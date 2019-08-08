Omega Healthcare Investors: Still A Valid Play

With what data is available, its latest transaction seems reasonable and should be accretive to its financial results.

One of the more interesting REITs out there today is Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), a REIT focused on the ownership and leasing out of SNFs (skilled nursing facilities) and ALFs (assisted-living facilities). Over the years, the company has done well to grow through a series of asset purchases and by deciding to sell off assets that no longer make sense for the entity’s long-term objectives. Now, after fresh data came out regarding the performance of the firm during the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, management proved, once again, why Omega makes for a good prospect to consider for investors interested in a stable stream of income, even if the best days of growth are likely behind it.

Management continues to expand opportunistically

The most important determinant of a REIT is the degree to which the company can acquire attractive real estate, at an attractive price, and collect rent from viable tenants long enough to generate significant positive cash flows for shareholders. As I have demonstrated in prior articles, Omega has a history of succeeding here, but over the past couple of years now, the upside generated by the firm has become muted.

In an effort to push through its troubles, the company has committed recently to a buying spree, acquiring in the second quarter MedEquities Realty Trust in a transaction valuing the firm (on an enterprise value basis) at around $600 million. In a more recent transaction, subsequent to the end of its second quarter’s end but not announced until its second quarter results were released on August 6th, the company made an even larger acquisition.

In exchange for $735 million worth of consideration, Omega purchased 60 facilities, 58 of which are SNFs while the other two are ALFs. The purchase involved the business paying $345 million in cash toward the deal, plus it assumed $390 million worth of mortgage loans that expire between 2046 and 2051 that, collectively, have a weighted-average interest rate of 3.66%. According to management, this particular purchase includes 6,590 beds spread across 8 different states and leased to two different operators through three triple net leases.

At the end of the day, it’s hard to tell whether or not this transaction is truly attractive for shareholders, but we can get some sort of idea thanks to what information has been provided. You see, according to Omega, the annual contractual cash rent generated by these assets next year should be around $64 million. More likely than not, there will be some sort of annual escalator attached to the properties, but management did not disclose this to be the case, so let’s assume it isn’t.

Last year, Omega generated $638.34 million in AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) on revenue of $881.68 million. Of this revenue, $767.34 million came from rent, while the rest was miscellaneous. If we assume that the other sources of revenue were nearly all margin, we get that AFFO on rental income for Omega should carry with it a margin of about 68.3%. After taking out the interest cost on the mortgage loans, the $64 million in annual rents should generate net cash for the company of around $29.44 million, so any positive number like this should prove to be accretive to the entity’s financials over time.

Omega still offers attractive prospects

Even though Omega has proven that it’s not the fast-growing star it used to be, these kinds of acquisitions are interesting, and even if the company cannot grow its business any further, the picture should look decent for income-oriented investors. You see, according to management, if all goes according to plan, Omega should generate AFFO per share this year of between $3.03 and $3.07, with net income per share ranging between $1.44 and $1.48. To put this in perspective, the company’s distribution, on an annualized basis, currently stands at $2.64 per share. Given the company’s current share price of $36 as I type this, this translates to a yield of about 7.3%.

One thing to keep in mind that does fall under the negative category is that, according to management, its AFFO per share range has been negatively affected by several factors, ranging from its pending sale of some of its Diversicare assets and troubles at Daybreak. Add to this continued share issuances put out on the open market aimed at allowing the company to de-lever some, and it’s no surprise why its AFFO range now is below $3 to $3.12 per share (with a $3.08 analyst consensus) previously anticipated.

In addition to offering shareholders an attractive payout at this time, Omega’s overall valuation, while not as cheap as I would like, is reasonable. On a price/AFFO basis, Omega is currently trading for a multiple of 11.8. This represents an only modest increase over the 11.5 multiple (using 2018’s projected AFFO and share price of $35.15 per unit) when I last wrote about the firm in an article published on January 7th of this year.

Takeaway

Right now, Omega is an interesting company with reasonably attractive prospects for long-term investors. Even though the business has been stuck in a period of virtual stagnation for a while now, continued strong AFFO per share and an attractive payout that results in a high yield makes it nice for investors who are drawn by a nice and stable income stream. Given the downsides associated with the firm, including among other things lower guidance for this year than expected previously, shares appear to be trading at a reasonable point and likely have little long-term risk in them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.