGAZ shares. In spite of that, we believe that the risks on the natural gas complex and its proxy, UGAZ are skewed to the downside, preferring to remain out of it.

Source: Tradingview

Rising U.S. LNG exports support the complex, but is not able to cope with excessive domestic supply.

Natural gas prices and its proxy UGAZ are on a dumpy ride, as lengthening supply continues to push the flammable commodity toward lower lows.

Yet, in July 2019, the complex set a new monthly record, with liquefied natural gas deliveries to export terminal setting a monthly record, averaging 6 Bcf/d or 7% of the total U.S dry natural gas production.

Besides, two new LNG export facilities, namely Elba Island LNG in Georgia and Freeport LNG in Texas are expected to come online in the next two months, bringing additional tailwinds to the complex and contribution to the appreciation of UGAZ shares.

While this might prove to be a game changer going forward, the complex continues its oversupply march, with aggregate domestic supply outpacing demand by 9.6% on the week ending July 25, following a steadying supply-demand equilibrium.

That being said, gas injections into Lower 48 storage restore a healthy pace on the July 19-26 period, with stocks lifting 65 Bcf to a total of 2 634 Bcf compared to a five-year average build of 37 Bcf on the same week.

Source: EIA

Given the above, the implications for UGAZ shares are likely to remain bearish for the time being and although exports sustain the overall demand, it remains marginal compared to the healthy domestic natural gas supply.

Speculator length

Over the week ending July 30, speculators reduced for the third consecutive week, their bets on Nymex natural gas, reaching a cumulative net short positioning of 203 650, that represents a short open interest of 30.8%.

While this decline is mainly due to fresh short selling, down 8.14% (w/w) to 419 676 contracts, robust long accretions partly counterbalance it, up 12.71% (w/w) to 216 026 MMBtu.

Source: Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Oleum Research

Going forward and given that the complex is evolving at restrained prices, we believe that speculators will soon ease their net short positioning. The ratio between short bet and open interest is skewed to the downside, reaching 30.8% versus a 20-week average of 25.21%.

This situation is unlike to stand in the long-term, pointing toward an appreciation of the flammable commodity price, which is positive for UGAZ shares.

Upcoming heat wave is too weak to deliver a sustained appreciation of UGAZ shares

Latest weather data indicates that the heat pattern will remain sustained in the coming weeks, with a ridge of high pressure expected to position itself over Texas, California and the southern Plains, delivering above 100-degree Fahrenheit temperatures.

With this development, cooling degree-days should remain sustained, as the hot and generally sunny weather pattern is likely to prevail through early next week.

Source: Weather Prediction Center

Besides, the localized heat wave is expected to establish above normal temperature for this time of the year, providing a sustained support for natural gas demand and gas related power burns.

Source: National Weather Service

In spite of a month of July proving to be sustained in terms of cooling degree-day, natural gas futures have not benefited, losing steam, as market participant concerns are focused on excessive domestic supply.

Source: American Gas Association

In this context, characterized by low natural gas prices and supportive weather guidance, we believe that the risk is skewed to the downside and we prefer to remain outside of UGAZ until better times arise. That being said, we expect a price tick up in the near term, even if your view on the long-term remains conservative, given lengthening supply and improving storage levels.

We look forward to reading your comments.

