Penn National Gaming: A Catalyst-Rich Gaming Stock Trading At Depressed Valuations

Penn National Gaming (PENN) is one of the more attractive investment opportunities available in the market today, primarily because I think the market is underappreciating its FCF-generating capabilities. A ~7x EV/EBITDAR valuation, in line with where shares have traded historically, suggests 52% upside from current share price levels, with near-term catalysts such as share buybacks and accretive expansions, either from new segments such as sports betting and iGaming, or from M&A. In the medium to longer term, the Company's continued efforts to clean up its balance sheet and growth initiatives should result in further upside.

Don’t ignore the free cash flow yield

Over the past years, PENN has increasingly diversified its portfolio of regional assets, including the recently completed acquisition of Greektown Casino-Hotel’s operations. These acquisitions have helped PENN diversify its geographical footprint and cope with unforeseen one-off events, such as the Midwestern floods that closed several of its casinos in 2Q and Hurricane Barry in July.

PENN also expects to realize synergies from the acquisitions. Management in the recent 2Q earnings announcement has revised its cost synergies guidance for the Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (PNK) acquisition to $120 million by YE2020, up from $115 million previously. Revenue synergies from combining PENN’s and PNK’s player loyalty programs onto the relaunched "mychoice" program could also generate incremental adjusted EBITDAR in the range of $15-$20 million in 2020 and 2021. The overall 2019 guidance was also increased to include the impact from the Greektown acquisition.

The regional gaming landscape is also favorable, with promotional environment largely rational and low single-digit top line growth. Management admitted so in the 2Q earnings call, with Jay Snowden (President and COO) stating that the trends are very consistent with 2018, which was low single-digit same-store sales growth and very healthy EBITDA flow-through. Management also added that visitation continues to be strong at the high end and unrated segments and the company continues to refine its marketing strategies for the lower-worth segments to whittle down unprofitable visits to high-single digits from 15% currently.

The combination of synergistic acquisitions and the positive industry backdrop allows PENN to generate free cash flow yields of close to 20%, a figure that leads most of its industry peers. The FCF yield, in my view, is one of the factors that underpins PENN’s attractiveness and is largely underappreciated by the market.

Balance sheet clean-up and share buybacks

PENN has a $200 million share repurchase program, utilizing it to buy back approximately 1.3 million shares of its common stock worth close to $25 million in 2Q. The two-year program, which was approved by the Board of Directors in January 2019 reflects the confidence that the Company has on its free-cash-flow-generating capabilities and provides management with the flexibility to allocate capital to share repurchases, debt reduction, and/or accretive transactions. In the recent past, PENN has shown itself to be opportunistic with share buybacks. At the current share price, I think management could become a lot more aggressive in buying shares, just like in 4Q18 when it bought back $50 million of stock when the share price dipped below $24.

Management’s focus though, and rightly so in my view, has been on debt reduction. The Company has set itself a target of reducing lease-adjusted net leverage level to 5.0x-5.5x (currently 5.8x) by the end of 2020. Assuming PENN does not carry out new major acquisition(s), the Company should be able to hit this target comfortably - lease-adjusted net leverage should hit 5.2x in FY2020E.

Equity investors would be right to rejoice PENN’s efforts in both activities (leverage reduction and share buyback). The benefits of share buybacks to shareholders are direct and clear cut. I think management will continue to be opportunistic with buybacks, using it to signal the market that it thinks the shares are undervalued.

On the other hand, lowering leverage has the impact of removing one of the share’s biggest overhang. The Company’s leverage has long been cited as a reason for which the stock deserves to trade at a discount to its peers. While the current discount seems too wide and unwarranted, I see a reduction in leverage reiterating PENN’s commitment to the cause and becoming an impetus to narrowing the gap.

Sports betting, so what?

Much has been said about May 2018’s landmark Supreme Court ruling that effectively killed the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). By the end of 2018, sports betting, previously confined to Nevada, expanded to a total of eight states with many more preparing to introduce bills soon. The American Gaming Association estimates that legalized sports betting could become a $41.2 billion industry. In the first 12 months of operations, New Jersey has handled nearly $3 billion in bets and generated close to $200 million in revenue. These figures just show the potential that operators such as PENN could reap from the industry.

This potential has yet to be priced in by the market. There was a lack of share price reaction when PENN, prior to the 2Q earnings announcement, disclosed a number of sports betting and iGaming strategic partnerships, selling market access to DraftKings, PointsBet, theScore and The Stars Group. Although the announcement was telegraphed earlier in May by management, this lack of share price movement did not mirror the positive reaction when Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) announced similar deals with William Hill and The Stars Group recently. Once management paints more color on the financial impact of these deals, the market will start to ascribe a fairer value to PENN’s share price.

Conclusion

PENN has underperformed its sector year-to-date which has led to the significant valuation discount to peers. The steep discount is unwarranted and the share price should trade closer to fair value - which I believe lies around $28, based on a 7.0x blended EV/EBITDAR multiple (in line with where the stock has historically traded), implying a 52% upside from the previous close (at time of writing). Over time, the market should focus more on the benefits of the Company’s diverse footprint and sports betting opportunities, both of which will underpin PENN’s free cash flow generating capabilities. Management continues to reiterate its commitment to deleveraging the balance sheet, allocating this ~20% FCF yield in a manner that, I believe, will benefit shareholders the most.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PENN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.