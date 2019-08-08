Mastercard Is Up 233% Since My Last Article - It Can Double Again

I believe that Mastercard can double again over the next 3-5 years.

MA is one of the 17 stocks that I currently own in my Dividend & Growth Portfolio.

MA is one of the 19 stocks that I currently own in my Premier Growth Portfolio.

Mastercard is up 252% since I first wrote about it.

My latest article was about Insulet (PODD). This stock is now up 233% since I last wrote about it on February 9, 2014. I believe that Insulet can still double again over the next 3-5 years.

I also recently wrote about Visa (V), a competitor to Mastercard (NYSE:MA). I first wrote about it in early February of 2012. The stock is up a whopping 549% since then.

Today, I am going to write about Mastercard, another big winner that I wrote about back in 2013. I last wrote about Mastercard on this week, six years ago. The stock was trading at $645.57 at the time. The title of my article was "Mastercard: The Next $1,000 stock?" At the time, Mastercard had a market capitalization of just over $78B.

Today, Mastercard has a market capitalization of $275B. The stock is up over 252% since I last wrote about it. The shares easily crossed over the $1,000 (split-adjusted) mark that I projected with ease, and then some. Without a split, the stock would be trading at $1,626 today. Needless to say, I brought a big alpha deliverer to your attention at that time.

Here is a screenshot from that article that I wrote six years ago of my 5-year valuation on the shares of Mastercard at that time (8/2/13).

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

In addition to the lofty target price ($1,160) that I presented in that article, I also shared another screenshot that showed the stock ranked at #73 overall out of the 3,439 stocks, ETFs, and Mutual Funds that were in my Best Stocsk Now database at the time.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

My proprietary rankings are based on a combination of Value and Momentum.

Mastercard also had excellent momentum characteristics at the time of the article back in 2013. In fact, it had a momentum grade of "A."

Data from Best Stocks Now Database.

I still own Mastercard today in two of the four portfolios that manage.

Mastercard is one of the 19 stocks that I own in my Premier Growth Portfolio (Large-Cap). This portfolio is up about 25% YTD. It has been up as much at 35% this year. This portfolio seeks out the best of the best, large-cap growth stocks in the world today.

Mastercard is also one of the 17 stocks that I own in my Dividend & Growth Portfolio. This portfolio is up over 17% YTD. It has been up as much as 22% this year. This portfolio focuses on companies that pay a dividend and are still growing their earnings at a rapid pace. This gives investors a good chance for capital appreciation and increasing dividends down the road.

I would much rather invest in a dividend payer that is growing its earnings as opposed to dividend payers like MO, BP, and T, that are paying much bigger dividends but not growing their earnings much anymore.

I also have an Ultra Growth and an Emerging Growth portfolio.

My four portfolios are available to my premium subscribers. My subscribers also get to see the changes I make to these portfolios in real-time along the way.

I will now explain why I still have a big position in Mastercard. I will also share my current five-year price target on the stock. I was more than right the first time around, and I am applying the same valuation methodology to the shares today that I used six years ago.

Mastercard is one of the great IPOs of all time. During my 22 years as a professional money manager and research analyst, I have seen a lot of great IPOs, and this stock is right up there with the best of the best.

The stock debuted back in April of 2006 at a split-adjusted price of about $4.00 per share. The stock closed yesterday at $269.31 per share. This works out to a gain of 6,625%! Again, this is one of the great IPOs of all time.

We hear a lot about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), etc., but I will put this less glamorous stock up against any of them. Mastercard provides global payment solutions supporting the credit/debit payment programs of financial institutions.

Here is what the chart of the stock looks like since it went public:

Mastercard is in the financial sector with a current market cap of $286B. I have it under a risk profile of Conservative Growth.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

With the low-interest rate environment that we are in, I am not a big fan of the financial or banking sectors right now, but low interest rates actually benefit the credit card companies like Mastercard and Visa.

As I mentioned previously, my stock selection is based on a combination of momentum and value. Let's next take a look at Mastercard's current momentum numbers.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

The stock has delivered a lot of alpha to its investors over the years. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last one, three, five and 10 years. That is exactly what alpha is, excess returns over the market.

The name of this site is "Seeking Alpha." Well, here is one of the best examples of what that looks like. There are obviously no guarantees that the stock will continue to deliver alpha, but we can look to its current valuation to give us some guidance going forward.

My stock-picking methodology that I employ uses 5-year valuations. This helps me to focus further down the road and not get too shook up over short-term events in the market, sector, or stock. I am using the same valuation formula that I used six years ago to the stock today.

Here you go, six years later, using the same exact valuation formulas.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

I still see a stock than has the potential to double again over the next 3-5 years. I currently have a $523 5-year target price. This gives the shares an upside potential of almost 98% five years from now. I like stocks that have 80% or more upside potential over the next five years. This stock easily meets my valuation criteria. But remember they must also possess momentum.

Value investors make the mistake of not looking at momentum traits of their value stocks. This leads to far too many value traps.

Conversely, momentum investors make the mistake of ignoring value before buying a stock. This leads to far too many momentum darlings like Beyond Meat (BYND) and Tilray (TLRY) that make no sense from a valuation point of view.

Mastercard still has the two most important criteria in my stock selection process: Momentum and Value.

When I apply my momentum and value algorithm currently to the shares of Mastercard, I still come up with a stock that is ranked at #118 out of 5,317. I like to focus on the top 250 or so as potential candidates for my portfolios. I check all of the charts daily of this all-important list.

Data from Best Stocks Now Database

Mastercard has more than tripled since I first wrote about it. It is currently one of the stocks that I own in both my Premier Growth and Dividend and Growth Portfolios. I believe that the stock can still double again from here.

I am also active on Twitter. This is what I have had to say about the stock recently. Stay tuned!

Thanks for stopping by!

Losing sleep over your stock portfolio? Maybe you are not buying Best Stocks Now. These have both momentum and valuations with 80% or more upside potential. Bill Gunderson has been a professional money manager for 22 years. He is seeking alpha daily in the market for you. Subscribers get access to Bill's database of 5,300 stocks, funds, and ETFs, live trading alerts, and a weekly in-depth, market-timing newsletter with 4 portfolios. This will jump-start your quest to reclaim those Zs and alpha! From Dividend to Emerging Growth portfolios, Bill has you covered. Click here for a free trial of Bill Gunderson's Best Stocks Now service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, V, AMZN, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.