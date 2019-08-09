Procter & Gamble Outperforms During Pullbacks: How To Grab A 7%-Plus Yield

It has received many upward earnings estimate revisions in the past month.

It yields 2.6%, but you can more than double that income with these three trades.

P&G has outperformed the market during the most recent three pullbacks.

Suffering from Trade War angst? We wager that sales of ibuprofen are pretty strong in lower Manhattan these days, given the latest market gyrations.

But if you're looking for a way to buttress your portfolio against these headwinds, maybe you should consider Procter & Gamble (PG), a 182-year-old behemoth, which continues to be a safe haven during troubled times.

We looked at the three most recent market pullbacks, beginning in Q4 '18, which saw the S&P drop -20%, the Dow fall -19%, and the Nasdaq drop -15% by Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile P&G motored to a 9.4% gain.

P&G didn't hold up as well in the one1-month May 2019 pullback, it fell -1.9%, but it still outperformed the S&P, the Dow, and the Nasdaq, by a wide margin.

Posing the ungrateful question of "what have you done for me lately", still shows PG as a winner - it has eked out a .69% gain since July 26, while all three major indexes have lost over -4%:

Here's a look at some other time periods, which show that PG has greatly outperformed the benchmark Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) over the past year, month, quarter, and year-to-date:

P&G is a member of the venerable Dividend Aristocrats, whose members have raised their dividends for at least 25 straight years. However, P&G has gone several years past that, with 63 years of growth.

Its five-year growth rate of 3.72% is lower than its 10-year 6.25% growth rate. It had quite run of ~$.15 - $.16 yearly dividend increases from 2009 to 2014.

PG goes ex-dividend in a Jan/April/July/Oct. schedule and pays in the middle of the following months. It should go ex-dividend next on ~10/18/19.

At $115.52, PG yields 2.58% and has a 64.60% dividend payout ratio:

Analysts' Estimates and Price Targets:

The company has received multiple upward earnings estimate revisions in the past month, for its next two quarters and its next two fiscal years, which end on June 30.

The actual growth numbers aren't robust, but, of course, we're dealing with a mature consumer staples company.

Management guided for fiscal year 2020 all-in sales growth in the range of 3% to 4%, with organic sales growth in the same range. They guided to core EPS growth of 4% to 9% vs. fiscal 2019 core EPS of $4.52. Analysts average estimate for fiscal 2020 is $4.85, ~7% growth:

Source: YahooFinance

With its stellar price performance, PG has blown right through analysts lowest price target of $98.00, but is still 6.64% below the average $123.73 price target:

Financials:

P&G has much stronger ROA, ROE, and free cash flow margin ratios than broad industry averages. It does carry more debt, but its current debt/equity ratio looks to be roughly in line with long-term company averages.

Valuations:

Safety comes at a price. Clearly, the market is giving PG premium valuations for these metrics.

Selling Options To Double Your Yield:

PG may only yield 2.58%, but here are three relatively short-term ideas which can greatly increase your yield.

(We'll have more info on these trades and some others in our upcoming weekly blog post, which you can access via following us here on Seeking Alpha.)

If you already own PG, and you're leery of it sitting just 5% below its 52-week high, selling covered calls can give you a bit of downside protection.

PG's January $120 call strike pays $4.35, nearly 3X the amount of its next two quarterly dividends. Your total static yield would be 11.46%.

If PG rises to or above $120.00 during the term of the trade, your shares could get assigned. However, the $120.00 strike is $4.48 above PG's $115.52 price/share.

If you're interested in nibbling at the edges of P&G, these cash secured puts trades can fill the bill.

PG should go ex-dividend next in mid-October, very close to the expiration date for this option. (We use Saturday's date for the expiration date, since the options aren't officially expired until the market close.)

This October $110.00 put strike pays $2.11, for an annualized yield of 9.72%, giving you a breakeven of $107.89, which is ~15% below PG's average target price.

If you want to get paid a higher premium, but still stay at the $110.00 strike price level, you can accomplish this by going further out in time.

PG's January $110.00 put strike pays $3.75, over 2X the amount of the next two quarterly dividends. The breakeven is $106.25, which is ~16.5% below PG's average price target.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beating the market since its inception.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service is where we focus on options selling.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.