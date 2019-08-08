Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness

XOM remains overvalued compared to our peer group, indicating that there is additional room for the downturn.

Investment thesis

Since our last release on Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), where we discussed the headwinds that will weigh on the company’s downstream and refining earnings, our view materialized, as weakening margins in these two divisions counterbalanced the upstream business boost.

In spite of that, we expect that difficulties in XOM’s core markets will persist in the short-term, following increasing market volatility and tumbling refining cracks. Besides, the group’s weakening profitability and negative free cash flow are strong bearish catalysts that will further undermine investor sentiment.

In that vein, we reiterate our bearish view on the oil major with a target price of $66.22 per share.

Source: TradingView

Upstream activity bounces, counterbalancing poor results in the downstream and chemical division, yet XOM’s 2Q2019 performance is unpleasing

In our last take on XOM, we expected a strong earnings rebound in the upstream division, let by incremental growth in the Permian basin. We also anticipated that weakening margins in the chemical and downstream division will continue to weighing on the company’s earnings.

That being said, these respective trends have been confirmed by XOM’s 2Q2019 earnings report. While posting slightly better than expected earnings and revenue growth, analysts sharply lowered their expectations after the company disclosed weak 1Q2019 results, somewhat explaining the earnings beat seen this quarter.

Although advancements have been made since our last take, we believe that the Street will remain unfriendly, as XOM’s activity remains fragile for the time being.

On the positive side, upstream continues to post robust advances, with unconventional growth in the Permian being the main driver, delivering a production lift of 20% from the first quarter and up 90% yoy. Additionally, U.S. upstream earnings surged 2.5 times (q/q), reaching $335m on the quarter, whereas overall upstream revenue, lifted 13.4% (q/q) to $3.2b.

Yet, two points have be outlined. First, even if upstream earnings skyrocket in the U.S., capital expenditures in this domestic division advance robustly, up 27.7% (q/q) to $3.2b, somewhat minimizing this first surge. Secondly, the robust overall upstream revenue surge comes after a week 1Q2019 and remains weak compared to 4Q2018, when Brent prices tumbled in a straight line, down 41% to $50 per barrel.

Source: Tradingview

That being said and despite the robust incremental growth in the unconventional U.S. plays, the performance of the division is modest and is counterbalanced by mediocre results in its two other businesses.

On the downstream side, lower margins resulted in an 88% year-over-year decline in refining earnings in the second quarter. While revenues rebounded slightly following the loss registered in the 1Q2019, the revenue stream remains weak compared to the average of the last quarters.

Furthermore, the steep decline in refining cracks seen recently is unlikely to stand, given that growing market uncertainty let by mounting Sino-American trade tariffs puts investors into a risk-off mode. While this temporary effect should not considerably affect XOM’s share price, declining trade will likely further weigh on an already declining global growth, undermining oil demand and further pressuring crude oil prices.

Source: Oleum Research

In addition, for the first time in at least three years, the petrochemical division recorded a loss in the U.S., as earnings from the division shrank meaningfully, down 63.7% (q/q) to $188m, due to a significant increase in turnaround activity and falling paraxylene margins triggered by industry capacity increases.

Given these moderate operations during the quarter, we expect additional headwinds on XOM share and believe that recent crude oil weakness will prolong, weighing on the company’s growth prospects.

The company’s topline growth rebounds, but profitability loosens and negative free cash flow dampens stockholder sentiment

Looking at XOM’s key financials, topline growth advances solidly compared to the previous quarter, but declines moderately versus 2Q2018, as lower commodity prices weighs on its profitability.

The company compensated lower natural gas prices with slightly lifting net liquids production, up 2.7% (q/q) to 2 389kbd. Yet, natural gas production available for sale eased moderately during the quarter, declining 8.1% to 9 120 mcfd, whilst oil equivalent production deteriorates marginally on the quarter, down 1.8% to 3.9 moebd.

Source: XOM’s 2Q2019 Earnings Presentation

Given the above, total earnings and costs rebounded robustly, advancing by exactly 8.6% to respectively $69b and $64.4b. While these rebounds canceled each other, XOM’s profitability remains in the same condition as in the 1Q2019, with total costs representing 93.2% of total revenues.

Concomitantly, the company’s cash on hand declined over the quarter to $4.2b, down 8.7%, whereas total debt advanced by 5.2b, reaching a total amount of $45.2b.

More importantly and although that is likely to have a positive impact on the long term growth, CAPEX surged 17.3% on the reported quarter, as the company continues to invest massively on U.S. unconventional plays and accretes moderately downstream capital injections.

Nevertheless, this is the first time since the end of 2017, that CAPEX is not covered by operating cash flows. That being said, free cash flow turns negative on the quarter, establishing at $0.9b, dampening investor sentiment and providing renewed downward pressure on XOM’s share.

Source: XOM’s 2Q2019 Earnings Presentation

XOM remains overvalued compared to our peer group, indicating that there is additional room for the downturn

In spite of the recent XOM weakness, the company is still relatively overvalued compared to its peers, in both 2020e P/E and EV/EBITDA, pointing toward further bearishness.

In terms of P/E, XOM’s premium seems unjustified, trading at 14.1x versus 13.8x for CVX, 8.27x for OT and 9.91x for BP. Besides, 2020e EV/EBITDA is also above its main competitors, with a value of 6.09x against an average of 4.62x for our group.

However, the company provides a stronger dividend yield compared to CVX for 2020, 5% versus 4.14%, while remaining below TOT (6.27%) and BP (6.67%).

More importantly, the company is less profitable than CVX and TOT, with respective net margins of 9.94% and 7.99%, compared to 6.55% for XOM.

Finally, with XOM’s leverage lifting during the quarter, the company’s 2020e net debt on EBITDA reaches now 0.76x versus 0.61x in May 2019.

Source: Marketscreener.com

Closing thoughts

Given the above, we believe that XOM's bearish pattern is not ready to ease given the negative momentum provided by moderate 2Q2019 earning report, characterized by an unpleasing performance in the downstream and refining divisions. Furthermore, XOM’s weakening profitability and negative free cash flow is likely to continue to undermine investor sentiment going forward. In spite of that, the oil major remains overvalued compared to its peers, pointing towards additional weakness in an increasingly volatile market environment.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.