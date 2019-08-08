Large Buyback At DaVita Should Create Upside

These hospital assets are loss-making. The proceeds are expected to restructure debt and materially reduce the share count.

In June, DaVita (DVA) a dialysis provider, sold the bulk of its loss-making hospital assets, DaVita Medical Group (DMG) to UnitedHeath (UNH) for $4.3B. This is interesting because the business' EV is $19.2B and management are using the proceeds for debt restructuring and embarking on a substantial share repurchase. This improves DaVita's valuation substantially. As can be seen below, the DMG assets have lost money for the past three years. This is a further positive; not only has DVA received cash from the sale, DVA's earnings should improve too:

source: DVA 2018 10-K

Details Of Share Repurchase +17% EPS

The company recently announced (from the Q2 transcript):

[Over the past 60 days...] We closed the DMG [DaVita Medical Group] transaction, we bought back $350 million of stock, we commenced the tender process to purchase up to another 1.2 billion of stock.

We know from the recent 10-Q that the $350M repurchase took place at approximately $56/share and let's assume that the tender takes place at the top end of the range at $61.50 (see tender details here).

Event July repurchase Tender offer Amount targeted $238M $1,200M Estimated purchase price (per share) $56 $61.5 Shares purchase 4.2 19.5

source: Q2 report and tender offer terms

So the total volume of shares repurchased could be 23.7M shares subsequent to Q2 results. Note that the tender offer is in process and could not proceed as expected, though that seems unlikely.

The diluted share count as of Q2 was 168M so these planned repurchases could amount to 14% of the share count, reducing shares outstanding to 144.3M. This is consistent with prior management behavior, DVA's share count has reduced every year back to 2014.

This is material. If net income is simply flat, then EPS would grow +17% as a result of these repurchases. However, as we will see below there are reasons to view dialysis as a long-term mid-single digit growth market.

2019 Guidance And Valuation Implications

As of the Q2 earnings call management expect $1,450M-$1,625M of operating cash flow in 2019 against $800M-$840M of capex. That suggests free cash flow of broadly $610M-$825M. The mid-point is roughly $720M/share.

That suggests free cash flow per share for 2019 after the tender offer of $4.98. At a current price of $60, this implies the business is trading at 12x FCF. That's an attractive valuation for a stable healthcare business. We can see that on a forward PE basis DVA appears cheap relative to both its own history and its most obvious peer, Fresenius. Also, zooming out the U.S. healthcare sector as a whole trades at 15x earnings today. Again, above where DVA trades.

Thus we have a situation where DVA's share repurchases and upcoming tender offer suggest 25% upside from the current price of just under $60 to $75 should the shares re-rate to market levels.

Attractive Business

Like many healthcare companies, DaVita is an attractive business. Healthcare is seldom chosen on price, especially because of insurance dynamics meaning the customer typically does not pay the full cost directly. Furthermore, sadly, chronic kidney failure is increasing at around 4% a year according to Fresenius estimates. In June, the President signed an executive order seeking to improve kidney disease outcomes for Americans with a notable focus on in-home care. However, it is unclear that this will materially harm DVA's business, in-part because in-home dialysis is estimated to be higher margin.