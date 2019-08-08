New Relic: The Cheapest It's Been In Years

Despite the near-term weaknesses, New Relic remains at a multi-year low and is highly buyable at a valuation of ~5x forward revenues.

Like many other SaaS companies over the past two quarters, New Relic cited sales execution and hiring issues as the primary drivers behind the lower forecast.

The company's Q2 guidance came in below consensus, and calls for growth to decelerate five points to 25% y/y.

In a stunning reversal of fortunes, application monitoring company New Relic (NEWR) has crashed to new lows after it became the latest enterprise software company to report on "sales execution issues" - which is the worst thing for software investors to hear about. Despite performing ahead of expectations in the first quarter, New Relic noted some softness in sales momentum that impacted billings as well as a more developed competitive landscape. Once an investor favorite that ranked among the most expensive stocks in the software sector, New Relic has now essentially given up all of its gains for the year and is down 30% YTD:

Data by YCharts

Of course, I'm of the opinion that any time there's blood in the streets, patient and opportunistic investors should be sniffing around (I deployed the same tactic last week in buying Zendesk (ZEN), where a small whiff of weakness in Europe caused a ~20% plunge in shares). It's important for us to assess two things: first, how bad is the last news from the company, and does the valuation drop overcompensate for the weakness?

Valuation check

Let's address New Relic's valuation drop first. At present share prices around ~$57, New Relic has a market cap of $3.33 billion. After we net out the company's $768.9 million of balance sheet cash against $411.1 million of convertible debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $3.08 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against New Relic's latest guidance:

Figure 1. New Relic FY20 guidance update Source: New Relic earnings deck

Note that New Relic's revenue range of $143-$144 million (+24-26% y/y) falls below consensus estimates of $146.0 million (+27% y/y), while also indicating four to six points of sequential deceleration relative to this quarter's 30% y/y growth rate. That indicates slightly steeper deceleration as well relative to this quarter, where the company showed four points of deceleration relative to 34% y/y growth in Q4.

New Relic's full-year estimates disappointed as well - with the full-year forecast clocking in at $600-$607 million, bracketing consensus estimates of $606.2 million but lower at the midpoint.

Regardless, at the midpoint of New Relic's latest FY20 guidance range, the stock currently trades at a mere 4.9x EV/FY20 revenues. Hands down, this is the cheapest entry point for New Relic to date. Take, for example, earlier this year when New Relic traded at an all-time high near $110 - at that time, New Relic was trading at slightly over 10x forward revenues.

In my view, the slight guidance miss and the near-term sales warnings don't warrant the valuation slicing in half. New Relic is at the cheapest level it's been at in years, and I'm a strong buyer at these levels. It's worth noting that the dreaded condition of "sales execution issues" is not a permanent affliction. For example, SailPoint (SAIL) last quarter noted that it expected to face a sharp drop in billings due to insufficient sales hiring and inadequate coverage of large enterprise clients as the company shifted to focus on mid-market sales. In the same day that New Relic reported earnings, however, SailPoint's growth rates came in higher than its prior guidance and the company noted that it was rebuilding momentum in its sales staff.

For companies with strong, category-leading products like New Relic, it's just a matter of time before the company hits its stride again.

How is New Relic framing its sales issues?

Let's now assess New Relic's latest results and its commentary around what's going on with its sales team. Here's a look at the company's Q1 financials:

Source: New Relic 2Q19 earnings release

In and of itself, New Relic's first-quarter results aren't the problem. Revenues grew 30% y/y to $141.0 million, besting Wall Street's expectations of $139.7 million (+29% y/y) by a one-point margin. As previously mentioned, this quarter's growth rates represented four points of sequential deceleration.

The problems lay underneath the hood. Beginning this quarter, we saw the weakest-ever performance in net expansion rates, which is a key measure of how SaaS companies are retaining and upselling into their current installed bases. Because upsells also cost less sales dollars than new business, expansion business is also critical to improving margins.

Figure 3. New Relic business trends Source: New Relic earnings deck

As shown in the chart above, the company's 109% net expansion rate sank nine points y/y, and remained lower than any other quarter in this nine-quarter window. On the bright side, however, the company's average ARR per paid business account rose to an all-time high of >$33,000, reflecting a stronger product mix.

New Relic's sales issues developed over the course of the first quarter. Here's the commentary that CFO Mark Sachleben offered (emphasis added for key points) on the Q2 earnings call:

I would like to offer the following additional color on sales and headcount attainment. First, the quarterly sales shortfall is primarily attributable to EMEA being significantly soft and partially to underperformance in the U.S. The recent changes to the sales structure and, in particular, EMEA, are expected to improve both short and long-term execution. Second, headcount growth in Q1 was lower than expected across the company. I would like to note that the second quarter of fiscal 2020 will be the first full quarter of regional go-to-market operations and the GM product model. The respective leaders are moving quickly to build scalable processes and hire appropriately, which we anticipate will lead to headcount building steadily throughout the year."

In essence, New Relic shifted for the first time to a region-based sales team structure, which combined with U.S./EMEA weakness and insufficient sales hiring led to some deal slippage. Note that the Europe-based weakness isn't exclusive to New Relic; many companies, including Zendesk, have also reported weakness in the region - so we shouldn't disproportionately punish companies like New Relic for wider IT spending trends that are impacting the whole technology sector.

Unfortunately, CEO Lew Cirne also drove the dagger deeper when he noted that the competitive landscape has become more challenging in response to an analyst question on the earnings call:

But yes, the third factor is that the competitive environment has evolved as the market has become more dynamic. And so there’s more for us to do more work involved in winning a deal today than there was a couple of years ago. But we still feel great about our long-term competitive position."

It's worth noting, however, that New Relic remains the undisputed best-in-breed vendor in the monitoring space, with its primary competitors being mid-sized startups like Datadog. Earlier in March, New Relic's Leader status was re-confirmed for the seventh consecutive year by Gartner in its annual Magic Quadrant rankings, which carry plenty of weight with IT buyers. New Relic's premium positioning should allow it to muscle past competitive pressures, especially among large-cap enterprises.

It's also worth noting that New Relic also remains a free cash flow positive company, which is a rare status among high-growth software companies. New Relic's generous cash balances plus its positive FCF gives it plenty of financial flexibility to invest in growth as it navigates through a challenging sales period. Over the trailing twelve months, New Relic generated a respectable 9% FCF margin. And despite this quarter's sales issues, both operating and free cash flow remained positive, albeit down from the prior year:

Figure 4. New Relic FCF Source: New Relic earnings deck

How should investors react?

In one swift drop, New Relic has moved from the top tier of enterprise software valuations to the bargain bin. In my view, the drop is a steep overreaction to macro-based weakness that basically every software company is experiencing in varying degrees, plus a company-specific sales hiring and re-organization issue that management has committed to solving over the next few quarters. Stay patient here and buy the dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEWR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.